100 Eid Mubarak wishes, images, quotes, messages, status 2022

Eid ul Fitr is one of the two most significant holidays in Islam. It comes after the sighting of the crescent moon after the sacred month of Ramadan. Celebrate with your Muslim friends and family by sharing these Eid Mubarak wishes, images, quotes, and messages.

An Eid Mubarak poster. Photo: pixabay.com @GDJ

Source: UGC

Loved ones might find it challenging to gather at one place on Eid due to many issues like school and work. Therefore, use Eid Mubarak 2022 wishes for South Africa to connect, despite the distance and other constraints.

The best Eid Mubarak wishes 2022

Break the fast and enjoy the good tidings during Eid with inspiring wishes. Sharing Eid Mubarak messages help you reflect on the people's impact on your life and express how much you value one another.

Eid Mubarak wishes for family

Your loved ones will feel sad if you miss celebrating this Holy occasion in person with them. Therefore, uplift their moods with sweet Eid Mubarak wishes to remind them that they are always in your heart.

May the abundant grace of Allah be upon you, and may all your worries vanish like smoke.

On this Eid, I would like to thank Allah for blessing me with a sister like you. May He answer your dua.

Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, La Ilaha Illallahu, Allahu Akbar, Allahu Akbar, Onilahhill Hamd. Happy Eid Mubarak, family.

Eid Ul Fitr Mubarak. May with each passing you, you become much happier and more successful. Wishing you good times with your loved ones.

On the auspicious occasion of Eid Ul Fitr, I wish that the blessings of Allah fulfil all your hopes and dreams. Happy Eid Mubarak 2022.

Experience the magic of Allah this Eid and thank him for all his love. Celebrate this special day with your loved ones. Eid Ul Fitr Mubarak.

Happy Eid greetings, family. I am blessed to have you, for you never let sorrow touch my heart.

May joy and peace embrace you on this happy day and always stay. Eid Mubarak!

After passing a month with patience, now enjoy a hilarious Eid. Eid Mubarak to you, and convey my wishes to your friends and family.

May this Eid bring happiness, joy, prosperity, and peace to your life. Eid Mubarak!

I wish you a safe and fulfilling Eid ul Fitr, my lovely sister. You are in my thoughts and prayers.

May your wishes be granted, and may you always be happy, my dear sister.

May Eid brings happiness to your life and stays with you today and forever. The shining moon shines on your path and gives you all the success you crave. Eid Mubarak.

May Allah bless your life with pleasure, your family with prosperity, and your home with peace! Happy Eid ul Fitr.

Your cordial wishes made my Eid more cheerful and bright. Thank you, and I hope you will enjoy a fantastic Eid-Ul-Fitr!

May all your prayers are answered by Allah. May all your sins are forgiven by him. Wishing a very Happy Eid to all!

May this Eid bring you happy hours, a bright future, and peace. Wishing you an incredible Eid!

Eid is the celebration of togetherness. Here Eid comes again to make our bonding stronger. May Allah offer us many Eid in our life! Happy Eid Mubarak 2022.

May Allah bless you all through your life. I wish you a delightful Eid, and may you get everything you ever cherished.

Eid means fun, happiness, endless blessing and new love. Embrace all with your open heart, inspires everyone with your positive thinking and distribute your love to all. Happy Eid.

Eid Mubarak wishes for friends

An Eid poster of golden candle lamps hanging in the air. Photo: pixabay.com @Rabbector

Source: UGC

Sending your friends good wishes during the holy season signifies true friendship and loyalty. It does not matter whether you are Muslim or not. Here are some of the Eid Mubarak wishes you can share with them.

May Allah's favour be always with you. Happy Eid Mubarak 2022.

May this holy season strengthen your relationship with Allah, and may He answer your dua.

Happy Eid greetings, best friend. May Allah's blessings overwhelm you this holy season.

I wish that Allah shower his love and blessings on you, accept your sacrifices and forgive you for your sins. Wishing a very Happy Eid Mubarak 2022.

May Allah's Rahmat and love always remain with you and your family. Happy Eid.

May all of your fasting be appreciated by the almighty on this Eid day. Have a blessed Eid-Ul-Fitr!

On this holy season, may Allah answer your secret wishes and may He grant you peace.

Do not waste time worrying about the future because Allah has it taken care of, and His plan is the best.

Every year Eid brings the favours and blessings of Allah into our life. Grab it and enjoy Eid with your friends and loved ones!

May today's Eid overwhelms your family with happiness, your heart with endless peace, your soul with pureness, and your mind with ease. Eid Mubarak 2022.

Eid means endless happiness and fun. We get this day as a gift from the almighty after passing a whole month fasting for his satisfaction.

Today is when we must thank Allah for everything he has given us and ask for His forgiveness for everything wrong that we have done. Eid Mubarak

May the goodness and joys of Eid are multiplied millions of times to bring eternal happiness to your life. Eid Mubarak to you.

Eid is the day to thank Allah for all His blessings and love. It is the day to spend with your loved ones. Eid Mubarak 2022.

Happy Eid greetings to you. Every year we get an Eid after the holy Ramadan. It's a gift from Allah to rejoice, so let's celebrate it together.

On this Eid, I hope you will take a break from all your worries to enjoy the blessing of a family that Allah has granted you.

Look at your surroundings; birds are singing, the sun is glowing, and trees are dancing for you because Allah loves you. Eid Mubarak.

Eid is a festive day to spend in bliss. It's also a great time of being favoured by Allah. Enjoy it with your family and loved ones!

Happy Eid greetings, besties. May today bring a lot of joy and happiness to your life.

Always have faith in your Allah to make this life a beautiful blessing. Sending you warm greetings on Eid Ul Fitr 2022.

Best Eid messages 2022 for your boss

An Eid poster of the mosque inside a crescent moon. Photo: pixabay.com @john1cse

Source: UGC

Creating a good rapport with your boss goes a long way. What is more thoughtful than sharing Eid Mubarak's wishes with them during this occasion? Send some of these messages to your boss.

Thank you for granting me the opportunity to be your team member. You have relentlessly shared, mentored and impacted me. I wish you happiness and good tidings on this special occasion.

May this Eid-Ul-Fitr wash out all kinds of sorrows from your life and fill your life with endless beauty and happiness. Eid Mubarak 2022.

May the blessing of Allah may light up your way and lead you to eternal happiness, success, and peace.

May this holy season be one of a kind for you and your family. May Allah guide your steps and endeavours.

The new moon of Eid has brought the message of bliss and peace, so forget all of your pain and embrace the blessings of Allah.

Happy Eid. Wishing you and your family a blissful Eid!

May this Eid and your upcoming new days be more joyful, and may all of your dreams and hopes come true. Eid Mubarak.

There's no greater blessing than that of Allah. There's no greater happiness than that of attaining pure Bliss. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

On this occasion, my prayer for you is that Allah will grant you peace and prosperity.

May success and prosperity be the only message you receive this season.

The moon of Shawwal has brought a gift for us from almighty Allah, the Eid-Ul-Fitr. Let us embrace and celebrate it.

May God give you the happiness of heaven above. Happy Eid Mubarak to you and my Muslim colleagues.

May Allah give you the bliss of heaven today and always. Eid Mubarak.

May Allah make this holy season memorable for you and your family. May you receive abundance and prosperity.

The moon of Eid is the symbol of pure happiness. May this Eid-Ul-Fitr glorify your life forever. Eid Mubarak!

May the magic of this Eid bring lots of happiness to your life, and may you celebrate it with all your close friends & may it fill your heart with wonders. Eid Mubarak.

Wishing you a long and happy life on this great day. Enjoy a festive Eid!

May Allah's blessings be with you today, tomorrow, and always. Eid Mubarak!

May your home and family be filled with pleasure and comfort on this holy occasion, and may this divine happiness last forever in your life. Eid Mubarak 2022.

Eid Mubarak! May Allah always keep your home and family happy and joyous!

Eid Mubarak messages for your husband

A crescent moon art for Eid. Photo: pixabay.com @Mustafa_Fahd

Source: UGC

Make your spouse feel loved on Eid by sending him sweet and inspiring messages. He will appreciate that you prioritize his emotions and the love that binds you together on his grand day.

It never crossed my mind that someone would love me this much. In this holy season, my dua for you is that Allah will always fulfil your desires and keep you happy.

May Allah bring lots of pleasure, laughter, contentment, and attainment to your life on this Eid day. Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak! Seize the moment and be happy because little is needed to have a happy life. It's all within yourself and your way of thinking. Wishing you the best today and always.

I wish my lovely husband a blessed Eid Mubarak from the deepest part of my heart. May Allah shower our family with endless blessings.

May Allah fulfil your all dreams and hopes. May your life become a garden of heaven! Eid Mubarak to you, hubby.

May Allah fulfil your all dreams and hopes. May your life become a garden of heaven! Eid Mubarak to you, hubby.

The sun can forget giving light, Butterflies can forget flying, ice can forget melting, and rivers can forget flowing, but I never forget to wish you Eid Mubarak.

Your unconditional love makes me love you more every day, and on this special occasion, I could not thank Allah enough for bringing you to me.

On this sacred occasion of Eid, may Almighty Allah light up your heart and guide you to eternal joy, happiness, and success. Ameen.

May Allah shower his Rehmat and Barakat on our family. Amen! Happy Eid Mubarak 2022.

May your all worries go away and happiness comes to stay with you always. Keep smiling throughout your life, and Allah will make your prayers come true. Love you and Eid Mubarak.

May Allah's favour fill your life with happiness, comfort, and pleasure on this Eid day and forever! Eid Mubarak, my love.

With the endless joy, infinity, pleasure and delicious food, I wish you a happy Eid. You aren't with me, but your love makes my day beautiful. Eid Mubarak to my dearest husband.

May the moon's light fall directly on you, and Allah bless you with everything you desire today. Happy Eid!

Let this holy occasion of Eid be a remarkable milestone for our love. Wishing our family a memorable Eid this year! Eid Mubarak 2022.

May this Eid bring grand celebrations in our lives and strengthen our love. Eid Mubarak, my love.

May the magic of this holy festival bring unlimited happiness to your life and decorate it with the colours of heaven! Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak, my dearest hubby! May Allah admit you, and may you enjoy a joyous Eid celebration today with our kids!

The best thing I expect this Eid is to celebrate it with you. May Allah make our family the happiest in this world. Eid Mubarak, beloved husband!

May the divine blessings of Allah bring you hope, faith, and joy on Eid al-Fitr and forever, my king.

Eid Mubarak messages for your wife

An Eid Mubarak poster of Arabic designed lamps hanging in the air and a mosque at the bottom left corner. Photo: pixabay.com @john1cse

Source: UGC

If you are good at writing romantic notes and messages, do it. If not, here are some happy Eid Mubarak 2022 messages for your wife. They will suggest the type of messages you can send your beloved wife on this special day.

Having you as a life partner is an immeasurable blessing. Have a very happy Eid ul Fitr.

May Allah rain countless blessings upon you. Please remember me in your Eid prayers. Eid Mubarak to you, beloved wife!

When I am with you, every event in my life becomes lovely. So staying with you forever is the most expecting dream of my life. Eid Mubarak, dearest wife!

Some emotions can be gone unexpressed, some speeches can be gone unspoken, but it's impossible to forget you on this festive day. Wishing you a very bright and serene Eid Mubarak, my dear wife!

This Eid is one of a kind because I have you by my side.

We should pray for His blessings alongside asking for fun and happiness to the Almighty. May Allah shower us with his kindness on this Eid and forever. Eid Mubarak, my angel!

Eid Mubarak, honey. May Allah cover you with his love and blessings and glorify your entire life with eternal beauty and happiness!

I wish you a very pleasing Eid. May Allah grant your prayers and forgive all of your transgressions. Eid Mubarak, dear sweetheart!

May you find victory in all of your efforts, and may Allah consent to your desires. Eid Mubarak, my one and only.

May God almighty bless you and our children with unlimited health, happiness, and joy. Eid Mubarak 2022 to the love of my life.

Eid has come bringing the message of joy. So enjoy it with overflowing freedom like a bird. Eid Mubarak to the one who owns my heart.

Eid Mubarak to you, wifey. Every year Allah gifts us an Eid in exchange for a month of patience. Enjoy and celebrate it, but never forget to be grateful to the almighty!

I feel so lucky because I have a loving soulmate, and spending a happy Eid with her is fantastic. Eid Mubarak, love!

Wishing you a Happy Eid Mubarak 2022. May it be filled with fun and hilarious moments at this great festival. Eid Mubarak to you, my queen.

May the Noor of this Eid bless you with everything you deserve. Eid Mubarak, darling.

On the Holy occasion of Eid, celebrate the hajj. May you be filled with happiness, and may every step of your journey through life be blessed by Allah. Eid Mubarak, my wife.

You are my most sincere dua, and I am grateful to Allah for bringing you into my life.

Thank you for enriching me with your eternal love. Your care always makes me complete and cherished. May Allah guard you forever and lead you towards prosperity and peace. Eid Mubarak, sweetie!

May Allah draw you satisfaction, comfort, affluence, and harmony in this blissful moment. Wishing you a very mirthful day. Eid Mubarak, my precious wife!

Make each moment of this holy occasion pleasant for me with your sauciness and laughter. Eid Mubarak, sweetheart.

Eid Mubarak wishes 2022, Quran quotes

An Eid poster of a crescent moon and stars shining above a mosque. Photo: pixabay.com @Shafin_Protic

Source: UGC

Apart from the wishes, these quotes equally package your prayers and desires for your loved ones in a palatable way. The following quotes are verses from the Quran and Prophet Muhammad's words.

Remember your Lord morning and evening, deep in your heart with humility and fear; and in a low voice; do not be of those who are heedless. – The Holy Quran 7:205

This Quran guides to the best path and brings good news to the believers who lead a righteous life that they have deserved a great recompense. – The Holy Quran, 17:9

O You who believe! Enter absolutely into peace [Islam]. Do not follow in the footsteps of Satan. He is an outright enemy to you. – The Holy Quran 2:208

Do good deeds properly, sincerely and moderately and know that your deeds will not make you enter Paradise and that the most beloved deed to Allah is the most regular and constant even though it were little. – Prophet Muhammad (s) as narrated by A'isha (ra) in Sahih Bukhari, vol. 8, hadith 471

The best charity is given to a relative who does not like you. – Fiqh-us-Sunnah: V3N100

I put my trust in Allah, my Lord and your Lord! There is no moving creature, but He has a grasp of its forelock. Verily, my Lord is on the straight path [the truth]. – The Holy Quran 11:55-56

Whoever desires to meet his Lord should do good deeds and not associate anyone in the worship of his Lord. – The Holy Quran 18:110

Eid Mubarak WhatsApp Status messages

Would you love to post Eid Mubarak wishes on your WhatsApp Status? Here are beautiful messages to use. You can also share them on your social media pages;

May only joy surround you, and may Allah always keep you safe". Eid Mubarak!

Aap sabhi ko Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

A very blissful Eid al-Adha to you and your family.

Aapko aur aapke pariwar ko Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

Eid al-Adha ka Mubarak din hain. Allah aapko dher sari khushiyan de.

May you shine in Allah's divine blessings. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah bless you today, tomorrow, and always. Eid Mubarak!

May our body, heart and soul become pure with the blessings of Allah. Ramadan Mubarak.

May this Eid bring fun, happiness, and God's endless blessings. Eid Mubarak to you.

An Eid poster of a wall decorated with Arabic architectural designs. Photo: pixabay.com @bouassa

Source: UGC

How do you wish someone a happy Eid Mubarak?

There are so many things you can gift your loved ones, colleagues, and strangers on Eid. Here are some of them.

Money cards are a thoughtful gift because everyone needs some cash on Eid. Hand them beautifully designed money envelopes with a few notes for them to spend on this day. Send them jewellery that is personalized with any name. It can be a necklace, a wristband and so on. Buy them Muslim foldable travel prayer mats, especially for those who feel uncomfortable sitting on senior seating at the mosque. Send them Arabic scented fragrances and cosmetics. Since food is an essential part of the Eid celebration, send your loved ones a gift basket. Include these things in your package: Fruits, spices, vegetables, honey, juices, cakes, chocolates, sweets.

What do you eat on Eid?

There are many dishes you can prepare on Eid. Popular foods and snacks include:

Cakes

Cookies

Spiced rice/Biryani/Pilau

Juices

Sweets

Roast meat delicacies except for pork

Meat stews except for pork

What should I wear on Eid?

Muslims buy new clothes for Eid, as it is a sunnah of the Prophet Mohammed to wear something new during the holy feast. Additionally, green is the primary colour for this festival.

Culturally, men wear a long white robe, dishdasha, with an embroidered cap (Kumma) or turban (Mussar). The Eid Abaya style Anarkali suits are also trending.

Women wear stylish loose skirts, midi and maxi lengths and flowy fabrics. They also avoid dresses or legwear that reveal the knees throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Spread good cheers and vibes during the festive season by sharing happy Eid Mubarak wishes. It is polite to respond by saying "Khair Mubarak" or "JazakAllah Khair" to goodwill Eid wishes from a Muslim brother or sister.

