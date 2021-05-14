University of Botswana: courses, fees, ranking, points, admissions
The University of Botswana (UB) has been producing academic giants since its establishment in 1982. Its campuses in Gaborone, Francistown, and Maun are well developed with magnificent modern architectural designs. The school uses the latest learning technology and techniques to provide students with the best learning environment and equip them with the job market's highest sought after skills and knowledge.
The University of Botswana is a world-class institution established with learning, cultural, social and recreational opportunities to enable students to realize their full potential. The institution offers student-centred, intellectually stimulating and technologically advanced teaching. It also provides an ideal research environment to ensure positive academic and social experiences throughout students' studies.
The University of Botswana
As the top university in Botswana, the University of Botswana offers various courses to choose from. It is open to local and international students. Any prospectus student should be informed about the University of Botswana vacancies, fees, ranking admission process, cut-off points and fees before proceeding with the application process.
What courses does UB offer?
The university offers undergraduate and graduate courses in up to eight different faculties. These courses provide students with a wide array of options to choose from for their further studies.
Undergraduate
The University of Botswana has eight faculties offering undergraduate courses. The courses provide a wide array of options for a student to choose from.
These are the courses available in the faculty of business:
- Bachelor of Accountancy
- Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and Accounting (Revised)
- Bachelor of Business Administration (Entrepreneurship And Enterprise Development)
- Bachelor of Business Administration (Logistics And Supply Chain Management)
- Bachelor of Business Administration (Management)
- Bachelor of Business Administration (Tourism & Hospitality Management
- Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business
- Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing
- Bachelor of Finance
- Bachelor of Information Systems (Business Information Systems)
- Diploma in Business and Accounting Studies (DABS)
- Revised Bachelor of Business Administration In Tourism And Hospitality Management
- Revised Bachelor of Information Systems (Business Information Systems)
The faculty of education has the following options to choose from:
- Bachelor of Education (Educational Management)
- Bachelor of Education (Lifelong Learning and Community Development)
- Bachelor of Education (Secondary)
- Bachelor of Education (Secondary) Humanities
- Bachelor of Education - Art and Design (BEAD) Programme
- Bachelor of Education Degree in Science
- Bachelor of Education Early Childhood Development and Education (BECDE)
- Bachelor of Education in Counselling
- Bachelor of Education in Secondary Education (Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics)
- Bachelor of Education in Special Education
- Bachelor of Educational Leadership and Management Education (BLME)
- Bachelor of Family and Consumer Sciences
- Bachelor of Music Education (BME) Programme
- Bachelor of Primary Education (BPE)
- Bachelor of Sport Science (Exercise Science & Wellness)
- Bachelor of Sport Science (Physical Education & Sport Coaching)
- Bachelor of Sport Science (Recreation & Sport Management)
- Bachelor of Sport Science (Sport & Exercise Psychology)
- Diploma in Lifelong Learning and Community Development
- Diploma in NGO Management
- Post Graduate Diploma in Education
Engineering and Technology
These are the undergraduate courses offered in the faculty of engineering and technology:
- Bachelor of Design (Design and Technology Education)
- Bachelor of Design (Industrial Design)
- Bachelor of Engineering (Industrial Engineering)
- Bachelor of Engineering (Mineral Engineering)
- Bachelor of Engineering (Mining Engineering)
- Bachelor of Geomatics
- Bachelor of Land Management
- Bachelor of Science Degree in Real Estate
- Bachelor of Architecture
- Bachelor of Design
- Bachelor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering
- Bachelor of Engineering (Civil)
- Bachelor of Engineering (Construction Engineering and Management)
- Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical Engineering)
- Bachelor of Science Degree in Urban and Regional Planning
- Combined Bachelor of Engineering (B-Eng Major)
- Combined Bachelor of Engineering (B-Eng Minor)
- Combined Bachelor of Engineering Degree (Major in Mechanical Engineering)
- Combined Degree (Minor in Mechanical Engineering)
Health Sciences
The faculty of health sciences has the following options to choose from:
- Bachelor of Nursing Science
- Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharm)
- Bachelor of Science - Environmental Health (BSc-EH)
- Bachelor of Science Cytotechnology and Histotechnology Sciences (BSc CHS)
- Bachelor of Science Medical Laboratory Sciences (BSc MLS)
Humanities
The faculty of humanities offers the following undergraduate courses:
- Bachelor of Arts Degree in English
- Bachelor of Arts (Information and Knowledge Management) Combined Major and Major/Minor Degree (BA IKM)
- Bachelor of Arts (Media Studies)
- Bachelor of Arts Degree in African Languages and Literature
- Bachelor of Arts Degree in Archaeology
- Bachelor of Arts Degree in Chinese Studies
- Bachelor of Arts Degree in French
- Bachelor of Arts Degree in History
- Bachelor of Arts in Humanities
- Bachelor of Arts in Pastoral Studies
- Bachelor of Digital Media (BDM)
- Bachelor of Fine Arts (Theatre Studies)
- Bachelor of Information & Knowledge Management (Archives and Records Management) BIKM (ARM)
- Bachelor of Information & Knowledge Management (Knowledge Management) - BIKM (KM)
- Bachelor of Information & Knowledge Management (Library and Information Studies) - BIKM (LIS)
- Bachelor of Information Systems (Information Management) (BIS)
- Bachelor of Media Studies (BMS)
- Bachelor of Portuguese Language and Lusophone Studies
- Bachelor of Public Relations and Integrated Communication (BPC)
- Certificate in Archives and Records Management (CARM)
- Certificate in Library and Information Studies (CLIS)
- Diploma in Archives and Records Management (DARM)
- Diploma in Library and Information Studies
Medicine
If your forte is the faculty of medicine, you could consider this course:
- Bachelor of Medicine Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)
Science
Those interested in the faculty of science could pursue any of these courses:
- Bachelor of Science (Biological Sciences)
- Bachelor of Science (Computer Science)
- Bachelor of Information Systems (Computer Information Systems)
- Bachelor of Science (Computing with Finance)
- Bachelor of Science (Information Technology)
- Bachelor of Science (Physics)
- Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry
- Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology
- Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics
- Bachelor of Science in Physics with Meteorology
- Bachelor of Science in Radiation and Health Physics
- Bachelor of Science Mathematics of Finance
- Combined Bachelor of Science (Major/Major)
- Combined Bachelor of Science (Major/Minor) [Mathematics Major]
- Combined Bachelor of Science (Major/Minor) [Mathematics Minor]
Social Sciences
These are the courses offered in the faculty of social sciences:
- Bachelor of Arts (Political Science)
- Bachelor of Laws (LLB)
- Bachelor of Arts (Public Administration)
- Bachelor of Arts (Sociology)
- Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice Studies (BA CJS)
- Bachelor of Arts in Economics
- Bachelor of Arts in Population Studies
- Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences with Psychology as Combined Major
- Bachelor of Psychology (B.Psych.)
- Bachelor of Science in Statistics
- Bachelor of Social Science Degree in Public Administration (Single Major)
- Bachelor of Social Science Degree Programme in Political Science (Single Major)
- Bachelor of Social Science Degree Programme Major in Political Science and Major in Another Subject.
- Bachelor of Social Science Degree Programme Major in Public Administration + Major in Political
- Bachelor of Social Science Degree Programme Major in Public Administration + Minor
- Bachelor of Social Science Degree Programme Major Public Administration + Other MAJOR
- Bachelor of Social Science Degree Programme: Major in Political Science and Minor in Other Subject
- Bachelor of Social Science Degree Programme: Minor in Public Administration + Major in Other Subject
- Bachelor of Social Science Degree Programme: Minor Political Science + Major in Other Subject
- Bachelor of Social Work
- Combined Bachelor of Arts (Major/Major)
- Combined Bachelor of Arts (Major/Minor) [Sociology Minor]
- Combined Bachelor of Arts in Statistics
- Combined Major Bachelor of Science in Statistics
- Diploma in Defence and Strategic Studies (DDSS)
- Diploma in Population Studies
- Diploma in Social Work (DSW)
- Diploma in Statistics
Graduate courses
The University of Botswana has seven faculties offering graduate courses. They range from arts to science. These are the courses you could pursue at the university.
Business
These are the options available in the faculty of business:
- Executive Master In Entrepreneurship
- Master of Business Administration (MBA)
- MPhil/PhD in Business
Education
The faculty of education offers the following options:
- Master of Education (Early Childhood Education)
- Master of Education (Primary Education and Language Education)
- Master of Education Degree in Curriculum and Instruction
- Master of Education Degree in Educational Management
- Master of Education Degree in Educational Technology
- Master of Education Degree in Environmental Education
- Master of Education Degree in Gender Education
- Master of Education Degree in Mathematics Education and Science Education
- Master of Education Degree in Physical Education
- Master of Education Degree in Religious Education and Social Studies Education
- Master of Education Degree in Research and Evaluation
- Master of Education in Counselling and Human Services
- Masters in Lifelong Learning and Community Development
- MPhil/PhD in Education
Engineering and Technology
The faculty of engineering and technology offers the following options:
- Master in Project Management (MPM)
- Master of Science Degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering
- Master of Science Degree in Civil Engineering
- Master of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering
- MPhil/PhD Degree
- Health Sciences
- Master of Nursing Science (MNSc)
- Mphil/PhD Degrees in Medical Sciences
Humanities
The faculty of humanities offers the following master's programmes:
- MA French Studies
- Master in Archives And Records Management (MARM)
- Master in Library and Information Studies
- Master of Arts Degree in Theology and Religious Studies
- Master of Arts in Media & Communication (MMC)
- Master of Arts Programme in African Languages and Literature
- Master of Arts Programme in English
- Master of Arts Programme in History
- MPhil/PhD Degrees in English
- MPhil/PhD Degrees in History
- MPhil/PhD Degrees in Library and Information Studies
- MPhil/PhD Degrees in Theology & Religious
- MPhil/PhD Programme in African Languages and Literature
Medicine
These are the programmes available in the faculty of medicine:
- Master in Medicine (MMed)
- MPhil/PhD in Biomedical Sciences programmes
- Okavango Research Institute
- MPhil/PhD in Natural Resources Management
Science
If you wish to venture into the faculty of science, these are the available options:
- Master of Science Degree in Applied Microbiology
- Master of Science Degree in Chemistry
- Master of Science Degree in Environmental Science
- Master of Science Degree in Mathematics
- Master of Science Degree in Physics
- Master of Science Degree Programme in Hydrogeology
- Master of Science Degree with specializations in Computer Science and Computer Information Systems
- MPhil/PhD Degrees in Biological Sciences
- MPhil/PhD Degrees in Chemistry
- MPhil/PhD Degrees in Computer Science and Computer Information Systems
- MPhil/PhD Degrees in Environmental Science
- MPhil/PhD Degrees in Mathematics
- MPhil/PhD Degrees in Physics
- MPhil/PhD in Geology
Social Sciences
The faculty of social sciences has the following available options:
- Master in Social Work (MSW)
- Master of Arts Degree in Development Studies
- Master of Arts Degree in Economics
- Master of Arts Degree in Population Studies
- Master of Arts Degree in Sociology
- Master of Arts Degree in Statistics
- Master of Arts in Politics and International Relations (MAPIR)
- Master of Laws (LLM) Degree
- Master of Public Administration (MPA)
- Master of Research and Public Policy (MRPP)
- Master’s in Development Practice (MDP)
- MPhil/PhD in Economics
- MPhil/PhD in Political Science
- MPhil/PhD in Population Studies
- MPhil/PhD in Public Administration
- MPhil/PhD in Social Work
- MPhil/PhD in Sociology
- MPhil/PhD in Statistics
- PhD Degree in Public Administration
University of Botswana admission 2022
Before proceeding with the University of Botswana online application 2022, ensure you have the following documents:
- A certified copy of the National Identity Card (Omang) / Passport (Omang for citizens)
- Certified copy of the Senior Secondary School Certificate or Statement of Results (School Leavers)
- Certified copies of Transcript(s) and or Certificate(s) for those applying for Upper Levels, Transfers and Re-Admission.
- Application fee receipt (pay a non-refundable Application Fee listed under Schedule of Fees, View Schedule of Fees which is payable into the University of Botswana bank accounts listed under Financial Procedures or the university's cash office)
You should ensure you have an active email address for all forms of communication regarding the application process.
How do I apply to the University of Botswana?
The application process involves creating an application ID. The ID requires you to provide your name, date of birth, email, the career of study, student identification if you have previously studied at the University of Botswana, and country and national identification credentials.
University of Botswana application dates
The University of Botswana prospectus students must submit their applications by 30th June 2022. The application process started on 21st February 2022. Any late applications will not be considered.
How do I check my application status at the University of Botswana?
Providing these details ascertains that you have successfully applied to the University of Botswana. However, it does not guarantee your admission. You could track the progress of your application using your application login details.
Making changes
A University of Botswana prospectus student can change their study choice after submitting their application. However, this is only possible before the closing date for applications. It can only be done through the Undergraduate Admissions, Recruitment and Liason office.
University of Botswana cut off points
Set cut off points determine a student's admission. The points vary depending on the course. For instance, all bachelor's programmes in the faculty of business require a prospectus student to have attained 34 points and above, apart from a bachelor of finance, whose cut off point is 40.
The cut off point for degree programmes in the faculty of education is 34 points. Degree courses in the faculty of engineering and technology have a cut off point of 34 except for Bachelor of Real Estate, whose cut off point is 41 and Bachelor of Science (Urban and Regional Planning), whose cut off is 40 points.
In the faculty of Health Sciences, the cut off points for Bachelor of Nursing Science (Generic) is 42 points and 41 points for Bachelor of Science (Environmental Health). The cut off point for courses offered in the faculty of humanities is 34 points. Degree courses offered in the faculty of Science have a cut off of 34 except for Bachelor of Science in Radiation and Health Physics, whose cut off is 40 points.
The cut off point for courses in the faculty of social sciences is 34, apart from Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice Studies, whose cut off is 40. The cut off point for a Bachelor of Laws is 42 points.
University of Botswana fees
The fees payable by a University of Botswana prospectus student depends on their enrolled programme. The tuition fee varies depending on the number of credits that a student enrols for. Resident students pay less than non-residents. For instance, resident students in the faculty of Science and Engineering pay 37,200 Pula, while non-resident students pay 74,400 Pula. The institution provides a payment plan for self sponsored students.
University of Botswana ranking
What is the University of Botswana's ranking in Africa? According to the 2020/2021 Times Higher Education World University Ranking Report, the University of Botswana topped the rank in the country. It was also ranked 27th in the continent and 1068 globally.
University of Botswana contact information
Any inquiries about the university can be made using any of these contact details:
- Phone number: +(267) 355 0000
- Postal address: Private Bag UB 0022, Gaborone, Botswana
- Physical Address: Plot 4775 Notwane Rd.
Most of The University of Botswana's alumni admit that it was one of the best decisions they made in life that was choosing this institution. You have a chance to get the best education at this school to guarantee yourself a successful career.
