University of Botswana: courses, fees, ranking, points, admissions

The University of Botswana (UB) has been producing academic giants since its establishment in 1982. Its campuses in Gaborone, Francistown, and Maun are well developed with magnificent modern architectural designs. The school uses the latest learning technology and techniques to provide students with the best learning environment and equip them with the job market's highest sought after skills and knowledge.

The University of Botswana is a world-class institution established with learning, cultural, social and recreational opportunities to enable students to realize their full potential. The institution offers student-centred, intellectually stimulating and technologically advanced teaching. It also provides an ideal research environment to ensure positive academic and social experiences throughout students' studies.

The University of Botswana

As the top university in Botswana, the University of Botswana offers various courses to choose from. It is open to local and international students. Any prospectus student should be informed about the University of Botswana vacancies, fees, ranking admission process, cut-off points and fees before proceeding with the application process.

What courses does UB offer?

The university offers undergraduate and graduate courses in up to eight different faculties. These courses provide students with a wide array of options to choose from for their further studies.

Undergraduate

The University of Botswana has eight faculties offering undergraduate courses. The courses provide a wide array of options for a student to choose from.

Business

These are the courses available in the faculty of business:

Bachelor of Accountancy

Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics and Accounting (Revised)

Bachelor of Business Administration (Entrepreneurship And Enterprise Development)

Bachelor of Business Administration (Logistics And Supply Chain Management)

Bachelor of Business Administration (Management)

Bachelor of Business Administration (Tourism & Hospitality Management

Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business

Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing

Bachelor of Finance

Bachelor of Information Systems (Business Information Systems)

Diploma in Business and Accounting Studies (DABS)

Revised Bachelor of Business Administration In Tourism And Hospitality Management

Revised Bachelor of Information Systems (Business Information Systems)

Education

The faculty of education has the following options to choose from:

Bachelor of Education (Educational Management)

Bachelor of Education (Lifelong Learning and Community Development)

Bachelor of Education (Secondary)

Bachelor of Education (Secondary) Humanities

Bachelor of Education - Art and Design (BEAD) Programme

Bachelor of Education Degree in Science

Bachelor of Education Early Childhood Development and Education (BECDE)

Bachelor of Education in Counselling

Bachelor of Education in Secondary Education (Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics)

Bachelor of Education in Special Education

Bachelor of Educational Leadership and Management Education (BLME)

Bachelor of Family and Consumer Sciences

Bachelor of Music Education (BME) Programme

Bachelor of Primary Education (BPE)

Bachelor of Sport Science (Exercise Science & Wellness)

Bachelor of Sport Science (Physical Education & Sport Coaching)

Bachelor of Sport Science (Recreation & Sport Management)

Bachelor of Sport Science (Sport & Exercise Psychology)

Diploma in Lifelong Learning and Community Development

Diploma in NGO Management

Post Graduate Diploma in Education

Engineering and Technology

These are the undergraduate courses offered in the faculty of engineering and technology:

Bachelor of Design (Design and Technology Education)

Bachelor of Design (Industrial Design)

Bachelor of Engineering (Industrial Engineering)

Bachelor of Engineering (Mineral Engineering)

Bachelor of Engineering (Mining Engineering)

Bachelor of Geomatics

Bachelor of Land Management

Bachelor of Science Degree in Real Estate

Bachelor of Architecture

Bachelor of Design

Bachelor of Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Bachelor of Engineering (Civil)

Bachelor of Engineering (Construction Engineering and Management)

Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical Engineering)

Bachelor of Science Degree in Urban and Regional Planning

Combined Bachelor of Engineering (B-Eng Major)

Combined Bachelor of Engineering (B-Eng Minor)

Combined Bachelor of Engineering Degree (Major in Mechanical Engineering)

Combined Degree (Minor in Mechanical Engineering)

Health Sciences

The faculty of health sciences has the following options to choose from:

Bachelor of Nursing Science

Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharm)

Bachelor of Science - Environmental Health (BSc-EH)

Bachelor of Science Cytotechnology and Histotechnology Sciences (BSc CHS)

Bachelor of Science Medical Laboratory Sciences (BSc MLS)

Humanities

The faculty of humanities offers the following undergraduate courses:

Bachelor of Arts Degree in English

Bachelor of Arts (Information and Knowledge Management) Combined Major and Major/Minor Degree (BA IKM)

Bachelor of Arts (Media Studies)

Bachelor of Arts Degree in African Languages and Literature

Bachelor of Arts Degree in Archaeology

Bachelor of Arts Degree in Chinese Studies

Bachelor of Arts Degree in French

Bachelor of Arts Degree in History

Bachelor of Arts in Humanities

Bachelor of Arts in Pastoral Studies

Bachelor of Digital Media (BDM)

Bachelor of Fine Arts (Theatre Studies)

Bachelor of Information & Knowledge Management (Archives and Records Management) BIKM (ARM)

Bachelor of Information & Knowledge Management (Knowledge Management) - BIKM (KM)

Bachelor of Information & Knowledge Management (Library and Information Studies) - BIKM (LIS)

Bachelor of Information Systems (Information Management) (BIS)

Bachelor of Media Studies (BMS)

Bachelor of Portuguese Language and Lusophone Studies

Bachelor of Public Relations and Integrated Communication (BPC)

Certificate in Archives and Records Management (CARM)

Certificate in Library and Information Studies (CLIS)

Diploma in Archives and Records Management (DARM)

Diploma in Library and Information Studies

Medicine

If your forte is the faculty of medicine, you could consider this course:

Bachelor of Medicine Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Science

Those interested in the faculty of science could pursue any of these courses:

Bachelor of Science (Biological Sciences)

Bachelor of Science (Computer Science)

Bachelor of Information Systems (Computer Information Systems)

Bachelor of Science (Computing with Finance)

Bachelor of Science (Information Technology)

Bachelor of Science (Physics)

Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry

Bachelor of Science Degree in Geology

Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics

Bachelor of Science in Physics with Meteorology

Bachelor of Science in Radiation and Health Physics

Bachelor of Science Mathematics of Finance

Combined Bachelor of Science (Major/Major)

Combined Bachelor of Science (Major/Minor) [Mathematics Major]

Combined Bachelor of Science (Major/Minor) [Mathematics Minor]

Social Sciences

These are the courses offered in the faculty of social sciences:

Bachelor of Arts (Political Science)

Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

Bachelor of Arts (Public Administration)

Bachelor of Arts (Sociology)

Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice Studies (BA CJS)

Bachelor of Arts in Economics

Bachelor of Arts in Population Studies

Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences with Psychology as Combined Major

Bachelor of Psychology (B.Psych.)

Bachelor of Science in Statistics

Bachelor of Social Science Degree in Public Administration (Single Major)

Bachelor of Social Science Degree Programme in Political Science (Single Major)

Bachelor of Social Science Degree Programme Major in Political Science and Major in Another Subject.

Bachelor of Social Science Degree Programme Major in Public Administration + Major in Political

Bachelor of Social Science Degree Programme Major in Public Administration + Minor

Bachelor of Social Science Degree Programme Major Public Administration + Other MAJOR

Bachelor of Social Science Degree Programme: Major in Political Science and Minor in Other Subject

Bachelor of Social Science Degree Programme: Minor in Public Administration + Major in Other Subject

Bachelor of Social Science Degree Programme: Minor Political Science + Major in Other Subject

Bachelor of Social Work

Combined Bachelor of Arts (Major/Major)

Combined Bachelor of Arts (Major/Minor) [Sociology Minor]

Combined Bachelor of Arts in Statistics

Combined Major Bachelor of Science in Statistics

Diploma in Defence and Strategic Studies (DDSS)

Diploma in Population Studies

Diploma in Social Work (DSW)

Diploma in Statistics

Graduate courses

The University of Botswana has seven faculties offering graduate courses. They range from arts to science. These are the courses you could pursue at the university.

Business

These are the options available in the faculty of business:

Executive Master In Entrepreneurship

Master of Business Administration (MBA)

MPhil/PhD in Business

Education

The faculty of education offers the following options:

Master of Education (Early Childhood Education)

Master of Education (Primary Education and Language Education)

Master of Education Degree in Curriculum and Instruction

Master of Education Degree in Educational Management

Master of Education Degree in Educational Technology

Master of Education Degree in Environmental Education

Master of Education Degree in Gender Education

Master of Education Degree in Mathematics Education and Science Education

Master of Education Degree in Physical Education

Master of Education Degree in Religious Education and Social Studies Education

Master of Education Degree in Research and Evaluation

Master of Education in Counselling and Human Services

Masters in Lifelong Learning and Community Development

MPhil/PhD in Education

Engineering and Technology

The faculty of engineering and technology offers the following options:

Master in Project Management (MPM)

Master of Science Degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering

Master of Science Degree in Civil Engineering

Master of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering

MPhil/PhD Degree

Health Sciences

Master of Nursing Science (MNSc)

Mphil/PhD Degrees in Medical Sciences

Humanities

The faculty of humanities offers the following master's programmes:

MA French Studies

Master in Archives And Records Management (MARM)

Master in Library and Information Studies

Master of Arts Degree in Theology and Religious Studies

Master of Arts in Media & Communication (MMC)

Master of Arts Programme in African Languages and Literature

Master of Arts Programme in English

Master of Arts Programme in History

MPhil/PhD Degrees in English

MPhil/PhD Degrees in History

MPhil/PhD Degrees in Library and Information Studies

MPhil/PhD Degrees in Theology & Religious

MPhil/PhD Programme in African Languages and Literature

Medicine

These are the programmes available in the faculty of medicine:

Master in Medicine (MMed)

MPhil/PhD in Biomedical Sciences programmes

Okavango Research Institute

MPhil/PhD in Natural Resources Management

Science

If you wish to venture into the faculty of science, these are the available options:

Master of Science Degree in Applied Microbiology

Master of Science Degree in Chemistry

Master of Science Degree in Environmental Science

Master of Science Degree in Mathematics

Master of Science Degree in Physics

Master of Science Degree Programme in Hydrogeology

Master of Science Degree with specializations in Computer Science and Computer Information Systems

MPhil/PhD Degrees in Biological Sciences

MPhil/PhD Degrees in Chemistry

MPhil/PhD Degrees in Computer Science and Computer Information Systems

MPhil/PhD Degrees in Environmental Science

MPhil/PhD Degrees in Mathematics

MPhil/PhD Degrees in Physics

MPhil/PhD in Geology

Social Sciences

The faculty of social sciences has the following available options:

Master in Social Work (MSW)

Master of Arts Degree in Development Studies

Master of Arts Degree in Economics

Master of Arts Degree in Population Studies

Master of Arts Degree in Sociology

Master of Arts Degree in Statistics

Master of Arts in Politics and International Relations (MAPIR)

Master of Laws (LLM) Degree

Master of Public Administration (MPA)

Master of Research and Public Policy (MRPP)

Master’s in Development Practice (MDP)

MPhil/PhD in Economics

MPhil/PhD in Political Science

MPhil/PhD in Population Studies

MPhil/PhD in Public Administration

MPhil/PhD in Social Work

MPhil/PhD in Sociology

MPhil/PhD in Statistics

PhD Degree in Public Administration

University of Botswana admission 2022

Before proceeding with the University of Botswana online application 2022, ensure you have the following documents:

A certified copy of the National Identity Card (Omang) / Passport (Omang for citizens)

Certified copy of the Senior Secondary School Certificate or Statement of Results (School Leavers)

Certified copies of Transcript(s) and or Certificate(s) for those applying for Upper Levels, Transfers and Re-Admission.

Application fee receipt (pay a non-refundable Application Fee listed under Schedule of Fees, View Schedule of Fees which is payable into the University of Botswana bank accounts listed under Financial Procedures or the university's cash office)

You should ensure you have an active email address for all forms of communication regarding the application process.

How do I apply to the University of Botswana?

The application process involves creating an application ID. The ID requires you to provide your name, date of birth, email, the career of study, student identification if you have previously studied at the University of Botswana, and country and national identification credentials.

University of Botswana application dates

The University of Botswana prospectus students must submit their applications by 30th June 2022. The application process started on 21st February 2022. Any late applications will not be considered.

How do I check my application status at the University of Botswana?

Providing these details ascertains that you have successfully applied to the University of Botswana. However, it does not guarantee your admission. You could track the progress of your application using your application login details.

Making changes

A University of Botswana prospectus student can change their study choice after submitting their application. However, this is only possible before the closing date for applications. It can only be done through the Undergraduate Admissions, Recruitment and Liason office.

University of Botswana cut off points

Set cut off points determine a student's admission. The points vary depending on the course. For instance, all bachelor's programmes in the faculty of business require a prospectus student to have attained 34 points and above, apart from a bachelor of finance, whose cut off point is 40.

The cut off point for degree programmes in the faculty of education is 34 points. Degree courses in the faculty of engineering and technology have a cut off point of 34 except for Bachelor of Real Estate, whose cut off point is 41 and Bachelor of Science (Urban and Regional Planning), whose cut off is 40 points.

In the faculty of Health Sciences, the cut off points for Bachelor of Nursing Science (Generic) is 42 points and 41 points for Bachelor of Science (Environmental Health). The cut off point for courses offered in the faculty of humanities is 34 points. Degree courses offered in the faculty of Science have a cut off of 34 except for Bachelor of Science in Radiation and Health Physics, whose cut off is 40 points.

The cut off point for courses in the faculty of social sciences is 34, apart from Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice Studies, whose cut off is 40. The cut off point for a Bachelor of Laws is 42 points.

University of Botswana fees

The fees payable by a University of Botswana prospectus student depends on their enrolled programme. The tuition fee varies depending on the number of credits that a student enrols for. Resident students pay less than non-residents. For instance, resident students in the faculty of Science and Engineering pay 37,200 Pula, while non-resident students pay 74,400 Pula. The institution provides a payment plan for self sponsored students.

University of Botswana ranking

What is the University of Botswana's ranking in Africa? According to the 2020/2021 Times Higher Education World University Ranking Report, the University of Botswana topped the rank in the country. It was also ranked 27th in the continent and 1068 globally.

University of Botswana contact information

Any inquiries about the university can be made using any of these contact details:

Phone number: +(267) 355 0000

Postal address: Private Bag UB 0022, Gaborone, Botswana

Physical Address: Plot 4775 Notwane Rd.

Most of The University of Botswana's alumni admit that it was one of the best decisions they made in life that was choosing this institution. You have a chance to get the best education at this school to guarantee yourself a successful career.

