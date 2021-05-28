Angus Cloud’s bio: age, career, net worth, is he related to Mac Miller?

Angus Cloud is a famous American actor, social media influencer, and model. He is best known for his roles as Fezco on the HBO hit television series Euphoria. In the show, Cloud's character is a drug-dealing college dropout with a big heart and affection towards Rue (played by Zendaya).

Angus has had an interesting acting career, having gotten into the entertainment industry by chance. Here is a quick look at his life's details.

Profile summary

Full name Conor Angus Cloud Hickey Gender Male Date of birth July 10, 1994 Age 28 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Oakland, California, USA Current residence Oakland, California, USA Nationality Irish American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 70 Weight in pounds 154 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Dating Girlfriend Sydney Martin Children None Profession Actor, social media influencer, model Alma mater Oakland School for the Arts Net worth $3 million Angus Cloud's Instagram @anguscloud

Angus Cloud's bio

How old is Angus Cloud? The actor was born on July 10, 1994, in Oakland, California, United States. Angus Cloud's age is 28 years as of 2022. His father and mother are both university professors. The Euphoria actor attended a local high school in California before joining the Oakland School for the Arts to pursue a course in production design.

Where is Angus Cloud from? While he was born in the USA, his family is originally from Ireland.

Career

Before landing his first acting role, Cloud worked at a chicken-and-waffles restaurant in Brooklyn. Around the time of his first casting, he was making plans to go back to his family in Ireland. The renowned talent scout, Jennifer Venditti, approached him and asked if he would want to be part of the Euphoria cast.

At first, Angus mistook Jennifer's offer for a scam and did not give it much thought. However, it turned out to be true and landed him his biggest acting role to date.

Filmography

Here are the TV shows and films in which Angus has appeared.

TV show/film Year Role Euphoria 2019-2022 Fezco North Hollywood 2021 Walker The Perfect Women 2019 Chill Dude

Are Angus Cloud and Mac Miller related?

No, he is not, although the two have an uncanny resemblance. Mac Miller was a famous American rapper and record producer who passed away on September 7, 2018. Cloud's looks have often led fans to believe that he is related to the late rapper.

Who is Angus Cloud dating?

The Euphoria actor has been linked with one of his co-actors on the show, Sydney Martin. The rumours that the two were dating began when photos of them together surfaced on social media. Sydney is an American actress born in Anchorage, Alaska. She later moved to Los Angeles when she was 18.

Besides acting, Sydney is also a model and has appeared in numerous music videos and worked with various renowned fashion brands.

Who is Angus' sister?

In February 2022, Angus aroused his fans' curiosity when he posted a video saying how he had bumped into his sister at an airport. Fans were curious to see the actor's sister, given the relatively little information, there is regarding his family.

Cloud then panned the camera sideways to reveal his 'sister' only for fans to see it was the photo of his fellow actor, Sydney, on a magazine cover. Not much is known about Angus Cloud's sister, or even whether he has one.

Why does Angus Cloud talk slowly?

The actor's fans have probably noticed that his speech is a bit slow. Well, this happened after the actor fell into a construction pit in 2013 and broke his skull. He was walking alone in downtown Oakland when the accident happened.

The actor suffered minor brain damage, which affected his speech.

How tall is Angus Cloud?

Angus Cloud's height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres). He weighs 154 pounds (70 kilograms). He has a muscular build, blue eyes, and dark brown hair.

What is Angus Clouds' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the renowned actor's current net worth is about $3 million. This fortune has largely come from his earnings as an actor in the few films and TV shows in which he has appeared.

Interesting facts

Here are some fascinating facts about the Euphoria actor.

He was making plans to relocate to his native Ireland when he was cast to play Fezco in Euphoria .

. He loves engaging with his fans on Instagram and Twitter.

His Instagram account has close to 8 million followers.

He has a pet dog.

Angus Cloud is a remarkable up-and-coming actor who got into the entertainment industry by mere chance. Despite his short career in the industry, Cloud has already won the hearts of many fans and made a fortune while at it.

