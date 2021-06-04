Strange Love teasers for July 2021: Will Shlok give up on his plan?

The captivating Strange Love teasers for July 2021 are out, and if you think the previous Strange Love episodes are dramatic, you ought to buckle up because the show promises a bumpy ride. While the soapie highlights some of the challenges that people face in the modern days, how some of the Strange Love characters react to situations re-enact our possible reactions. Check out these snippets for more insight into how the drama will unfold.

The Strange Love storyline features the life of Shlok, whose past challenges eventually define his personality. He meets a young and vivacious woman who falls in love with him but is angry about his arrogance. Shlok pretends to love her, although he has selfish motives to revenge the pain Astha's family caused him. Will he succeed in his plan? Will Astha give in to his charm? Check out the snippets of Strange Love teasers for July 2021 for more information.

Strange Love teasers for July 2021

The most recent Strange Love episodes highlighted the ups and downs in Jyoti's life and how much rejection she faced. Astha's relationship also seemed to have made a few steps. Is Shlok on the right path to revenge Astha's family?

Episodes 197 - 198 - Thursday, 1st of July 2021

The police hand Sojal Jyoti's file and pressure him to tell the truth. Elsewhere, Astha meets Jyoti and Kalindi, and Jyoti reminds her about Anjali's birthday; hence, Jyoti buys Anjali a gift and asks Astha to deliver it to her.

Astha believes that if Anjali agrees to celebrate her birthday, Jyoti might attend. Hence, she voices her suggestion to Anjali. Later, Shlok gathers the courage to ask Niranjan for permission to celebrate his birthday.

Episodes 199- 200 - Friday, 2nd of July 2021

Abhay confronts Anjali for celebrating her birthday while Jyoti is missing, and Niranjan is equally surprised to see the ongoing preparations.

When Anjali sees Jyoti, she gets emotional and tells her to go to Abhay, although Jyoti insists on staying. Later, Abhay spots Jyoti with Siddharth and pushes her to Niranjan. He accuses Jyoti of being involved in an extra-marital affair.

Episodes 201 - 202 - Saturday, 3rd of July 2021

Niranjan instructs Anjali to send Jyoti to Abhay's house, although Varad and Shlok criticise the idea. Later, Abhay tries to force Jyoti to follow him, and when the police show up, she tells them that Abhay is harassing her.

Jyoti pleads with Varad not to kill Siddharth, and Niranjan goes to the police station to see Abhay and convince the police to release him. Later, he commands Anjali to send Jyoti to Abhay's house. Anjali attempts to torture Jyoti emotionally, but Astha cheers her up by imitating Anjali.

Episodes 203 - 204 - Sunday, 4th of July 2021

Varad appreciates Siddharth for rescuing Jyoti, and Astha sets Niranjan up by messing with the shoe rack; hence, Niranjan stumbles and breaks it. Later, Anjali makes Jyoti's life more stressful when he reminds her to move into Abhay's house.

An unexpected guest shows up at the Agnihotri house and reminds Astha to plan for a baby, and Astha voices her concerns to Jyoti about not being intimate with Shlok. Elsewhere, Shlok decorates his bed ready for his wedding night, although he worries that Astha will change her mind about consummating their marriage.

Episodes 205 - 206 - Monday, 5th of July 2021

Astha's grandmother brings laddoos for Jyoti, and when Astha tries to talk to Shlok, he ignores her. Siddharth asks Jyoti to meet him for lunch, and later, Siddharth delivers a file to the Agnihotri house.

Jyoti asks Astha to arrange a meeting between her and Shlok, but Shlok declines to show up. Later, Shlok seeks Niranjan's permission to visit Mahabaleshwar with Astha. However, when Siddharth brings Jyoti chaat, Sajal stops him from seeing her.

Episodes 207 - 208 - Tuesday, 6th of July 2021

Astha asks the doctor to inject Shlok, and Sojal insists that Shlok is pretending. Shlok gets so infuriated that he sends Astha to her mother's house. Later, when Shlok's condition deteriorates, Astha rushes him to the hospital, and when his condition stabilises, he opens up about his intentions.

Niranjan assaults Anjali for not taking Jyoti's sign, and later, he leaves for Mumbai alongside Vinayak and Varad. Later, Anjali reprimands Jyoti and pressures her to withdraw her charges against Abhay. Meanwhile, Jyoti's stomach pains worsen, and she ends up fainting.

Episodes 209 - 210 - Wednesday, 7th of July 2021

When Jyoti gets better, she requests Niranjan to let her stay in the house until her delivery. Elsewhere, Shlok gets so mad at Anjali for frustrating Jyoti; hence, he ousts her, although Astha pleads with Niranjan to make him change his mind.

Renuka, Siddhart's mother, decides to get him married, and when Varad hears about Jyoti's condition, he rushes home and leaves his phone in the office. Later, Siddhart chooses to use the phone as an excuse to visit Jyoti, and Jyoti gets mad at him for sympathising with her.

Episodes 211 - 212 - Thursday, 8th of July 2021

Astha's grandmother realises that Siddhart loves Jyoti, and Shlok requests Niranjan to let Jyoti stay in the house. Siddharth sneaks into Jyoti's room, and Sojal goes to check up on her when she hears sounds from the room.

Astha and Vinayak collude to spike Niranjan's glass of juice, and Niranjan drinks it. The following day, Niranjan fails to wake up, and Vinayak and Astha convince Anjali to perform the puja. How will Niranjan react when he realises that Anjali is performing puja.

Episodes 213 - 214 - Friday, 9th of July 2021

Anjali pleads with Niranjan to forgive him for performing puja on his behalf, and Siddharth's mother raises eyebrows about her son's relationship with Jyoti. Later, Anjali gets furious when she learns that Astha plans to free Anjali from Niranjan.

Astha's grandmother asks Siddharth whether he will accept Jyoti's baby, and Astha promises never to get Anjali into trouble again.

Episodes 215 - 216 - Saturday, 10th of July 2021

Astha poisons Niranjan's food, and it causes him to have an itchy throat, while Kalindi supports Siddhart's wish to marry Jyoti. Later, Niranjan instructs Anjali to stop Astha from going to the office by assigning her house chores.

Astha manipulates the doctor to declare that Niranjan is allergic to potatoes, and Shlok instructs Anjali not to prepare any dish with potatoes. Astha plans a surprise baby shower ceremony for Jyoti, and Anjali discovers Astha's plan. Will she raise the alarm?

Episodes 217 - 218 - Sunday, 11th of July 2021

Jyoti cancels her baby shower after discovering that Sulabha will attend. Later on, she reconsiders after Astha's persuasion, while Niranjan wants to make sure Sulabha attends the party, although Sulabha plots to mess up the event.

Varad and Shlok attend the party, even they were not invited. Besides, Sulabha wants the chandelier to crush Joyti and plans towards it. Siddharth foils the plan and saves Jyoti. Siddharth intends to have a private discussion with Jyoti.

Episodes 219 - 220 - Monday, 12th of July 2021

Astha observes that Siddharth and Jyoti have feelings for each other from the pictures and plans to make them a couple. However, Niranjan wants board members to come up with the name of a beneficiary of the newly introduced scholarship for girls. Who will be named?

Niranjan is not happy with Anjali because she does not burden Astha with work, and Kalindi plans to inform the Agnihotri family about Siddharth's love for Jyoti. Astha wants Kavya to join a fashion competition, but Anjali is against it.

Episodes 221 - 222 - Tuesday, 13th of July 2021

Siddharth informs Astha that he is willing to take Jyoti as a companion and the daughter. Besides, Anjali wants to know how her parents are faring, so she speaks to the woman in charge of the home for aged people. Astha goes to school with Kayya without the knowledge of Anjali and Sojal.

Niranjan is mad at Anjali, but he is prevented from brutalising her, while Anjali walks to the temple without her shoes on Niranjan's insistence. Meanwhile, Astha prepares Kavya for the fashion competition, and Astha instructs Shlok to shave his beards.

Episodes 223 - 224 - Wednesday, 14th of July, 2021

Astha orders Kavya to break Niranjan's stick because of the fashion competition, despite Niranjan being the event's chairman. After reconsideration, Astha no longer wants Kavya to break Niranjan's stick but cannot pass the message across.

Varad and Sojal get into a heated argument, and Niranjan thinks Anjali is responsible for bringing Kavya to the fashion show. However, Kavya tells him it was Astha's decision. While Shlok attempts to help Niranjan cool off, Niranjan challenges Astha.

Episodes 225 - 226 - Thursday, 15th of July, 2021

In today's Strange Love episode, Anjali could not persuade Astha to follow Niranjan's commands, and Vinayak tells Astha to stay away from the issue between Niranjan and Anjali. Nevertheless, Anjali is displeased when Shlok advises against harming Niranjan.

Niranjan could not beat Anjali because of Kavya's presence, and Anjali appreciates Astha's plan to save her. Siddharth informs Astha's grandmother that he likes to be introduced to Jyoti, but will the grandma support this?

Episodes 227 - 228 - Friday, 16th of July, 2021

Shlok is scared after Niranjan's involvement in an accident. Anjali meets an astrologer, who informs her about Astha's role in Niranjan's misfortune. Meanwhile, Shlok is asked to choose between Astha and Niranjan, and Niranjan stops Shlok from leaving Astha.

Renuka discovers a bangle in Siddharth's room and questions him about it. However, Renuka is wise enough to ask grandma to wear the bangle to check if it is hers. Unfortunately, Shlok has a back injury when he and Astha collide.

Episodes 229 - 230 - Saturday, 17th of July, 2021

Niranjan orders Anjali to walk the stairs of the temple without her shoes, and Kalindi informs Avadhoot about Siddharth's love for Jyoti. Funny enough, Avadhoot is uncomfortable with this news.

Astha wants Anjali to stop her parents, and Avadhoot challenges his mother for attempting to unite Jyoti and Siddharth. Elsewhere, Anjali wants to know if Astha has prepared a place for her parents to stay, while Niranjan plans to sow a seed of discord between Astha and Shlok.

Episodes 231 - 232 - Sunday, 18th of July, 2021

Niranjan prepares for a meeting while expecting Shlok's arrival, while Astha wakes Shlok from his sleep and assists him with the presentation. More so, Astha tells Anjali that they will meet her parents, though Anjali thinks her parents are ill after overhearing Astha's conversation.

Anjali pleads with her father, and Astha requests that Sojal and Astha fast in honour of "Vat Savitri Vrat." Meanwhile, Jyoti does not perform the Puja for Abhay, and Avadhoot wants Siddharth to disregard any feelings for Astha because she is married. Then, Shlok rejects his breakfast.

Episodes 233 - 234 - Monday, 19th of July, 2021

In this Strange Love show, Shlok refuses to eat his breakfast even after Astha's persuasion. Later, Shlok performs a ritual for Astha while Astha, Sojal, and Anjali do it for Vat Savitri Vrat. Subsequently, Sojal attends a business event with Varad.

Shlok reminds Niranjan about Kalindi and Avadhoot's wedding anniversary, and Sojal puts some jewellery in her bag before going to the business event with Varad. Sojal's behaviour at the party is embarrassing, even though Varad told her to be in her best manners.

Episodes 235 - 236 - Tuesday, 20th of July, 2021

Niranjan says he is not feeling well and advises Astha and Shlok to go to the party, but Shlok decides to stay with Niranjan. Astha is not pleased with Shlok's decision and he helps her get over it, and Varad berates Sojal for her attitude at the business event.

Renuka persuades Kalindi to seek the help of an astrologer if she wants to know more about Astha, while Anjali goes out with Astha. However, Anjali fears that Niranjan will be annoyed, but Astha eases her worries. Then, Astha introduces someone to Anjali, and she is excited about it.

Episodes 237 - 238 - Wednesday, 21st of July 2021

Anjali does not answer Niranjan's call, and Niranjan becomes furious that Anjali is out with Astha. However, Astha informs Anjali to lie that she was praying for him, while Shlok informs Astha about the meeting with her parents. Did someone hear their conversation?

Jyoti goes to the clinic with Astha, and Renuka and Siddharth arrive at the clinic. Later on, Siddharth attends to Jyoti while Renuka and Astha speak, and Sojal and Jaya think Varad sees someone outside his marriage. Who caused the problem between Astha and Shlok?

Episodes 239 - 240 - Thursday, 22nd of July, 2021

Niranjan informs Shlok that he must travel to Mumbai for business despite his sickness, and Shlok decision to accompany Niranjan gets Astha unhappy. Nevertheless, Renuka thinks Siddharth is in love with Jyoti, while Astha gets a musical surprise.

Renuka tells Avadhoot about Siddharth's feelings for Jyoti, and Avadhoot informs Kalindi that Anjali and Niranjan will not allow the Siddharth-Jyoti union. However, Sojal wants to follow Astha and Anjali to the home for older adults before Astha changes her mind.

Episodes 241 - 242 - Friday, 23rd of July, 2021

Kavya is getting low grades in school, and Varad is bothered when her teacher informs him about it. However, Sojal and Varad have different opinions about Kavya's academic performances, while Niranjan visits the home for older adults searching for Anjali and her parents.

Siddharth rejects Kalindi's bride's choice for him, and Niranjan requests that Anjali accompany him to the home for aged people. Unfortunately, Astha overhears this and hurries to the nursing home because she is scared of Niranjan's reaction when he finds out about Anjali's parents.

Episodes 243 - 244 - Saturday, 24th of July, 2021

Siddharth attempts to help Kavya by providing a private teacher, but the tutor gets annoyed with Kavya's attitude and leaves. Afterwards, Varad wants Siddharth to tutor Kavya while Shlok makes a trip to Saputara. Niranjan announces that someone has claimed the land on which the older adults' home is built.

Mr Pawar and his associates ask everyone at the older adults' home to leave at once. Consequently, Anjali fears for her parents, but Niranjan informs her about his plans. What does Astha want to do as she plans to counter Niranjan's plots?

Episodes 245 -246 - Sunday, 25th of July, 2021

Astha annoys Anjali to berate her in Niranjan's presence, while those at the nursing home come to Agnihotri's home and ask Anjali to give them some food. Their Bhajan songs disturb Niranjan, while Anjali goes out of the house unknown to her that Niranjan is trailing behind.

Anjali feigns annoyance and orders the nursing home occupants to leave, and Niranjan reprimands Anjali for disrespecting the older adults. Shlok is unhappy about Anjali's attitude in the media, and Varad thinks Sojal's attitude is irritating.

Episodes 247 - 248 - Monday, 26th of July, 2021

The nursing home occupants come to the Agnihotri house and render the puja, and Niranjan orders Anjali to send them away. Astha requests Siddharth to tutor Kayya in Jyoti's room, while Kavya wants the people at the nursing home to play with her.

Niranjan accepts the nursing home residents' challenges, and Astha pretends to be one of the nursing home residents. However, the family discovers that Astha supports the occupants, and Shlok is angry with her, even though she tries to reveal the truth.

Episodes 249 - 250 - Tuesday, 27th of July, 2021

Shlok confronts Astha for bad-mouthing Niranjan, and Varad attempts to show Shlok that Astha has not done anything wrong. Nevertheless, the nursing home occupants vacate the Agnihotri home, and Astha tells Anjali that the relationship with Shlok will work out.

Shlok demands that Astha must apologise to Niranjan, and Niranjan tells Shlok that he already bought the home for older adults and wants the occupants to have it. Astha says sorry to Niranjan, even though Niranjan refuses to stop causing trouble with Shlok and Astha's relationship.

Episodes 251 - 252 - Wednesday, 28th of July, 2021

Astha and Shlok see Varad and Mansi when they are with Kavya, and Astha questions him about the woman. However, Varad wants to take Sojal out on a date when he arrives home, so he returns on his promise after getting a call that Manai was involved in an accident.

Niranjan buys land with Jyoti's name and presents the documents to her for signing. Anjali obtains the signature, while Astha is wary of his plans. Eventually, Anjali discovers that she has been tricked into getting Jyoti's signature for Abhay's release documents.

Episodes 253 - 254 - Thursday, 29th of July, 2021

Anjali thinks about Jyoti and gets angry, and Jyoti obtains the release papers after Niranjan forgets them at home. Later on, Jyoti confronts Anjali about the deceitful act, and Anjali tells Astha that she knows nothing of Niranjan's plots. Will she reveal the truth?

Siddharth hurries to the clinic to see Jyoti. While the family is worried, Shlok and Varad discover that Anjali has obtained the signature for Abhay's release papers.

Episodes 255 - 256 - Friday, 30th of July, 2021

Shlok is furious with Anjali and orders her out of the house, while Anjali is prevented from seeing Jyoti and her child. However, Niranjan wants Jyoti to leave with Abhay after he is released from prison.

Jyoti reveals how she feels about Siddharth, and Anjali challenges Jyoti when she finds out about her feelings for Siddharth. Elsewhere, Astha tells Anjali to allow Jyoti to follow her heart with Siddharth, but will Anjali consent?

Episodes 257 - 258 - Saturday, 31st of July, 2021

Anjali and Jyoti continue to be at loggerheads, and Astha attempts to end their quarrel. Nevertheless, Shlok, Astha, and Sojal go shopping and are shocked when they see Varad and Mansi in a restaurant.

Abhay comes home and pleads for forgiveness; he begs Niranjan to give him a second chance to start a new life with his daughter and Jyoti. Despite the plea, Jyoti stops Abhay from seeing his daughter even though Niranjan approves of it. Then, Sojal finds a necklace in Varad's wallet and thinks it belongs to her.

Jyoti

She faces so much opposition from Niranjan and Anjali, who forcefully insist on her marriage to Abhay. However, she equally declines Siddhart's moves towards her, and when Siddhart is asked about her unborn baby, he insists on marrying her regardless of her condition. Will this happen?

Astha

Astha's relationship makes her believe she has a promising future with Shlok. However, her grandmother insists on getting ready to bear Shlok's child, although she is not prepared. Instead, she concocts a plan to cause Niranjan's downfall by poisoning his food and causing him to believe he is allergic to potatoes. What is she up to?

Strange Love teasers for July 2021 cannot compare to the drama that awaits you in the oncoming episodes. The relationships between the characters are heating up! So ensure you tune in for more details every Monday to Sunday on Starlife.

