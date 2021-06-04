My Identity teasers for July 2021: Will the court rule in favour of Avni?

True love is the most complicated part of human life. In My Identity episodes, Avni and Neil experience another series of challenges as they fight for their love. Will they rekindle their love after being apart for more than ten years? How about checking out the details in My Identity teasers for July 2020 for more?

My Identity is one of the shows you should not miss out on. It is about Neil and Avni's love story, and viewers admit there is never a dull scene. They face so much opposition fighting for their budding love. At one point, they are turned against one another, although destiny brings them together. Will that be the case, as highlighted in My Identity teasers for July 2021?

My Identity teasers July 2021

Spending years apart does not stop Neil and Avni from loving each other. You will be surprised to learn that Avni adopted Neil's name after making slight changes to it. So, what is her new name? Read these My Identity teasers to find out.

Thursday, 1st July 2021 (Episodes 395 and 396)

Neil fails to show up for a planned link-up with Ballu. Meanwhile, Vidyut threatens to do something terrible to Neil’s kin if Avni does not agree to tie the knot with him.

Vidyut is excited to see Avni wearing her bridal gown, unaware that she has a different plan to take away his joy. On the other hand, Neil is worried about Avni.

Friday, 2nd July 2021 (Episodes 397 and 398)

Neil and his family panic after watching a video Avni sent to them. Avni is determined to teach Vidyut a lesson.

Neil goes to the mandap when he notices something alarming in Avni’s video. He is shocked when the mandap catches fire. The police later request Neil to identify the dead bodies.

Saturday, 3rd July 2021 (Episodes 399 and 400)

Avni is considering forging a new identity while Neil plans to get back at Vidyut. Vidyut gets scared when he sees Avni as he believes he has seen her ghost.

When Avni sees Neil taking Vidyut away, she decides to use a new identity henceforth. After ten years, Neil works as a DJ at a radio station and wishes to meet Avni.

Sunday, 4th July 2021 (Episodes 401 and 402)

Avni’s new name is Neilanjana. She chose the name to honour Neil. Elsewhere, Neil endangers his life hoping Avni will show up out of the blues and save him.

Neil accepts KK’s offer. KK is a celebrity and feels his life is in danger. Therefore, he needs Neil to impersonate him. Elsewhere, criminals break into Neilanjana’s home.

Monday, 5th July 2021 (Episodes 403 and 404)

Neil and Avni do not see each other, yet they are in the same café. Neil feels great after reading a “Thank You” note, unaware it is from Avni. Meanwhile, Avni is determined to save the Sukoon house.

Saisha auditions at a singing contest and gets selected. However, Neil later lands into trouble when he goes to the house where Avni and the kids reside.

Tuesday, 6th July 2021 (Episodes 405 and 406)

Saisha is heartbroken when she learns that KK will not attend an event she will be performing at. However, Neil successfully persuades him to go to the event.

While they are at the event, Neil spots Avni but assumes that he is hallucinating. Avni is disappointed with Saisha when she fails to show up on stage, unaware that she is being held at gunpoint.

Wednesday, 7th July 2021 (Episodes 407 and 408)

Saisha finds a way to alert the police. Meanwhile, Avni covers up for her and wins the singing contest’s prize.

Neil and DD surprise Mitali on her birthday. Avni allows Saisha to take Karate and TAI Chi lessons. Both Avni and Neil miss the time they spent together.

Thursday, 8th July 2021 (Episodes 409 and 410)

Neil and KK host the Holi party, and Saisha convinces Avni to accompany her and some other people to the party.

KK insists that Avni should sing at the party. Later, Avni storms out of the party when she sees Neil.

Friday, 9th July 2021 (Episodes 411 and 412)

The drunken Neil hugs Anvi and confesses his feeling for her. However, he believes that he is dreaming. Avni takes him home because he is too drunk to do it by himself.

Avni reminisces the good times she had with Neil, and they spend more time together. Neil thinks everything that is happening is so good to be true.

Saturday, 10th July 2021 (Episodes 413 and 414)

Neil wakes up, although he cannot remember the time he spent with Avni. Later, he hooks up with Sunehnri and some other people. Meanwhile, Anvi avoids him like the plague. Why is she hiding from him?

Avni confides in Sunehri that she will never reunite with Neil and hides when he visits her house. Will he spot her?

Sunday, 11th July 2021 (Episodes 415 and 416)

KK's associate tips Avni about KK's desire to have the Sukun Ghar for his film shoot. However, Avni rejects the offer since Neil lives with KK, and her response leaves Saisha angry.

Avni hides from Neil by covering her face, and Neil assumes that she is Jaan; hence, he approaches her and asks her whether she is okay.

Monday, 12th July 2021 (Episodes 417 and 418)

Mitali and Avni finally meet. Elsewhere, KK asks Neil to help him sing a song, and Neil's performance impresses everyone.

Avni opens up to Mitali about her reason for not reuniting with Neil, and later, Neil leads the kids in surprising Saisha on her birthday. Meanwhile, Avni watches the ceremony as it goes on.

Tuesday, 13th July 2021 (Episodes 419 and 420)

Saisha is bummed when KK gifts her an expensive necklace, and Avni is shocked after reading the letter.

Avni spots a woman that looks like Dayawanti; hence, she starts shaking. Later, she walks in on Mitali lying unconscious on the floor.

Wednesday, 14th July 2021 (Episodes 421 and 422)

Avni stumbles upon a strange woman during her search for Saisha, and later, a gang of goons kidnap Saisha and KK.

Neil comes across Avni during his search for KK, and when he sees her, he confronts her for lying about her identity. But will Avni tell the truth?

Thursday, 15th July 2021 (Episodes 423 and 424)

Mitali proposes to Neil, and it leaves him puzzled. Later, he discovers the truth about Avni and reprimands her for lying to him.

Neil confronts Avni for hiding from him, and they gang up to question Mitali. Later, Saisha and KK succeed in running away from the goons.

Friday, 16th July 2021 (Episodes 425 and 426)

Neil and Avni make it to the jungle and overpower the goons. Will they find Saisha and KK?

Neil and Avni rescue Saisha and KK after the media finds them, and Neil tells Avni that he will never come back into her life again. Later, KK and his parents visit Avni.

Saturday, 17th July 2021 (Episodes 427 and 428)

Neil's family is puzzled to learn that Avni is alive, and Avni disagrees with KK's parents' ideas that he should marry Saisha.

Avni refuses to get Saisha and KK married; hence, they reach out to Neil for help to persuade her to change her mind.

Sunday, 18th July 2021 (Episodes 429 and 430)

Kamini realises that Avni is not Saisha's mother, while Avni, Neil and the rest of the family members prepare for Saisha and KK's marriage.

Saisha admits that she lied about her parents, and Kamini backs off from the marriage. Later, Saisha confronts Avni after learning about her past.

Monday, 19th July 2021 (Episodes 431 and 432)

Neil proposes that Avni should adopt Saisha, although she declines. Later, Saisha persuades her to consider Neil's advice. Will she change her mind?

Saisha finds out shocking details about Avni's past, and they make her regret her choices. Later, the police arrest Avni, and the scene makes Kamini happy.

Tuesday, 20th July 2021 (Episodes 433 and 434)

Avni decides to go back to Kashid with Saisha and the other family members. However, Saisha plans to get married to KK secretly.

KK's father joins Avni and Neil in searching for Saisha, and when Avni discovers shocking details about Saisha, she slaps her.

Wednesday, 21st July 2021 (Episodes 435 and 436)

Avni and the other family members agree to take Saisha to a clinic to terminate her pregnancy. However, KK shows up at the clinic and intervenes.

Saisha, KK and Avni both realise their mistake; hence, they agree to get married in court. But, later, Avni receives shocking news.

Thursday, 22nd July 2021 (Episodes 437 and 438)

Kamini initiates a mission to frustrate Avni and her family. Unfortunately, Kamini's goons intoxicate Avni and try to take advantage of her.

Neil reprimands Avni for risking her life, and she gets so furious that she leaves with the kids.

Friday, 23rd July 2021 (Episodes 439 and 440)

Neil apologises and convinces Avni to stay in his house, and she agrees. Later, Prakash finds out shocking details about Vidyut, and Mitali finds a new home for Avni.

Vidyut's death moves everyone, and Avni takes the bold step to tell Saisha the truth. Later, Kamini forces KK to choose between her and Saisha.

Saturday, 24th July 2021 (Episodes 441 and 442)

Avni tells Neil that it is time for them to part, and the latter moves to her new house. How will Neil react?

Avni tells Prakash that Mowgli is the son she sired with Neil. Meanwhile, Neil asks Mitali to marry him.

Sunday, 25th July 2021 (Episodes 443 and 444)

Mitali shows up at Neil's house to discuss their marriage, and Avni and Neil look for Mowgli.

Neil gets rid of all the souvenirs from his relationship with Avni. Later, Mitali shows up at Avni's house to inform her about her decision to marry Neil.

Monday, 26th July 2021 (Episodes 445 and 446)

Neil is disturbed as he gets engaged to Mitali, and later, Neil's family members are exhilarated after hearing Mowgli's words.

Neil and his family are saddened to hear the state of Mowgli's relationship with his father. Therefore, Neil gets so furious at Avni for hiding the truth from him that he ousts her.

Tuesday, 27th July 2021 (Episodes 447 and 448)

Neil shows up at Avni's door with a court order to have Mowgli's custody. Later, Neil goes ahead with the marriage preparations despite learning the truth.

Avni is bummed when a lawyer offers to argue on her behalf in the case about Mowgli's custody. Later, she faces Neil at the family court.

Wednesday, 28th July 2021 (Episodes 449 and 450)

Avni allows Mowgli to go with Neil to his house, and Shweta, Harleen and Prakash try to entertain him.

Neil condemns Avni for turning Mowgli against him; hence, they meet at the court to battle for his custody.

Thursday, 29th July 2021 (Episodes 451 and 452)

While Avni and her family members spend time at the park, an unknown man kidnaps Mowgli!

Sunehri and Avni make a shocking discovery as they check on the adopted kids. Later, Mitali arrests Kamini after coming up with solid evidence about her involvement in child trafficking.

Friday, 30th July 2021 (Episodes 453 and 454)

Mitali ruins Kamini's plans when she catches her henchmen and rescues the kids. Elsewhere, Neil and Avni's court session gets ugly when Neil's lawyer insults Avni and humiliates her.

After the humiliating moment, Avni storms out of court. Meanwhile, Mitali feels depressed when Neil fails to show up at the event.

Saturday, 31st July 2021 (Episodes 455 and 456)

Neil consoles Avni and offers to drop her at her house, and on the way, they reminisce the precious memories they create in the past. Elsewhere, a humiliated Mitali waits for Neil at his house.

Kamini threatens Avni, although Avni condemns her for her evil deeds. Later, Avni opens up before everyone at the court, and everyone sympathises with her. Will she win the case?

Avni

She fakes her death because she does not want to marry Vidyut and takes up a new name, Neilanjana. Finally, after ten years, she and Neil visit the same café. Neil is unimpressed to learn that she had to lie, and every attempt to rekindle their relationship is an exercise in futility. Later, Neil discovers that they have a son together; hence, he files for custody, although the case turns to be a tumultuous journey for them. Is there hope for their relationship?

Neil

Neil gets frustrated when Avni fakes her death; hence, he decides to derail his attention from getting married. Instead, he focuses on helping KK grow his career, although the journey comes with its challenges. When Avni refuses to let Saisha marry KK, he attempts to convince her to change her mind. Later, he learns about his illegitimate child and promises to fight to get him. Will the court ruling be in his favour?

Going through My Identity teasers for July must have left you sympathising with Avni and Neil. If you wish to catch up with the drama, tune in to StarLife every Mondays to Sundays at 8.00 p.m. and 8.30 p.m.

