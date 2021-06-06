Twist of Fate teasers for July 2021: Chaos erupts at Ranbeer and Maya's wedding

The Twist of Fate series is one of Zee World's best Indian shows. In Twist of Fate teasers for July 2021, Maya and Rhea are jealous of Prachi because Ranbeer loves her. Maya threatens Rhea when she begs her to call off the wedding. Ranbeer panics when Maya vows she will never divorce him if he marries her. The wedding day turns into chaos when Rhea and Prachi try to replace Maya. What happens next to these Twist of Fate characters?

Sahana and Prachi disguise themselves and attend the wedding uninvited. Prachi takes Maya's place when everyone gets confused by smoke coming out of the Havan. Meanwhile, Alia hires a goon to kidnap the bride and instructs Rhea to wear her wedding outfits. Does your favourite Twist of Fate couple, Prachi and Ranbeer, get married?

July 2021 Twist of Fate teasers

Alia's goon gets confused when he sees Maya and Rhea dressed as brides. He kidnaps both of them but does not know who to kill. Before this, Rhea asked Abhi to help her stop Maya's wedding. When Dushyant refuses to listen to him, Abhi hires goons to disrupt the event, unaware that Maya is missing and Prachi has taken her place. How does Rhea ruin Ranbeer's plans to propose to Prachi later? Episodes discussed in this Twist of Fate teasers answer the question.

Thursday, 1st July 2021

Episode 142

Twist of Fate's lead characters, Abhi and Pragya, get trapped in the shopping mall’s lift while having an emotional reunion. Maya’s mother talks to her as instructed by Dushyant. She also advises Ranbeer to break up with Prachi. However, Ranbeer ignores her unsolicited advice.

Friday, 2nd July 2021

Episode 143

Maya’s mother demands to know the type of relationship Prachi and Ranbeer have. She later panics after overhearing Ranbeer’s grandmother talking to someone. Ranbeer makes Rahul shut up before he exposes himself to Dushyant. Pallavi and Daljeet pretend they are fighting when they see Maya’s mother. Elsewhere, Pragya and Abhi suffocate and faint in the smoky lift.

Saturday, 3rd July 2021

Episode 144

While Rahul is begging Maya to elope with him, they notice her mum is walking towards the room. She pretends she has not seen where Rahul is hiding. Maya’s mother later manipulates her into dropping the idea of eloping with Rahul to focus on marrying Ranbeer. Meanwhile, Prachi is helping Ranbeer to stop his upcoming wedding with Maya. Maya panics and rushes to see Rahul when she learns that he attempted suicide.

Sunday, 4th July 2021

Episode 145

Sarita Ben tells Prachi, and Alia informs Rhea that Pragya and Abhi were admitted to the hospital. Alia then bribes a nurse to harm Pragya. Meanwhile, Pragya and Abhi worry about each other’s well-being when they regain consciousness.

Monday, 5th July 2021

Episode 146

When Prachi and Ranbeer threaten Rahul, he tells them that Maya has set a trap for Ranbeer. Rhea is excited when Pallavi misunderstands Ranbeer’s words and assumes Ranbeer loves her instead of Prachi.

Tuesday, 6th July 2021

Episode 147

Sanju’s first mission when he gets out of jail is to look for Prachi. Meanwhile, Twist of Fate's lead antagonists, Alia and Rhea, use Sanju’s gang to break into Prachi’s home and steal valuables.

Wednesday, 7th July 2021

Episode 148

Prachi’s family beats up the thieves and ties them up. Rhea is excited when Sanju’s backup plan enables him to steal a lot of money. Prachi informs Ranbeer that his family's house has been robbed. Pallavi supports Alia when she accuses Prachi of planning the robbery just after Abhi and Vikram have reconciled with Prachi.

Thursday, 8th July 2021

Episode 149

Abhi addresses Prachi as his daughter and drops her home. While Alia’s deadly move brews, Rhea spots Ranbeer comforting Prachi and later sees Pragya hugging her. Rhea feels nice after spending time with Pragya.

Friday, 9th July 2021

Episode 150

Ranbeer plans to catch the thief to prove Prachi never planned the robbery. The emotional Prachi hugs him in front of everyone, and Rhea goes out to meet Prachi’s mother. Alia is shocked to see Pragya at Prachi’s home. Therefore, she prevents Pragya from meeting Abhi.

Saturday, 10th July 2021

Episode 151

Alia prevents Rhea from committing suicide, and Sanju later gives Alia the money he stole. Meanwhile, the police interrupt Ranbeer’s plan when they arrest him. Prachi scolds Ranbeer when she visits him at the police station.

Sunday, 11th July 2021

Episode 152

Alia benefits herself when she bails Ranbeer out of jail. Twist of Fate's Pragya persuades Prachi to resign from her job. Later, Ranbeer and Prachi think about each other. Abhi and Vikram help Ranbeer and Aryan to apprehend the thief and bring him to the house.

Monday, 12th July 2021

Episode 153

Abhi promises Prachi something and later lies to Rhea that he loves her more than Prachi. Ranbeer plans to meet Prachi, and Sanju blackmails Alia to get his men out of jail.

Tuesday, 13th July 2021

Episode 154

Ranbeer suspects Sanju bailed his gang out of prison. Pragya scolds Prachi at the police station, and Prachi admits to herself that she still loves Ranbeer.

Wednesday, 14th July 2021

Episode 155

The court clears Prachi’s name, and Abhi questions Alia about Prachi’s case. Alia still makes sure Abhi does not meet Pragya at the police station, and Pragya agrees to allow Prachi to get a job. Alia plays with the cops’ minds and switches Sanju’s phone with another gadget.

Thursday, 15th July 2021

Episode 156

Rhea vows to prevent Ranbeer and Maya’s wedding from taking place. Ranbeer makes a promise to Prachi before his wedding day. Rhea asks for Abhi’s help when Maya ignores her pleas to cancel the wedding.

Friday, 16th July 2021

Episode 157

Twist of Fate's Ranbeer defends Rhea when Maya threatens her. Maya makes it clear that she will never divorce Ranbeer. Prachi and Sahana crash into Ranbeer’s wedding disguised as other people.

Saturday, 17th July 2021

Episode 158

Aryan and Prachi try to stop Maya from wedding Ranbeer. Prachi takes Maya’s place at the wedding when chaos erupts at the wedding venue. What caused the heavy smoke to start coming out of the Havan?

Sunday, 18th July 2021

Episode 159

Prachi breaks the promise she made to Pragya and Alia receives a spine-chilling phone call. While Sahana is still working on stopping the wedding, Alia plans to kidnap the bride from the mandap.

Monday, 19th July 2021

Episode 160

Alia instructs Rhea to put on bridal outfits while Dadi and Pallavi pretend to be fighting to delay the wedding. Additionally, Ranbeer's family's drama makes it the funniest Twist of Fate wedding ever. Meanwhile, Alia’s goon gets confused when he meets Maya and Rhea dressed as brides. Therefore, he kidnaps both of them.

Tuesday, 20th July 2021

Episode 161

Dushyant refuses to heed Abhi’s request to stop the wedding. Pragya narrowly escapes crashing her car into Madan’s vehicle. While Abhi completes the wedding rituals, Madan is confused regarding which girl Alia wanted him to kill. Abhi invites some goons to create a scene at the wedding, hoping they will stop the event. Meanwhile, Maya and Rhea flee from their abductor.

Wednesday, 21st July 2021

Episode 162

While Abhi visits Rhea at the hospital and confesses his love for her, Pragya stops the police from arresting Prachi by commanding Rahul to tell them the truth. Later, Maya stands up for herself when confronted by her family, and Dushyant shoots Rahul.

Thursday, 22nd July 2021

Episode 163

Sarita Ben informs Pragya that Ranbeer loves Prachi as much as she loves him. While Ranbeer is preparing to surprise Prachi with a marriage proposal, Twist of Fate's Rhea hires a truck driver to hit Prachi.

Friday, 23rd July 2021

Episode 164

The doctor informs Prachi’s family that her life is on the line. Abhi receives a sweet surprise, and Rhea calls Alia for help as Ranbeer talks to the police. The truck driver visits Rhea to demand his payment.

Saturday, 24th July 2021

Episode 165

Ranbeer and Aryan track the truck driver and later hold him hostage at their friend’s house. Abhi learns that Prachi urgently needs blood. Rhea and Alia excitedly discuss Prachi’s accident. They hold their tongues immediately when Abhi shows up.

Sunday, 25th July 2021

Episode 166

The truck driver tells Pragya that Rhea hired him to kill Prachi. Meanwhile, Abhi requests Rhea to donate blood for Prachi. The doctor informs Pragya that Prachi will go into a coma if they delay finding a blood donor. Rhea lies to Abhi that she donated the blood.

Monday, 26th July 2021

Episode 167

Rhea gets into an accident. Alia stops her from feeling sorry for Pragya by sending her to Prachi’s home to eliminate the evidence. Pragya’s fervent prayer makes Prachi regain consciousness.

Tuesday, 27th July 2021

Episode 168

Prachi is shocked when Ranbeer informs her that Pragya knows who wanted to kill her. Ranbeer later overhears Sarita Ben telling Prachi all the wrong things Rhea has done. Rhea feels guilty when Prachi’s family brings her home. Alia watches in disbelief when Rhea addresses Prachi as her elder sister.

Wednesday, 28th July 2021

Episode 169

Ranbeer scolds Rhea for hurting Prachi and cuts ties with her. Sahana helps him confess to Prachi how much he loves her. The young man also gives Prachi a surprise. Alia learns that Rhea sent Pragya a message requesting to meet her.

Thursday, 29th July 2021

Episode 170

Twist of Fate's Alia causes a fight between Pragya and Rhea to prevent them from meeting, but her plan fails. Pragya feels sorry for Rhea for what she has done to herself. When Rhea calls Abhi, Alia sees it as an opportunity to make her next move.

Friday, 30th July 2021

Episode 171

Rhea refuses to give Pragya information about her other daughter. Will Pragya find her girl? Twist of Fate's Abhi informs Vikram about Rhea and Ranbeer’s secret deal. Ranbeer feels offended when Vikram calls him to talk about what Abhi told him. Pragya later worries about Rhea when she attempts suicide.

Saturday, 31st July 2021

Episode 172

Ranbeer surprises Prachi, and Abhi saves Rhea when she sets herself on fire. He rushes her to the hospital. Alia shows Abhi a fabricated video to prove that Rhea lost her mind because Prachi lied to her.

Ranbeer and Prachi

Before Ranbeer and Maya's wedding day, he makes a promise to Prachi. Rhea hires a truck driver to kill Rhea after the wedding fails. However, Rhea survives the planned assassination. Sarita Ben requests Pragya to allow Twist of Fate's Prachi and Ranbeer to be together. The truck driver also informs Pragya that Rhea hired him to kill Prachi.

Alia and Rhea

Alia notices how guilt is consuming Rhea when Prachi survives the accident and returns home. She tries to prevent her from meeting Pragya lest she spills the beans. Eventually, the duo meets, but Rhea does not tell Pragya anything about the other daughter she is looking for. Later, Alia lies to Abhi that Rhea set herself on fire because Prachi lied to her.

Zee World airs episodes of the Twist of Fate teasers for July 2021 daily at 21h00. If you are going to watch some television shows in July, this should be one of them. Do not miss out because the Twist of Fate novella is reaching its climax!

