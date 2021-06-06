These Streets teasers for July 2021: Shantanu is kidnapped

Although These Streets on Zee World is just starting, fans can tell that the show is worth following. Puchki and Shantanu’s friendship remains strong even after Shantanu is adopted. Below are the anticipated These Streets teasers that show how the two best friends defy all odds to find their way to each other.

In These Streets premiere episodes for July, Shantanu is falsely accused of stealing, and Ravindra decides to send him to a boarding school. However, Beauty tricks Nilambar into accepting to marry him. Will the union last?

These Streets teasers for July 2021

Lifelong relationships are hard to break, especially if those involved draw strength from each other. How will Shantanu and Puchki ensure that their childhood bond remains intact?

Episode 22 - Thursday, 1st of July 2021

Puchki notices her portrait in Shantanu’s room but cannot understand why he does not seem concerned about her. Neel’s identity is discovered when Beauty removes his fake beard.

Episode 23 - Friday, 2nd of July 2021

Shantanu regrets making Pucki feel bad and opens up to Piku about it. Later, Puchki is confused after witnessing a double-faced Nivedita giving some milk to Shantanu with a lot of care. Rana leaves trails of blood on the floor as he carries a sack inside the Pari Mahal and reveals that the bag has the lifeless body of Puchki.

Episode 24 - Monday, 5th of July 2021

Piku saves Shantanu from being punished by Ravindra after revealing that he did not steal. When asked by Ravindra to reveal the thug’s identity, Piku says that Bijoy is the culprit. Later, Ravindra makes it known that Shantanu will enrol in a boarding school.

Episode 25 - Tuesday, 6th of July 2021

Moushmi is left speechless after finding out from Nivedita that Shantanu is Aridham’s son that she got out of wedlock. Elsewhere, Beauty tricks Nilambar into tying the knot with her. Ravindra reprimands Nivedita for calling Shantanu an illegitimate son.

Episode 26 - Wednesday, 7th of July 2021

Ravindra makes it known that Neelambar will tie the knot before the lapse of 24 hours. Later, Beauty plans the abduction of Shantanu from where he lives. It is later discovered that Nivedita is behind the kidnapping, and Beauty has to tie the knot with Nilambar in exchange.

Episode 27 - Thursday, 8th of July 2021

The abductors want to bury Shantanu while he is still breathing. Meanwhile, Beauty and Nilambar manage to take their marriage rituals, while Puchki asks goddess Durga to show her if Shantanu’s life is in danger.

Episode 28 - Friday, 9th of July 2021

Rana and Puchki work together and manage to save Shantanu. Later, Beauty is dragged out of the house and pushed down the staircase by Ravindra. An angry Beaty hurls curses and says that their future daughter-in-law will be someone from Sonagachi.

Episode 29 - Monday, 12th of July 2021

Nivedita points fingers at Shantanu and the people of Sonagachi for her miseries.

Episode 30 - Tuesday, 13th of July 2021

Thaku Ma hands Beauty a bundle of notes and tells her she is free to go to Sonagachi with Puchki.

Episode 31 - Wednesday, 14th of July 2021

Nivedita convinces Puchki to relocate from Kolkata if she wants Shantanu to get better, and Puchki agrees.

Episode 32 - Thursday, 15th of July 2021

Puchki stops Pathan Baba from calling her by her name, insisting that she prefers being addressed as Asmita.

Episode 33 - Friday, 16th of July 2021

Asmita is unimpressed when Shantanu alleges that she is a dancer.

Episode 34 - Monday, 19th of July 2021

Asmita's senior officer goes through a presentation and updates her about Shantanu's role as the kingpin in the flesh trade in Sonagachi.

Episode 35 - Tuesday, 20th of July 2021

The doctor reveals disturbing news about Ridoy needing blood. He worsens the situation when he states that his blood group is rare and that the hospital has run out of blood in their blood bank.

Episode 36 - Wednesday, 21st of July 2021

Shantanu loses it and hurls insults at Asmita, alleging that she is trying to trap Ridoy in her fake love.

Episode 37 - Thursday, 22nd of July 2021

Shan and Beauty meet at the hospital, and Beauty tries to allure him by asking whether he is ready to talk. Beauty suggests they should meet at Sonagachi.

Episode 38 - Friday, 23rd of July 2021

Puchki seeks refuge in Shan's car, and as he drives, she topples over. When Shan confronts her, she insists that she did not know the vehicle was his.

Episode 39 - Monday, 26th of July 2021

After tracking Asmita and Shantanu's phones, the inspector informs Ridoy that the duo could be at the same location.

Episode 40 - Tuesday, 27th of July 2021

Asmita defends Shantanu by insisting that she has a clean background and has no hand in what is happening in Sonagachi.

Episode 41 - Wednesday, 28th of July 2021

Asmita concludes that love only causes pain and suffering.

Episode 42 - Thursday, 29th of July 2021

Rabindra speaks fondly of his grandson Shawn Mazumdar.

Episode 43 - Friday, 30th of July 2021

Shawn and Ridoy share a special moment and express their love and appreciation for one another.

What happens to These Streets cast members?

Since its premiere on Zee World on the 2nd of June 2021, These Streets is quickly becoming a fan favourite. How does the drama unfold in These Streets July episodes? Get ready to witness the following happening to some of the show’s characters.

Shantanu

He regrets hurting Puchki’s feelings and is later falsely accused of stealing, but Piku defends him. Ravindra then reveals that he will start learning in a boarding school. Later, Beauty's men abduct him and bury him alive, but Puchki arrives on time to save him.

Nivedita convinces Puchki to relocate to Kolkata to allow Shantanu time to get over the life-threatening ordeal. Later, Asmita's senior officer informs her about Shantanu's role in the flesh trade, but Asmita defends him when an inquest occurs. Will the inspector gather enough evidence to charge him?

Beauty

She tricks Nilambar into marrying him, and they successfully do the marriage rituals. She is later chased out of the house by Ravindra, and she curses them by saying that their future daughter-in-law will come from Sonagachi.

Thaku Ma saves her from her miseries by handing her money and planning her escape. However, when Ridoy's condition deteriorates, she returns and stumbles upon Shan and suggests they should meet. Will Shan forgive her for throwing him under the bus?

From the These Streets teasers for July, the new romantic drama on Zee World promises extraordinary Indian entertainment. Premiere episodes of the serial air from Mondays to Fridays at 7.00 p.m.

