Megnutt02's age, real name, husband, family, body, tiktok, profiles

The 21st century has been a critical season for TikTok and TikTokers. Millions of individuals have joined this platform to entertain other people while still making money from it. Megnutt02 is one of such individuals known for her lip-syncing, dancing, and joking videos on this app.

Megan is a TikTok star, Instagram influencer, and social media personality. The American social media celebrity rose to prominence via the TikTok lip-syncing app. She is one of the most popular TikTok stars in the United States of America, with over 7.3 million followers on TikTok.

Megnutt02 profiles

Full name: Megan Guthrie

Megan Guthrie Date of birth : 14th February 2002

: 14th February 2002 Place of birth : Miami, Florida

: Miami, Florida Megnutt02 age: 19 years (as of 2021)

19 years (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christian

Christian Height: 5 feet 3 inches

5 feet 3 inches Weight: 55kg

55kg Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: TikTok star, Instagram influencer, social media personality

TikTok star, Instagram influencer, social media personality Net worth: $300,000

Megnutt02 biography

The social media personality was born on 14th February 2002 in Miami, Florida. Megnutt02 real name is Megan Guthrie, even though she is commonly known through her social media name, Megnutt02. Megnutt02 nationality is American, while she has white ethnicity.

Who are Megnutt02 parents? The Instagram influencer has not offered any information about her parents. Details about their names and careers are not known to the public. Megnutt02 family resides in Miami, Florida, where she was born and raised.

The social media personality has not offered any information about her educational background. Therefore, details about the school she attended, courses studied, and level of education attained are also not known to the public.

Career

The 19-year-old Instagram influencer began her career as a TikToker in mid-2019. She started posting videos on this platform at a period when her parents had grounded her after catching her with a bottle of alcohol. This happened soon after she attempted to commit suicide.

During one of her interviews with TheSync Clips podcast, she revealed that she was so depressed before discovering that she could live a happy life. She positively used the COVID-19 lockdown period to develop herself.

Megnutt02 TikTok fame snowballed after some of her nudes were leaked on the internet. After the incident, she confessed that some of them were hers while others were not. She remained extremely calm during that period, which made people think she leaked them to become famous, even though that was not the case.

After the leaked nudes went viral, thousands of individuals gained interest in this personality. As a result, she attained an additional 2 million followers on her TikTok account after the whole saga. Her TikTok account, which goes by the name Megnutt02, has 7.3 million followers and over 212.4 million likes.

The social media personality has garnered a considerable number of followers on her official Instagram account as well. Her Instagram account, Megnutt02, has over 893K followers. She uses her Instagram account to share her photos and carry out some of her brand endorsement deals.

Husband and dating history

Even as young as 19 years old, her fans and followers have been curious about the TikToker's husband and dating history. However, she neither has a husband nor is she dating anyone at the moment.

She is single and fully focused on building her career and brand in social media. Megan has not publicly offered any information about her past relationships.

Megnutt02's body

The 19-year-old TikTok star possesses a sexy, fit, and curvy body. She maintains her figure by eating high protein diets and exercising for five days every week. She regularly shares her sexy pictures on her different social media platforms.

She stands at a height of 5 feet 3 inches and weighs around 55 kg. Her other body measurements are 38-26-40 inches for her bust, waist, and hips, respectively. The social media personality has blue eyes and dark brown hair.

Megnutt02's net worth

The famous internet personality has an estimated net worth of $300,000 million as of 2021. She has made such a significant sum of money from her different endeavours on social media. These include brand endorsements, sponsorship deals, Google Adsense, and paid content.

Megnutt02 began her TikTok journey about two years ago and has grown to be one of the most followed individuals. She has garnered a considerable fan base and millions of followers. The sky is the limit for the young and fast-rising internet personality.

