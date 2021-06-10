- The father of the 10 little ones who were born on Monday this week has spoken out about the miraculous birth of his seven little boys and three little girls

- The children were all born on Monday to their mother Gosiame Thamara Sithole a 37-year-old Tembisa woman, who has now broken all Guinness World Book of Records

- Responding to various calls from South Africans to see the amazing little ones, the overjoyed father said that everyone will get to see the bundles of joy when the time is right

With all of South Africa and even international attention drawn to the family that welcomed 10 babies in one go, one can imagine how overwhelmed the father of the 10 little ones may be feeling, especially with everyone begging to see snaps of the miracle babies.

A request for patience

In a recent interview, Tebogo Tsotetsi asked people to please be patient as they wait excitedly to set their eyes on the bundles of joys who were recently welcomed into the world. The babies were born premature, making this a very sensitive issue as they are still incubated.

“People will see the babies at the right time," he said according to an IOL article.

The doting dad of 16 also acknowledged that there was some doubt over the existence of the little ones but has assured everyone that the babies were born and are now incubated at the Pretoria hospital where they were born.

Mzansi rejoices

Earlier on Briefly News reported that South Africans recently joined hands on social media to help the couple who recently welcomed an amazing ten bundle of joys into their family all in one day at a Pretoria hospital earlier this week.

All-day long today, #NationalBabyShower has been trending as various kind South Africans pledged to buy baby goodies and other stuff for the seven boys and three girls who all came into the world recently.

Using the now viral hashtag, many South Africans have promised to buy nappies, milk and all the other things little babies and their parents need to have a comfy stay on the outside of the womb.

