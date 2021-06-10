- Kaizer Chiefs new coach Stuart Baxter is apologetic over the incident that took place in India where he made derogatory remarks

- Chiefs manager, Baxter says he felt he should issue another apology before commencing with his coaching duties in South Africa

- The former Bafana Bafana boss talked about sexual assault in the Asian country and was immediately fired by Odisha FC

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has issued an apology to football fans in general following the accusations he faced in India. The new Amakhosi manager says he admits to his stupid mistake.

Baxter made derogatory comments which ultimately led to his dismissal while in charge of Super League club Odisha earlier this year.

The English coach uttered unsavoury comments after a loss to Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League in relation to how his players would have to either rape or be raped to get a penalty decision their way.

However, he has been roped in by the Soweto giants on Wednesday and has since opened up about the incident. Baxter said, according to KickOff:

"Given the unfortunate nature of my exit from India and the unfortunate comments. To be very honest, stupid comments that I made, I felt strongly that I needed to make another apology before recommencing my work in South Africa.

"Anything that I said that offended anybody, I humbly apologise. I know that it is a heinous crime that it looked like I made light of, but I was not. That was absolutely not my intention. That does not reflect of me as a person.

“But I do know that many were upset and for that I am truly sorry. In the future there will not be an issue with me making such clumsy, insensitive, and downright stupid comments. I really hope that anyone who is offended by my insensitive words will accept this really heartfelt apology.”

SAFA's stance on Baxter

Meanwhile, the South African Football Association recently said they would not block Chiefs from hiring the 67-year-old.

SAFA’s spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi was quoted by the SowetanLIVE website, clarifying the matter regarding the former Bafana Bafana mentor.

SAFA was commenting in relation to an incident that happened in Tanzania where former Chippa United coach Luc Eymael likened the fans to monkeys. The country’s football governing body is totally against the Belgian from getting a job in the South African top-flight.

