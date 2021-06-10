The Tembisa 10: Parents of Decuplets Recieve R1 Million Donation

- The Departement of Social Development has finally confirmed the birth of 10 babies and is making a conscious effort to support the parents of the decuplets

-Department spokesperson, Feziwe Ndwayana says both mom and babies are doing well, but will need some privacy to recover

- The Tembisa family have received a genourous donation of R1 million from Survé Philanthropies, to be used on the kids

The Department of Social Development in Gauteng has confirmed the births of the decuplets on Wednesday afternoon.

Department spokesperson, Feziwe Ndwayana, said the mother and her babies have been moved to a place of safety and have received an outcry support from government and private institutions alike.

She went on to add that the Department of Social Development has been delighted to learn about the mother who gave birth to 10 babies.

“As the department we confirm that the mother has been a client of ours since 2016. However, due to an agreement with the family, the mother and her babies are in a place of safety to give her time to bond with the children and for her body to heal,” Ndwayana said.

The department hopes to help the family

She went on to say that the department is currently looking at what the new mama needs and assisting wherever they can. Once mom and babies are ready, they will meet with MEC Morakane Mosupyoe for a celebratory affair.

The Tsotetsi family also received a generous donation of R1 million from Survé Philanthropies, which will be gifted for use on the infants over a period of time.

More on the Tsotetsi family

In more news regarding the family, Briefly News previously reported that a Gauteng woman has given birth to 10 healthy babies, breaking the Guinness World Record previously held by a Morrocan.

The delivery

According to an exclusive report by IOL, Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, gave birth to her decuplets – two more than doctors had earlier detected during the medical scans – at a hospital in Pretoria last night, said her husband Teboho Tsotetsi.

To the surprise of many social media users, it's reported the mom was not on any fertility treatments and conceived her children naturally. The new mama delivered her seven boys and three girls by Caesarean section, 29 weeks into the miraculous pregnancy.

Weary and tired, the exhausted but overjoyed new papa had this to say outside the delivery room:

It’s seven boys and three girls. She was seven months and seven days pregnant. I am happy. I am emotional. I can’t talk much. Let’s talk again in the morning please,”

Social media reactions

Social media users had nothing but well-wishes for the proud new parents. Check out some of their reactions below:

@ThaboM_RSA humorously wrote:

"Nka screamer hore"

@BongaSye said:

"Same father?"

@Cindere26156353 said:

"We would have to split them amongst everyone, maybe 1 for the doctor, 1 for the nurse, 1 for the Porter... Imagine breastfeeding 10 kids for her"

@sihlesenkhosi said:

"SA stand up. Record murdered"

@khwanah said:

"Oh My God. I hope she has help around the house."

