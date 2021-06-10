- In a recent interview that was done with the aunt of the decuplets who were born to a Tembisa woman on Monday this week, she revealed that the babies are fighting for their lives

- According to the aunt, who chose not to be named, the babies who were born prematurely at a Pretoria hospital are still there and in incubation

- The babies and their parents became an instant sensation after it was revealed that their births broke the Guinness World Record of the most babies being born at once to one woman

An aunt reveals it all

Mzansi's most popular babies - the decuplets born to a Tembisa mom on Monday this week - currently need a lot of prayers as they are fighting to be alive - that is according to an aunt, who has chosen to remain anonymous.

Premature births

“The babies were born and are still in incubators fighting for their lives. They came at 29 weeks; the mother is still weak. And as a black family we want to protect them. This is a sensitive issue.”'

The aunt of the ten babies born to a Tembisa woman says that the little ones are fighting to be alive. Image: Unsplash

Agitating excitement

The aunt also explains how the family has been bombarded with calls from publications and people waiting excitedly to here more about the husband and wife who broke a world record with their amazing birth story, reports a Timeslive article.

Waiting for snaps

Briefly News earlier reported that with all of South Africa and even international attention drawn to the family that welcomed 10 babies in one go, one can imagine how overwhelmed the father of the 10 little ones may be feeling, especially with everyone begging to see snaps of the miracle babies.

In a recent interview, Tebogo Tsotetsi asked people to please be patient as they wait excitedly to set their eyes on the bundles of joys who were recently welcomed into the world. The babies were born premature, making this a very sensitive issue as they are still incubated.

“People will see the babies at the right time," he said according to an IOL article.

