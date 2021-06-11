- South Africans have taken to social media to praise the youthful Bafana Bafana team coached by Helman Mkhalele that beat Uganda 3-2 on Thursday night

- Bafana legend, Mkhalele, had been the man in charge of the national side following the absence of head coach Hugo Broos

- Briefly News compiled a number of reactions and many argue that the squad needs a local tactician who understands the game very well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

The South African senior men’s football team returned to winning ways on Thursday evening, beating Uganda 3-2 at Orlando Stadium. The victory under legend Helman Mkhalele has been praised by many in the football sector.

Despite facing a number of challenges ahead of the clash, ranging from injuries and some team members testing positive for Covid-19, the squad managed to pull off a win.

The new coach Hugo Broos was not available to guide the team and his assistant Janevski Cedomir had been declared positive on the eve of the clash so that was a golden opportunity for Mkhalele to lead the side.

Mzansi has praised the Bafana that beat Uganda 3-2 on Thursday evening at Orlando Stadium. Image: @BafanaBafana/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A brace by Evidence Makgopa and one goal from Bongokuhle Hlongwane saw the hosts bagging a hard-fought friendly win at Orlando Stadium.

Mzansi reacts to the win

@Vusani6202 said:

“We need Khune's experience, we don't have a keeper at the moment.”

@Mivo2425 said:

“Ethan Brooks, remember the name. I got to give this one to the coach, subs were spot on to the change of formation when the first one wasn't working. Makgopa was brilliant, changed the whole dynamic of the game. Hope this is a start of great things.”

@SikeeDlanga said:

“Helman Mkhalele should be the head coach of Bafana Bafana. Tonight he reminded us of his name. He knows how to win big games on the continent. Tonight he proved that the class of '95 should never have been ignored. They are winners for a reason.”

@GqilazaMs said:

“Helman Mkhalele was following orders from the head coach. It the head coach who instructed him to only call players who are playing and on form in their domestic leagues. It was the head coaches instructions that no player must be call to the national team if his not doing well.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@MlamliTshaka said:

“The boy Evidence should be protected from Sundowns, otherwise the future is bright.”

@Asive4533 said:

“@KaizerChiefs must sign all these youngsters that were playing today.”

@Qhawe5654 said:

“We must build a team for World Cup 2026. These players must play in the AFCON 2024. Let us not call any player that 30 and above.”

Bafana assistant coach tests positive

In other stories, Briefly News reported that the South Africa Football Association had confirmed that Bafana assistant coach Cedomir has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Johannesburg-based football association announced this on Wednesday evening. Cedomir’s condition comes as a blow for the football governing body as the team was preparing to face Uganda in an international friendly on Thursday night.

SAFA released a statement on their social media platforms, saying the team conducted its second test on Tuesday ahead of the match at Orlando Stadium.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za