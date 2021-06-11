- A recent South African news publication article has alleged that Tebogo Tsotsetsi, the father of the Tembisa decuplets born recently, is married to another woman

- According to the shocking article, Gosiame Thamara Sithole, the 37-year-old woman who gave birth to the 10 babies earlier this week, is the mistress of Tsotsetsi, who has a whole other family

- The revelation comes as South Africans join arms to pray for the little ones while offering support for the family after the babies were born prematurely

Just when South Africans were getting used to the news that a local woman gave birth to 10 babies at once, they have been hit with another shocking piece of news - the woman who gave birth to the decuplets, Gosiame Thamara Sithole, is the mistress of the man we thought was her husband.

Shocking revelations

According to various South African publications, Teboho Tsotsetsi, the father of the decuplets, is married to another woman and had the 10 babies with his mistress Gosiame.

Gosiame Sithole is allegedly Teboho Tsotsetsi's mistress. Image: Unsplash

Source: UGC

According to a The Citizen article, Tsotsetsi had mistreated Gosiame during her pregnancy and in fact had not been happy to hear the news that she was expecting multiple children. Tsotsetsi's wife Sibongile Gxekwa said in a News24 article that he had ordered her not to speak out about her anguish after the #Tembisa10 went viral in Mzansi.

"He ordered me not to speak," she said in an exclusive News24 piece.

A change of heart

The Citizen also reports that Tsotsetsi allegedly changed his feelings towards the unwanted pregnancy when people all across Mzansi started offering to send in donations and gifts for the Tembisa 10.

A family upset

After the story of the miracle birth hit headlines all across Mzansi, Gosiame's family were apparently not happy - that is according a The South African article. The publication alleges that her family shunned her for getting pregnant again out of wedlock and all expressed concerns for what all of this would do to the young mother's mental health.

More on the Tembisa 10

Briefly News previously reported that The Department of Social Development in Gauteng has confirmed the births of the decuplets on Wednesday afternoon. Department spokesperson, Feziwe Ndwayana, said the mother and her babies have been moved to a place of safety and have received an outcry support from government and private institutions alike.

She went on to add that the Department of Social Development has been delighted to learn about the mother who gave birth to 10 babies. She went on to say that the department is currently looking at what the new mama needs and assisting wherever they can.

Once mom and babies are ready, they will meet with MEC Morakane Mosupyoe for a celebratory affair. The Tsotetsi family also received a generous donation of R1 million from Survé Philanthropies, which will be gifted for use on the infants over a period of time.

