The latest news surrounding the mother who gave birth to 10 children on Monday is that she has gone missing and the police have opened an investigation

Media reports indicate that the woman, identified as Gosiame Thamara Sithole, was last seen going to Esangweni Clinic in Tembisa

This comes after the mother of the #Tembisa10 was said to be healthy with her 10 kids; Briefly News will keep you updated

The latest news regarding the mother of the #Tembisa10 is that she has gone missing. Briefly News has learnt that the South African police have been alerted and a case missing person has been opened.

News24 reports that the latest details indicate that a docket was opened at the Tembisa South police station on Thursday.

According to the report, Gosiame Thamara Sithole went missing on 6 June and it is alleged that her water broke and she was last seen going to Esangweni Clinic in Tembisa.

Health MEC has no idea about the mother

In the same story, eNCA reported that the Gauteng provincial government through Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said the department cannot confirm whether Sithole gave birth to 10 children on Monday.

The births caused a massive storm on social media circles and some reports indicated that it was a new world record.

Ekurhuleni Mayor finds the family

Meanwhile, The Citizen also reported on the matter and said that Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina had confirmed they have found the family. Masina told the publication:

“We’ve found the family and we are informed the babies are well and will share the information with the national government. I know we were a joke yesterday [Tuesday] when the government was genuinely looking for the family. Some of our local comrades have been assisting this family.”

Social Development comments on the decuplets mother

At the same time, Briefly News reported that the Department of Social Development in Gauteng confirmed the births of the decuplets on Wednesday afternoon.

Department spokesperson, Feziwe Ndwayana, said the mother and her babies have been moved to a place of safety and have received support from government and private institutions alike.

She went on to add that the Department of Social Development has been delighted to learn about the mother who gave birth to 10 babies.

“As the department we confirm that the mother has been a client of ours since 2016. However, due to an agreement with the family, the mother and her babies are in a place of safety to give her time to bond with the children and for her body to heal,” Ndwayana said.

