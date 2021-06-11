Thembisa 10: Mom Not Missing According to Social Development Department

Gosiame Thamara Sithole is not missing as previously reported and she has contacted the Gauteng social development department

Earlier on Friday, it was reported that Sithole was last seen on 6 June when she as on her way to the clinic

A missing person case had been opened; the department of social development has contacted the police to notify them that Sithole was safe

The Gauteng social development department has rubbished reports that Gosiame Thamara Sithole, the mother of the "Thembisa 10", is missing.

The social development department said that she is not missing and she had contacted the department and an announcement will follow shortly.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole is not missing as previously reported.

The SAPS have been notified that Sithole is not missing according to TimesLIVE.

Reported missing

Earlier, News24 reported that a missing person case had been opened last Thursday. According to the report Sithole had been last seen on 6 June.

It was alleged that she had been on the way to Esangweni Clinic after her water broke.

Confusion over birth

Initially, the government said that they had no evidence of the multiple births. A statement made by a government spokeswoman, Phumla Williams, revealed that government has no evidence that a Gauteng woman named Gosiame Thamara Sithole gave birth to 10 babies at once.

"The government has been unable to verify the authenticity of these births at any of our facilities," reads part of a statement made by Williams.

R1 million donation

The Department of Social Development in Gauteng has confirmed the births of the decuplets on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tembisa family have received a generous donation of R1 million from Survé Philanthropies, to be used on the kids.

Department spokesperson, Feziwe Ndwayana, said the mother and her babies have been moved to a place of safety and have received support from government and private institutions alike.

She went on to add that the Department of Social Development has been delighted to learn about the mother who gave birth to 10 babies.

“As the department we confirm that the mother has been a client of ours since 2016. However, due to an agreement with the family, the mother and her babies are in a place of safety to give her time to bond with the children and for her body to heal,” Ndwayana said.

