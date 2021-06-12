The Good Son teasers for July 2021: Who does Vedant assault?

The Good Son is a Bollywood series that has captured the hearts of many viewers. It is hard not to sympathize with the main character Vedant. He is an orphan who grapples with acceptance, especially after being adopted by an affluent family, the Tripathi family. A doctor took him in, and he ended up being a gynaecologist. He still faces a myriad of problems despite ending up privileged. Get a glimpse of what to expect in these Good Son July teasers.

Pankhudi has her sights sets on Vedant, and Gomti becomes aware of the attention she is paying him. But will Vedant reciprocate the feelings she has? Probably not. In a conversation, Urmi urges Vedant to profess his love to the woman he truly has feelings for, Purva. However, he messes up and ends up confessing his love to Pankhudi, mistaking her for Purva. How will this mess end? Find out in the teasers below.

The Good Son teasers for July 2021

Purva tries saving Rohan but ends up ensnared in one of Dr Agarwal’s evil plans. Vedant comes to her rescue and saves her and Pankhudi. He also reveals all the nefarious schemes that the Chaukas’ and Agarwal have been up to. Finally, the two lovebirds try to start their relationship anew, but Pankhudi interrupts them. Is she jealous? Get to know in these thrilling teasers.

Thursday, 1st July 2021 – Episode 21

As they commemorate ‘Mahashivratri’, the couples take part in a dance contest. Elsewhere, Gomti notices the attention that Pankhudi’s is giving Vedant. Later on, as the rituals occur, Purva is stunned when she gets a message from Rahul. He is urging her to go and see him at the hospital where he is admitted. She immediately leaves the ceremony and heads to where he is.

Friday, 2nd July 2021 – Episode 22

Vedant is smitten by Purva. Urmi emboldens him to go to her and express his love for her. Later on, Vedant gathers up the courage to ask her out on a date.

Monday, 5th July 2021 – Episode 23

Chaukas father brings chaos for the Tripathi family by disrupting the system that supplies their electricity. The Tripathi family visit Vedant and see him in a pitiful state. They urge him to agree to Dr Agarwal’s offer, but Vedant declines.

Tuesday, 6th July 2021 – Episode 24

Purva chooses to leave Sanjveeni Sadan. At the same time, Ramesh also tells Pankhudi that he wants to go too, but Sanju refuses him to leave. As Purva is on her way out, Vedant arrives, and he does not try to make her stay at Sanjveeni Sadan. Soon after, pretending that he is Rahul, Vedant goes to Dr Agarwal and vows to assist him in getting the hospital.

Wednesday, 7th July 2021 – Episode 25

Mixing up Pankhudi with Purva, Vedant professes his feelings to her and gives her a big hug; Dr Rashmi sees the interaction and misconstrues it. She alleges that Vedant has molested Pankhudi. After abandoning Vedant, Ramesh becomes the head of the hospital.

Thursday, 8th July 2021 – Episode 26

In an effort to rescue Rohan, Purva is caught in one of Dr Agarwal’s evil schemes. Later on, Vedant rescues her and Pankhudi with DSP Soham’s assistance, simultaneously exposing all of Chaukas’ and Agarwal’s misdeeds. Eventually, Vedant and Purva choose to start afresh with their relationship.

Friday, 9th July 2021 – Episode 27

Ramesh expresses disagreement with Pankhudi being allowed to live at Sanjveeni Sadan. Meanwhile, Urmi is grateful to Purva for having faith in Vedant wholeheartedly. Vedant and Purva finally share some intimate moments, but Pankhudi comes in between them.

Vedant

In the teasers above, he is completely head over heels for Purva but cannot tell her how he feels. Finally, he goes to Sanjveeni Sadan but does not stop Purva from leaving. Instead, he confesses his feelings for Pankudhi and is accused of assaulting her. Later on, he rescues both ladies and exposes the dirty doctor Agarwal. Will his fling will Purva prevail?

Purva

She receives a message from Rahul that he is in hospital; she leaves the rituals and visits him in hospital. Later on, she makes an effort to rescue Rohan but is caught up in Dr Agarwal’s evil plans. Urmi is grateful to her for accepting Vedant wholeheartedly.

The Good Son episodes on Zee World airs on weekdays from 18h00. Find out who Vedant will choose at the end, this July on Zee World.

