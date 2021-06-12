Christian Eriksen age, partner, weight, health, salary, current teams

Football fans can attest that the past couple of hours have been filled with frenzy after the harrowing Christian Eriksen collapse. Most have been curious to know why Denmark vs Finland was suspended? Others are eager to find out whether the player is okay. Therefore, going through these details might go a long way in updating you.

What happened to Denmark soccer player? Photo: @dailytalks.co

Christian Eriksen is one of the most talented Danish soccer players. The past decade has seen him decorated with accolades for his exemplary performance in soccer. He has attracted the attention of some of the richest and most popular football clubs. At his age, his success is unmatched. How was it like for him to venture into football?

Christian Eriksen's profile summary

Full name: Christian Dannemann Eriksen

Christian Dannemann Eriksen Date of birth: 14th February 1992

14th February 1992 Place of birth: Middelfart, Denmark

Middelfart, Denmark Nationality: Danish

Danish Height: 1.82 m

1.82 m Christian Eriksen's position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Current team: Inter Milan

Inter Milan Number: 24

Christian Eriksen's biography

The Danish soccer player was lucky to be born to a family that adored football. His father, Thomas, was one of the coaches at a football academy. Therefore, he set the pace for his football career.

Christian Eriksen's age

Christian Dannemann Eriksen was born on 14th February 1992 in Middelfart, Denmark. He turned twenty-nine in February 2021.

Christian Eriksen's teams

In 2005, he joined Odense Boldklub and competed in the Danish youth championship. His exemplary performance attracted major football clubs. However, Eriksen opted to move to Ajax. His idea not to make his first step too big propelled his decision to join Ajax.

Ajax

He signed a contract with Ajax, and his transfer fee was estimated at €1 million. He played in the youth team at the club, and his performance earned him a ticket to the first-team squad. He scored his first goal for Ajax in March 2010; hence, the club extended his contract.

By the end of the season, Christian had made 21 match appearances and scored one goal. He had also made his international debut for Denmark.

2010 - 2013: Impeccable wins!

Christian Eriksen current team. Photo: @cld1979vi

Source: Instagram

Between 2010 and 2013, Eriksen became a regular in the Ajax first squad. He set a record of 113 match appearances and 35 goals to his name. He also represented the team in the UEFA Europa League and scored his first goal during a match against Anderlecht in October 2011. His growing capabilities and impressive performance earned him recognition as the Danish Talent of the Year. Throughout the 2010-2011 league, his form earned him the Dutch Football Talent of the Year award.

2013-2016: Transition to Tottenham Hotspur

On 30th August 2013, Tottenham Hotspur announced that the club had finalised Eriksen's transfer for a whopping £11 million. Therefore, Christian Eriksen joined Tottenham Hotspur on 30th August 2013. He made his English Premier League debut in September 2013 during a match against Norwich. He provided an assist for Gylfi Sigurðsson, and the team beat Norwich 2-0.

Five days later, he scored his first goal during a match against Tromsø, IL, in the Europa League. His second goal was during a match against Manchester United. By the end of the league, he had a record of ten goals and thirteen assists. Therefore, he won the Danish Football Player of the Year. He was also named Tottenham's Player of the Season.

More awards and recognition!

By 2015, amidst speculations that he would join Manchester United, Christian Eriksen confirmed his stay in Tottenham for the foreseeable future. Two weeks later, during a match against Swansea, he scored his first goal in the 2015-2016 league. In January 2016, he was recognised as the Danish Footballer of the Year for the third time in a row. By the end of the league, he had a record of six goals and thirteen assists.

2016-2020

In 2016, he signed another long-term contract with Tottenham Hotspurs. By the end of the 2016-2017 league, he had scored eight goals and fifteen assists. He also broke the record for the highest number of goals scored by a Danish player in the English Premier League.

In the 2018-2019 Champions League, Eriksen scored his first goal during a match against Inter Milan. He also played in the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final, although Tottenham lost to Liverpool.

Christian Eriksen's current team

Christian Eriksen update. Photo: @ujvari.iza.soccer

Source: Instagram

In January 2020, six months before the expiration of his contract with Tottenham, Christian signed a four-an-a-half-year contract with Inter Milan. He scored his debut goal during a match against Brescia. On 21st August 2020, he played against Sevilla, although Inter Milan lost.

He scored his first goal in the Inter's Coppa Italia quarter-final match. After the match, Inter Milan's coach confirmed his stay in the club despite rumours of Christian Eriksen's transfer during winter.

Christian Eriksen's weight

The Danish player is 1.82 m tall and weighs 76 kg. His physique significantly influences his performance as an attacking midfielder. He is also capable of playing as a central midfielder.

Christian Eriksen's salary

How much did Inter pay for Eriksen? During the transfer, Inter Milan committed to paying him 10 million per season. According to salarysport.com, the Danish footballer's weekly wage is £243,000. His net worth is estimated at £14.2m.

Christian Eriksen's health

Christian Eriksen death rumours. Photo: @pep_areola

Source: Instagram

What happened to Christian Eriksen? The Danish star collapsed during his Euro 2020 opener match against Finland in Copenhagen. The footballer dropped to the ground on the 43rd minute as his teammate attempted to pass him the ball. The incident left the other players and fans in distress.

While the pitch medics attended to Eriksen, his teammates formed a shield around him. Shortly after, news of Christian Eriksen's heart attack flooded social media as he was spotted receiving CPR. The match had to be suspended for a couple of minutes amidst efforts to resuscitate him.

Christian Eriksen's news

Why did Christian Eriksen collapse? The footage of the Danish star collapsing stirred speculations online. While it is unclear what could have caused it, the Union of European Football Associations confirmed that he was awake and stable in the hospital. Nonetheless, it is not the first incident for a footballer to collapse during a match.

Christian Eriksen's partner

His partner is called Sabrina Kvist Jensen, and it is unclear whether they are officially married. However, they have two kids; their eldest is called Alfred. Sabrina was present during Christian's harrowing collapse.

What happened in the Denmark Finland game? The incident-filled match ended with a 1-0 win for Finland. Players for both teams made the brave decision to get back on the pitch less than an hour after the distressing incident.

Fans and footballers have poured tribute to Christian Eriksen, wishing him a quick recovery. Inter Milan's coach was in tears during the post-match conference as he wished Chris a speedy recovery. His teammate, Romelu Lukaku, also highlighted how difficult it was for him to play as he kept thinking of his mate. He also wished him a quick recovery.

