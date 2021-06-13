Teboho Tsotetsi: What we know about the father of Tembisa 10

The miracle birth of the Tembisa 10 has been dominating world news since early June 2021. South African-based Gosiame Thamara Sithole welcomed ten children in a single delivery, breaking the Guinness World Record held by Malian Halima, who gave birth to nine kids in Morocco in May 2021. Who is their father? Herein are the lesser-known facts about Teboho Tsotetsi.

Teboho Tsotetsi (right) and Gosiame Thamara Sithole (left). Photo: @JacaNews

Source: Twitter

Teboho Tsotetsi’s family grew by a magical ten overnight, and all that is required now is to ensure their well-being. However, the mystery surrounding the issue continues to grow after reports emerged that Teboho is Sithole’s lover and not a legitimate spouse.

Teboho Tsotetsi biography

Before the birth of the record-breaking decuplets, the world never knew the existence of their lucky father, Teboho Tsotetsi. The man hails from Tembisa Township in Ekurhuleni, South Africa. Details regarding Teboho Tsotetsi’s age, family, and life before fame remain unknown.

Marital issues

Sibongile Gxekwa (pictured) claims to be the legitimate wife of the Tembisa 10 father. Photo: @NewsnoteNetwork

Source: Twitter

Soon after the birth of the miracle babies, their parents’ life has been a subject of interest to media houses and the public. Reports later emerged claiming that Sethole is not the legal Teboho Tsotetsi wife. The two were having an affair when Sithole fell pregnant.

According to a publication by The Citizen, Sithole has five other kids, triplets and twins. Teboho is also said to have been mistreating her during her pregnancy for failing to use birth control medication.

Teboho Tsotetsi’s legitimate wife, 47-year-old Sibongile Gxekwa, is not a happy woman following the birth of the ten illegitimate kids. Moreover, according to News24, the estranged Tsotetsi does not support his family financially.

Father to the Tembisa 10 is indeed a lucky man after breaking history as the world’s first dad to ten children delivered in a single birth. However, Teboho Tsotetsi’s legacy is almost being tainted by the damning cheating allegations.

READ ALSO: Gosiame Thamara: Details of the Gauteng woman who gave birth to 10 babies

Briefly.co.za recently published unknown facts about Gosiame Thamara Sithole. She is the mother of the miracle Tembisa 10, whom she delivered early in June 2021 at a Pretoria-based medical facility. Check out the article for more interesting revelations.

Source: Briefly.co.za