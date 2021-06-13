Cost Of Love Teasers for July 2021: How will Reyansh counter Sheetal's plan?

The Cost of Love Indian soapie, one of the latest telenovelas on screen, has a way of arousing viewers' interest to watch the show daily. The fascinating Indian soap opera showcases the love life of Ahaan and Pankti. The two have to go through a lot of tests to prove their love. Most of these tests will leave you sympathising with the two. This month's Cost of Love teasers explains how the events will unfold.

The Cost of Love drama series tells the romance story between two aspiring musicians, Ahaan and Pankti, although their love story is not a bed of roses. Pankti has a feeling for her husband’s nephew, Ahaan, and her ex-husband feels betrayed; he embarks on a mission to have her back. But is he willing to pay the price that comes with this decision? The Cost of Love Indian series is without a doubt one of the best Indian soap operas. Read on to find out more about the show.

Cost of Love Teasers for July 2021

If you have seen previous episodes of the Cost of Love thriller, waiting for new episodes of your favourite drama series may come with bouts of anxiety. These new Cost of Love teasers will help ease some of your anxieties and prepare you for the intrigues of suspense and actions.

Episode 191 - Thursday, 1st of July, 2021

Panti escapes the cake shop where she was held captive. However, Pankti becomes suspicious of Reynash when he enters the same shop; she wants to know how he got there.

Episode 192

Pankti feels that something is not right and decides to go after the individual who gets locked up in the cake shop. She questions the manager at the shop and wants the footage from the CCTV to be shown to her.

Episode 193 - Friday, 2nd of July, 2021

Pankti is getting somewhere with her mission to catch up with the perpetrator. Unfortunately, Pankti arrives just when the manager at the cake shop appears at Reynash’s place to receive his bribe. Reyansh attempts to get away, but Pankti gets a hold of him.

Episode 194

Pankti is anxious about knowing the identity of the miscreant that had held her captive at the shop. She even promises to pay the shop manager for useful information. However, Sheetal thinks there is something off about Reynash, especially after she begins to see how many similarities he shares with JD.

Episode 195 - Monday, 5th of July, 2021

Reyansh finalizes his hideous plan of disrupting the party, but what plan can that be? Will Ahaan and Pankti get caught in his trap?

Episode 196

Virat and Reyansh become allies because they have a common goal to destroy Pankti and Ahaan. However, Pankti is still hellbent on discovering the unknown individual who had kept her locked up in the shop. To do this, she invites the cafe manager to the party.

Episode 197 - Tuesday, 6th of July, 2021

Sheetal follows her hunch about Reyansh, and it brings her to his room, where she discovers something overwhelming. She finds out that her husband, JD, is the same person as Reyansh.

Episode 198

Sheetal’s discovery shocks her immensely, and she is uncomfortable in the presence of Reyansh. Sheetal’s attitude raises Reyansh’s suspicion, and he is left wondering if Sheetal had managed to unravel his secret.

Episode 199 - Wednesday, 7th of July, 2021

Upon her discovery, Sheetal decides it is best to let Ahaan and Pankti know who Reyansh really is. Unfortunately, Reyansh seems to know what she will do, so he comes up with a plot capable of preventing his secret from getting out.

Episode 200

Sheetal gets a warning about revealing JD’s identity.

Episode 201 - Thursday, 8th of July, 2021

The whole family reels in surprise after Sheetal suddenly announces her plans to go vacationing in London. Pankti gets the feeling that Sheetal is being prevented from contacting her. To solve this, she sets out on a risky mission to meet up with Sheetal before the latter travels out of the country.

Episode 202

Pankti and Ahaan attend Tara’s big birthday celebration. But, unknown to the duo, they were walking into grave danger. Tara plans to murder everyone present at her party.

Episode 203 - Friday, 9th of July, 2021

JD prevents Sheetal from revealing his secret by keeping her captive in the vehicle. JD informs her about his intention to get back with Pankti against all odds.

Episode 204

Pankti is caught up in her attempts at uncovering the coded message she had received from Sheetal. But, unfortunately, she is unable to complete Ahaan’s song in due time.

Pankti

Pankti finds herself locked up in a cafe but manages to get out of there. However, she refuses to let the event slide and decides to find out who was responsible for the evil act. Her mission leads her to the cafe manager and Sheetal. But then, she gets a coded message from Sheetal, who could not meet her in person. She is also in grave danger with her lover, Ahaan, at a party. Will Pankti crack the code and find out who was behind her mysterious captivity at the shop?

Sheetal

Sheetal is a sensitive woman and decides to follow her suspicions about Reynash. The choice of investigating her hunch leads her to some dirty secret about her husband. Sheetal finds out her husband also has the identity of another man. What will she do with this new information? Will JD’s threat be enough to keep her shut and forget about what she knows?

From the Cost of Love teasers you have read so far, can you see why you should not miss the show? How does Sheetal react to finding out that her husband wants another woman so badly he is willing to disguise himself as someone else? Make it a date with other viewers as the series broadcasts from Mondays to Fridays on Glow TV at 20h00 and 20h30.

