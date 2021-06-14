Sissy Sheridan's age, children, family, name, height, shows, net worth

Who is Sissy Sheridan? She is one of the most loved American social media influencers, teenage actors and singers. The actress frequently appears on the American mainstream media, hosting shows and acting in movies and television programs. Sissy Sheridan was on Nickelodeon's DIY with Me show and Disney Channel's Raven's Home sitcom, and she performed in iconic films like Netflix's Maniac and Brat TV's Chicken Girls.

What is Sissy Sheridan's real name? She uses her real name, Sissy Sheridan, on social platforms. The young lady rose to fame through Tiktok and has 5.4 million followers and 385.8 million likes on the platform as of June 2021. Additionally, she hit a million followers on Instagram this year and uploads entertaining lifestyle, beauty, and fashion videos on her YouTube channel. However, Sissy Sheridan Tiktok page has the highest following compared to her other social platforms. Who is Sissy Sheridan dating?

Sissy Sheridan profile summary

Full name: Sissy Sheridan

Sissy Sheridan Date of birth: 15th June 2004

15th June 2004 Age: 17 years

17 years Career: Actor, singer, and television presenter

Actor, singer, and television presenter Nationality: American

American Height: 5 feet 4 inches

5 feet 4 inches Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Brown

Brown Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Instagram: itssissysheridan

itssissysheridan Tiktok: itssissysheridan

itssissysheridan Twitter: @sissysheridan

@sissysheridan YouTube: Sissy Sheridan

Sissy Sheridan biography

Sissy Sheridan's birthday is on 15th June. Fans wonder, "how old is Sissy Sheridan?" She was born in 2004 in Washington DC, USA, which makes Sissy Sheridan age 17 years in 2021. Her mother is a homemaker, while her dad is a business person.

The celebrity loved acting and dancing since she was four years old. Sissy Sheridan's mom sent her to drama, singing, and dancing summer camp when she noticed The girl loved wearing costumes and entertaining people. The celebrity, therefore, started acting in theatres at the age of six.

How tall is she now? Sissy Sheridan height is 5 feet 4 inches. Her busy schedule forced her to move from Langley High School in McLean, Virginia, to Laurel Springs School in Ojai, California. Laurel Springs School had online classes, so it was easy for her to balance homeschooling and building her career.

She landed her breakthrough role in Chicken Girls while on vacation with her family in the Cayman Islands. So, where does Sissy Sheridan live? Sissy Sheridan, the actor, lives in Washington, DC. Sissy Sheridan's brother is Julian Sheridan.

Sissy Sheridan's boyfriend

She has been open about her love life ever since she started dating Miles Despair. The duo often shares with social media fans videos of themselves being affectionate towards each other. Miles Despair is a famous Tiktok star born in Washington and known for posting lip-syncing videos on his page. Currently, neither the actress nor Miles have children.

Sissy Sheridan on Nickelodeon

The actress hosted the DIY with Me show on Nickelodeon. So, how did she get on Nickelodeon? A film director working with her in Kentucky informed her about the Nickelodeon auditions for its YouTube series' host in New York City. The star passed the auditions by making a monogrammed barrette handle and a wrist bangle from a water bottle.

Sissy Sheridan movies and television series

Some of Sissy Sheridan's Broadway theatre plays include For Hope, Destitute Bound, The Catcher, and Paper Airplanes. She has also performed in the Olney Theater Center multiple times. Other television shows and movies the actress has appeared in are:

The Pepper Diaries

Copycat Killers

Mozart in the Jungle

Homeless Bound as Charlotte

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

People Magazine Investigates

Something Better

CollabBASH event

Maniac

For My Man

Raven's Home

Odd Man Rush

Sissy Sheridan songs

She released a song called Most Girls in 2019. Hailee Steinfeld released the original version in 2019. The celebrity's original track is Who Me? It discouraged people from judging each other online.

Social media's toxicity inspired her to write the song. Her loved ones' encouragement and advice about how to handle trolls helped her deal with the situation. The track is available on leading music streaming sites like Spotify and Apple Music. Fans ask, "how much is Sissy Sheridan worth?" Sissy Sheridan net worth is around $2 million.

Sissy Sheridan is a confident, spontaneous, and creative person. Her fan base is increasing daily because the masses love her charming and playful personality. The TikTok star's videos are so entertaining that she gets around 500k to more than a million views per video.

