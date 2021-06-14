Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana is confident that Kaizer Chiefs are able to reach the CAF Champions League final

Kekana says the fact that Chiefs are seen as the underdogs heading to the Wydad Casablanca match in Morocco could work in their favour

Should the South African giants beat Wydad over a two-legged affair, they will reach the final for the first time in their history

Mamelodi Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana has backed Kaizer Chiefs to win this year’s CAF Champions League title. Kekana believes the Soweto giants could go all the way to the final and make Mzansi proud.

The Masandawana captain led the Tshwane giants to continental glory back in 2016 and knows how it feels to win that gold medal. ‘KK’ was speaking just ahead of the semi-final match, which will see Amakhosi facing Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca this weekend.

Speaking to the SowetanLIVE, the Bafana Bafana international says coach Stuart Baxter’s men are seen as the underdogs and this could work in their favour.

Hlompho Kekana backs Chiefs

Kekana said to the publication:

“It’s a good place where they find themselves and if you look at the chances, they are very high because you are playing a team which is fearless – that’s Kaizer Chiefs. They have never been in that space and, for me, I believe they have little to lose in that match.

“Expectations of them are not high, and it is always nice to play as underdogs in a competition like the Champions League, where many don’t expect you to do the business. So, I believe they stand a chance of going to the final. If they play the way they normally do, they stand a chance, to be honest. Wydad are very tricky customers to face.

“Their front three are so tricky, Ounajem, El Kaabi, and Msuva; they know how to play within their spaces. They have to guard the three and once they deal with the three, I don’t see them having problems with Wydad. The front three are very dangerous, as I said, and Chiefs need to look out for them.”

Fredericks agrees with the Sundowns captain

Meanwhile, club legend Stanton Fredericks also agrees with Kekana, that the Soweto giants could emerge as the new African champions. Fredericks said on the Chiefs website:

“You now need the courage to go on – but that does not come from the coaches. Players need to be sitting down, discussing and understanding success on the continent stays with you and the team forever – it becomes part of your legacy. The importance of this competition is beyond comprehension, you need to understand that when you move into the final stages.”

Baxter not making any changes

Looking at other football stories, Briefly News reported that Baxter said he will not make drastic changes at Naturena.

This comes after Baxter was unveiled by the Soweto giants on Wednesday afternoon. Speaking to the media, the former SuperSport United and Bafana boss has made it clear that he intends to ensure there is continuity.

Baxter has also acknowledged his predecessors such as Steve Komphela, Giovanni Solinas, Ernst Middendorp as well as Gavin Hunt, saying they were not bad managers.

According to the SowetanLive, the 67-year-old coach insists he will find a balance at Naturena as he looks to bring back the glory days.

