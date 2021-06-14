Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's wife Sphelele Makhunga has shared a cool snap with their baby and revealed her name, Ziyanda Lesedi Khune

Khune and his wife's latest image has confirmed the news that Sphelele has given birth as many have speculated and questioned him on social media

Briefly News looks at the reactions and many have congratulated the beautiful couple on their little one, a baby girl named Lesedi

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's wife Sphelele Makhunga has uploaded another beautiful image with the new member of their family, baby daughter Lesedi. The beautiful image is a hit among the couple's followers.

The Amakhosi skipper and his wife have named their beautiful child Lesedi Ziyanda Khune.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has dropped a cool image with his family. Image: @Laaylaymak/@ItuKhune32/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

“Baby Lesedi Ziyanda Khune asked for a breakfast date after her doctor’s appointment and daddy @itukhune32 said Say No Moreee.”

South Africans shower the Khunes with love

@Pretty_Njomane said:

“Congratulations sweet Mama.”

@Jessica_Charisma said:

“I love you so much Khune family.”

@Alletaneziwe said:

“If she was a boy abezaba ngu Siyanda Khune. you remind me of my post I stole your hus6 post &I wrote Siyanda thina Kwa Khune so it's matching with my post.”

@Untandoyenkosi said:

“Sphe, you look so yummy.”

@Hlengiwe_Magubane said:

“Angifuni ukuqamba manga ngiyakubongela very happy for you darling ingane it a big blessing.”

@Aj_Arthur_Makwapa said:

“Congratulations to the Khune family.”

@Lonkaclass said:

“Congratulations mommybear.”

@Palimotlougn said:

“Beautiful names mama.”

@Brigjot.s said:

“Congratulations.”

Khune's current soccer status

Coming to his football, Khune has been a notable absentee for the Soweto giants in the past season.

However, 'Itu' is set to be key for the club since the return of coach Stuart Baxter. The English manager is known to admire the Bafana Bafana keeper and his return to Naturena could also revive Khune’s career.

Khune shows love to Chiefs teammate

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Khune has praised his teammate in the form of Willard Katsande, whose looks suggest he is a fashion model.

Khune took to Twitter to send a message of support to the Zimbabwean international and the tweet has attracted a huge number of reactions.

Katsande and the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper are two of the longest-serving players at Naturena and it seems the duo is still tight when it comes to unity and friendship off the field of play.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za