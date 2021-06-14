Royal AM owner Shawn Mkhize has vowed they will not participate in the Premier Soccer League play-offs, saying they deserve to be crowned the GladAfrica Championship winners

This comes after the PSL announced Sekhukhune United as GladAfrica winners last weekend, meaning Mkhize's team, Royal, will have to partake in the play-offs

As they are scheduled to meet Richards Bay on Tuesday, media reports suggest the club has dragged the league to court to challenge the decision

It seems there is more drama involving GladAfrica Championship side Royal AM and the Premier Soccer League. This comes after the KwaZulu-Natal club has made it clear they will not participate in the play-offs.

The club has since dragged the league to court following the ruling that the Royal AM will not play in the DStv Premiership next season, but to contest for their promotion via the play-offs.

According to the latest media reports, a source has told Daily Sun that the club has appealed the decision to automatically promote Sekhukhune United.

Royal AM, owned by Shawn “MamMkhize” Mkhize, is scheduled to face Richards Bay at Umhlathuze Sports Ground on Tuesday when the playoffs start, but it seems that fixture will not go ahead. A source told the daily publication:

“We won the league, we are waiting to be crowned champions. The club has appealed the decision that was taken on Saturday. For now, the club will not be participating in the playoffs until the matter is resolved.

“But as we speak the PSL is having an executive committee to discuss the matter. There’s obviously a possible postponement, there will also be a statement from the league possible during the day today.”

It is reported that the National First Division outfit wants the playoffs to be interdicted as they have pleaded an urgent court sitting Monday.

The club appealed the decision by the Johannesburg High Court’s order that granted Sekhukhune the Championship champions on Saturday.

Mkhize also took to her social media page to send a warning to her enemies. She suggested they have faith they have a solid case against the league.

The post reads on Instagram:

"What has happened to me yesterday [Saturday] it's not new. Who said a male-dominated territory was easy? I am still standing tall and firm on my ground not shaken by it, thanking all those that send messages of support. I really appreciate it from bottom of my heart.

"To my enemies, you don't kick a man when he is down. Do not rejoice over me. When I fall, I will rise. When I sit in darkness, the lord will be light to me, I have faith."

TimesLIVE reports that the wealthy businesswoman said she expected such an outcome to occur partially because soccer is a male-dominated “territory”. The reality TV star added that she would take the outcome as a challenge before thanking her followers for their support.

Sekhukhune crowned champions

In other football news, Briefly News reported that Sekhukhune United has won its case for promotion after the application by Royal AM and TS Sporting to have the decision by Hilton Epstein's SC ruling that awarded Sekhukhune three points reviewed and set aside.

The outcome of the case declared Sekhukhune the winners of the GladAfrica Championship. This means that Sekhukhune is promoted to the DStv Premiership, and the three points awarded to the team put them on top of GladAfrica Championship log, which is also ahead of Royal AM.

The decision is binding and final and Royal AM will go to the playoffs against Chippa United, according to Daily Sun.

