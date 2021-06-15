As Die Skoen Pas Teasers for July 2021: A proposal gone wrong

As Die Skoen Pas is an exciting Turkish drama series that is miles ahead of several other soapies. If you are thinking of watching a soapie, this one should be on the list. It comes packed with drama, bribery, blackmail, and an improbable match. Get the gist of the show in the As Die Skoen Pas teasers for July 2021 below.

As Die Skoen Pas teasers for July are definitely thrilling. Omer just realises what an entrepreneurial mind Defne has, Fikret comes back into the scene to shake things up, but will she succeed? Does Yasemin care about Sinan, or is she just stringing him along? Find out in the As Die Skoen Pas July teasers below.

As Die Skoen Pas teasers for July 2021

Will Defne succeed in keeping a secret from Omer? What will she do when she finds out who the buyer of her house is? What secret ruins the proposal ceremony? Answers to these are in the teasers below.

Thursday, 1st July 2021 - Episode 119

Koray and Sinan have a row; however, things end horribly for Koray. Omer is shocked when he notices the excellent business mind that Defne has. Meanwhile, Neriman asks Fikret about Omer and Defne receives a much delayed present.

Friday, 2nd July 2021 - Episode 120

Neriman comes face to face with her match in Fikret, and she is treated horribly. Elsewhere, Deniz gets a partner in Sude, and treacherous plans are formulated. Later on, Defne establishes herself with Fikret, and everyone attends the fashion photoshoot.

Monday, 5th July 2021 - Episode 121

Omer and Sinan's relationship is on the rocks after the chaotic fashion show shoot, and devastated Yasemin looks for comfort from an unlikely place. Elsewhere, Defne finds it hard to re-establish peace.

Tuesday, 6th July 2021 - Episode 122

The daggers are drawn! Omer demands that Selim discloses why he is sending Defne presents. Elsewhere, Defne finds out that Fikret has asked Omer over for a private dinner, and she decides to show up out of the blue and confront her!

Wednesday, 7th July 2021 - Episode 123

Defne and her family's house are an issue that everybody is worried about. Meanwhile, Omer chooses to end his partner's despair by inviting the woman he loves back to Passionis. Later on, Turkan shocks everybody by revealing her new partner.

Thursday, 8th July 2021 - Episode 124

An opportunity for Passionis to get a new shop presents a chance for Fikret to test Omer's devotion to Defne. At the same time, Sude is disheartened by Deniz while Koray and Neriman become secret agents of note.

Friday, 9th July 2021 - Episode 125

While eavesdropping on Omer and Fikret, Defne hears words that she has been hoping to hear as Yasemin is having a great time taking Sinan on a ride. As soon as Fikret's revelation of love is unrequited, she gives up.

Monday, 12th July 2021 - Episode 126

Fikret leaves, Yasemin returns to Passionis as Defne tries to conceal her fears about their home from Omer, but he is one step ahead. He eats with Nihan to get to the bottom of the facts while Yasemin comes across Iso at the factory store, and they have an awkward talk.

Tuesday, 13th July 2021 - Episode 127

Omer tries his best to discover what Defne is keeping from him and tries to get Nihan to do the dirty work of finding it out. Meanwhile, Ismail loses his cool regarding his love life; at the same time, Sude is comforted by an unexpected person.

Wednesday, 14th July 2021 - Episode 128

All hell is about to break loose when everyone comes to Sinan's country house, unbeknownst to each other. Omer and Defne are about to have a confrontation about the sale of the home, and Fikret interferes with Defne's plans one last time.

Thursday, 15th July 2021 - Episode 129

Turkan is ecstatic when she discovers that the new owner does not mind them staying for longer. Later on, Serdar and Defne are conflicted when they find out the identity of the buyer. Sinan is confused with Yasemin's inconsistency as Koray declines to work with Yasemin on the photoshoot.

Friday, 16th July 2021 - Episode 130

Omer begins to win over the family after stirring things up and purchasing the house. Things are about to go downhill as Fikret's letter to Omer gets delivered.

Monday, 19th July 2021 - Episode 131

Passionis has a large photoshoot planned for a major magazine. Meanwhile, things go south when they find out who the new editor of the magazine is, and Neriman take things into her own hands when she takes a letter meant for Omer, but the letter has its own way of getting around.

Tuesday, 20th July 2021 - Episode 132

Sude misuses her new power as the magazine editor as there is pressure on Defne to tell Omer everything. Sadri's sickness pushes Omer to go back to his roots.

Wednesday, 21st July 2021 - Episode 133

Defne's birthday begins in a bad way with the gift given to her by her workmates and Omer's apparent indifference. Meanwhile, Koray and Neriman's argument leaves them both in despair, but each of them is too proud to apologise first. Things end amazingly for Defne when her prince saves her in the end.

Thursday, 22nd July 2021 - Episode 134

An arm that is assumed to be broken causes a ridiculous comedy of errors as excitement builds for Alp and Sebnem's marriage ceremony. Sinan learns some key love lessons from Omer.

Friday, 23rd July 2021 - Episode 135

Sebnem discloses a confidential matter that makes things harder for Defne. Meanwhile, Yasemin rushes to rectify a decision that could ruin her relationship with Sinan as Sude does all she can to keep Deniz away.

Monday, 26th July 2021 - Episode 136

Neriman is eager to make peace between Omer and his granddad and ends up extorting Defne again. A joyous wedding goes into chaos after a secret is revealed; at the same time, Sinan makes a life-altering choice, but he is kept from admitting it.

Tuesday, 27th July 2021 - Episode 137

Omer and Defne's happiness motivates Sinan to make a significant move on Yasemin, while Defne's guile helps her get rid of Turkan so that she can share intimate moments with Omer. Sude ends up on her lonesome excited about the magazine.

Wednesday, 28th July 2021 - Episode 138

Ismail is devastated when he discovers that the shoe he is making will be used in Yasemin's proposal. Sinan asks for help on how to propose to Yasemin from someone who immediately tells her his intentions to propose.

Thursday, 29th July 2021 - Episode 139

Ismail makes a tough choice after making Yasemin's shoes all night, not to give them to her but to throw them in the dustbin.

Arrangements are being made for Omer to propose to Defne, and the entire clan is invited, even the Black Mamba, Hulusi. Omer is oblivious to the fact that his granddad will make an appearance. Yasemin asks Sinan to marry her before he gets a chance to ask her, and they are both exuberant.

Friday, 30th July 2021 - Episode 140

The ring ceremony hits a snag, and Omer runs away, leaving Defne behind to be attacked by many people. Will she forgive him for this?

Omer

In the teasers above, he proves his loyalty to Defne, but things end up going wrong when Fikret's letter to him gets delivered. He is forced to go back to his roots when Sadri gets sick. Later on, he arranges a proposal ceremony for Defne but runs away when things go awry.

Defne

In the July teasers, she finds out that Fikret has invited Omer over for dinner, and she shows up uninvited. Soon after, she struggles to conceal her fears about the sale of the home from Omer. They seem happy, but Omer leaves her to deal with the aftermath of a ceremony gone wrong.

You can watch As Die Skoen Pas July episodes on eExtra on weekdays at 19h30. Do you think Omer made the right call by leaving Defne behind to take all the heat?.

