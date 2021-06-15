After guiding Bafana Bafana to a 3-2 win over Uganda last week, assistant coach Helman Mkhalele has signed with a new agency

Mkhalele has been announced as the new recruit by MT Sports, a firm that also manages Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane’s affairs

The company has officially announced the news on their social media platforms as they welcomed the Mzansi legend

Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele has joined the agency that also represents Al Ahly mentor Pitso Mosimane. The man who guided Bafana to a 3-2 win over Uganda last week has found a new home.

According to a social media post shared by @MTSports, ‘Midnight Express’ will now enjoy the same space with the former Mamelodi Sundowns manager.

MTSports is owned by Mosimane’s wife, Moira Tlhagale, and the sports agency has since wished the former Orlando Pirates winger the best of luck in his career.

Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele has joined the agency that represents Pitso Mosimane. Image: @MTSports/Twitter

The post reads:

“Thank you for paying us a visit coach Helman. It’s so great to have you as part of our family. Congratulations on the win last week! Wishing you, Coach Broos and the technical team all the best.”

The football family comments

@Siwetsa said:

“Soon I'll be joining MTSports.”

@Bauba10 said:

“Let the brand grow faster.”

@BonganiKhensani said:

“You guys are busy mos.”

Mkhalele guides Bafana to win over Uganda

In other sports reports on Bafana, Briefly News reported that the South African senior men’s football team returned to winning ways on Thursday evening, beating Uganda 3-2 at Orlando Stadium.

The victory under legend Mkhalele has been praised by many in the football sector. Despite facing a number of challenges ahead of the clash, ranging from injuries and some team members testing positive for Covid-19, the squad managed to pull off a win.

The new coach Hugo Broos was not available to guide the team and his assistant Janevski Cedomir had been declared positive on the eve of the clash so that was a golden opportunity for Mkhalele to lead the side.

