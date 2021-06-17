AmaZulu Star Siphiwe Tshabalala Shows Off Stylish Yet Relaxed Street Outfit

AmaZulu midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala takes to social media once again to show off his stylish fashion collection

Dressed in two-piece denim, the former Kaizer Chiefs star Tshabalala shares photos of him in a relaxed outfit away from football

The Bafana Bafana legend remains a favourite on social media circles and many are praising his choice when it comes to clothing

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

AmaZulu midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala is blessing the social media community with his latest stylish photos. The dreadlocked star has just posted a number of images where he shows off his simple, street style.

‘Shabba’ is known for classy looks but this time he went for a two-pice of denim and he looks relaxed. The former Kaizer Chiefs is no stranger to displaying a collection of cars as well as sending lovely messages to his wife and friends.

AmaZulu midfield star Siphiwe Tshabalala has decided to show off his stylish outfits. Image: @SiphiweShabba/Instagram

Source: Instagram

As always, the photos are attracting massive reactions from his staunch followers and Briefly News brings this inspiring piece.

The post reads:

“Good morning. Easy just.”

South Africans respond to the images

@Nkintselamulme03 said:

“Easy baba wam.”

@Kskhanz said: “

“Our legend.”

@Lokomotion9 said:

"A beautiful goal you scored in 2010.”

@Michaelevidence said:

"I miss your combination with Yeye.”

@Nkosikhonad said:

"Batshele phela Shabba ukuthi ngoba sisihle kanjena lesthombe ushuthwe yimi. Hahaha.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Msa.ben34 said:

"Nice and clean Mshengu.”

@Kangududu said:

"Legend Strolling. Holla Ngwenya.”

@Kutloanomichael said:

“Please come retire at Chiefs one last season.”

@Kingjerrichoma said:

“My big boss.”

Tshabalala shows off flashy whips

Checking out previous stories, Briefly News reported that after recently showing a collection of expensive sneakers on social media, AmaZulu midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala is at it once again.

The former Kaizer Chiefs captain decided to drop a number of images on his Instagram page in which he displays a number of flashy cars.

Ranging from the luxurious Range Rover to a VW Golf GTI and an Audi, ‘Shabba’ remains a star on and off the field of play.

The man who made headlines around the world when he scored the first goal of the 2010 FIFA World Cup for Bafana Bafana perfectly fits the notion that form is temporary and class is permanent.

Briefly News takes a look at the comments from his followers as many continue to show their admiration to the left-footed player.

@Barakabomba said:

“Absolutely Kaizer Chiefs made my weekend.”

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za