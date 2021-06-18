Did the most recent Binnelanders episodes leave you in suspense? You ought to check out these details. You will be surprised by how tables can turn within a few days. Will the truth about the malpractices at Binneland Clinic come out? Check out these Binnelanders teasers for July 2021 for more gist.

As the drama in Binnelanders storyline unfolds, the irregularities in the clinic come to light, and so do the darkest secrets. Some of the Binnelanders' characters are under scrutiny for their incompetence, while others tap the unchartered waters. How easy will it be for them to start a business in the middle of a pandemic? Check out the snippets in Binnelanders teasers for July 2021 for more.

Binnelanders teasers for July 2021

Conrad finds himself in between a rock and a hard place after his experience at the hospital. He tries to rescue Annetjie. However, in the process, he gets into trouble that threatens his job. As he tries to get to the bottom of the matter, he realises that so much has been happening in the clinic. He crosses paths with people as he conducts his research. Will he give up on his search for the truth?

Episode 019/3822 - Thursday, 1st of July 2021

Louis gathers the courage to make a decision that will significantly impact his life, and Rodney makes his appearance again. Gaby convinces Tertius to look at Karen' finances, and Steve persuades Elana to give up control. Kobus worries about answering a call, and Nellie discourages George not to take the tests.

Episode 020/3823 - Friday, 2nd of July 2021

Steve receives his test results, and Gaby persuades Karen to go out with Alexis. The note that Chanel came across stirs confusion, and Nellie does something that upsets Helena. Kobus is in a dilemma about a call, and undeclared love hangs in the air.

Episode 021/3824 - Monday, 5th of July 2021

Annelize looks for Conrad to update him about Elana, and Okkie discovers shocking details while watching the people in Tonik. Steve makes a difficult promise, and Karen shows interest in Alex's business. Later, Elana's decision leaves Steve bummed.

Episode 022/3825 - Tuesday, 6th of July 2021

Kobus declares his stand and hands Ma Hester a valuable gift, and Steve pleads with Elana to change her mind. Karen makes a decision about the business, although she is shocked to find out what is expected of her. Louis pleads with Naomi to help him with the search, and George announces his decision about the test.

Episode 023/3826 - Wednesday, 7th of July 2021

Karen realises that she could be falling for a doctor, and Steve updates Elana about George. Rian comes through for Annelize when he realises that she is facing financial challenges, and Elise receives a job opportunity in Pretoria. Later, Gaby realises inconsistencies in Alexis' change in behaviour.

Episode 024/3827 - Thursday, 8th of July 2021

Nellie and George discuss the future, and Conrad tries to develop a new plan to take care of his situation. But, unfortunately, Steve's situation escalates so fast, and Elise crosses paths with her boss. Elsewhere, Karen takes things a notch higher, and a recorder and a master manipulator realise that they could work together.

Episode 025/3828 - Friday, 9th of July 2021

Annetjie expresses her interest in a product, and Annelize refuses to support negativity. Elise is ambitious about a product, although Karen voices her doubts. Meanwhile, Vicky and Ruan conclude that something is not right.

Episode 026/3829 - Monday, 12th of July 2021

Danny ignores a love opportunity, and George confides in Helena. Louis opens up to Elise about his fears, and Rian gets invited to a function. Conrad makes a promise to Ruan, and Annetjie confides in Elise. Later, Tertius refuses to open up about his impressions.

Episode 027/3830 - Tuesday, 13th of July 2021

Annetjie is bummed to find out the doctor's identity scheduled to operate on her, and Nellie experiences a humbling moment. Elise crosses paths with Isle, and Karen is unimpressed by what Alexis did. Later, someone comes bearing good news and changes the day's mood, and Conrad questions Annelize about purchasing the products.

Episode 028/3831 - Wednesday, 14th of July 2021

A dark cloud rests on Pretoria, and Conrad insists on going ahead with the operation. However, Okkie loses patience with Elise, and Helena finds out what is happening. George gambles with the idea of opening up, and Karen desperately wants to be successful.

Episode 029/3832 - Thursday, 15th of July 2021

Lexi gives in to her emotions, and two people avoid having a difficult conversation. Annetjie is in a lot of pain, and Ruan gets over an obstacle. However, Conrad insists on seeing one person, and Gaby's suspicions about what is happening to Karen heighten.

Episode 030/3833 - Friday, 16th of July 2021

Hugo worries about a huge operation, and sparks fly between two people. Conrad pressures Steve to take a leave of absence, and Mike hands Annelize a gift. Later, Mike convinces Elise to work on his relationship with Annelize.

Episode 031/3834 - Monday, 19th of July 2021

Steve finally gets the chance to go through the letter, and Karen gets into trouble and seeks support from a doctor. Annelize persuades Annetjie to consider going back to the hospital, and Delia does the right thing at the wrong time. Mike is impressed by Elise's progress, and Naomi receives heartfelt words, making her very emotional.

Episode 032/3835 - Tuesday, 20th of July 2021

Helena and Steve finally agree on their mission, and Gaby discovers that Karen's emotions are complicated. Louis finds himself in the middle of a conflict between two parties and is forced to be the mediator. Elsewhere, At focuses his energy where Conrad expects it to be, and Elise tries to picture Annetjie and Conrad's pain.

The Saturday morning ritual is performed for the last time, and Tracy engages Karen in an uncomfortable conversation. Later, Annetjie expresses her concerns about Binneland Clinic's hygiene.

Episode 033/3836 - Wednesday, 21st of July 2021

Uys tries to put the current situation into perspective for a nurse at the clinic, and George and Helena bid the kids goodbye. Delia expresses her interests to Conrad, and Conrad feels uneasy about Annetjie. Meanwhile, Karen gets furious when she discovers what Gaby has done.

Episode 034/3837 - Thursday, 22nd of July 2021

Mike opens up to Annelize about his case, and Gaby insists on making the dinner a success. Annelize opens up Ruan about her darkest secrets, and Uys could be the solution to Karen's series of problems. Meanwhile, Tertius takes note of a budding friendship, and later, he reaches out to Louis.

Episode 035/3838 - Friday, 23rd of July 2021

Conrad receives shocking details from an independent laboratory, and Annetjie overhears an interesting conversation. Wimpie receives an interesting invite, and Tertius and Gaby cross paths. Elsewhere, Louis worries about Conrad, and Naomi unwittingly opens up about a sensitive matter.

Episode 036/3839 - Monday, 26th of July 2021

Annetjie walks out on someone trying to make empty promises to her, and Mike realises that he is a wise business person. Naomi walks in on an unpleasant surprise in Tonik, and Conrad hears of someone with the same problem. Later, Tertius makes peace with not getting Lydia back; hence, he makes a difficult decision.

Episode 037/3840 - Tuesday, 27th of July 2021

Mike's agenda is brought to light, and Okkie realises that something about the performance bothers Wimpie. Gaby struggles to keep a secret, and Elise hooks up with a lawyer. An emotional outburst at the Koster Mansion reveals Naomi's fears, and Tertius insists on getting to the bottom of the matter.

Episode 038/3841 - Wednesday, 28th of July 2021

Elise informs Mike about Conrad's threats, and Koos hurts himself. Joline tries to talk some sense to Annetjie, and Tertius' family drama escalates. Later, Conrad tries to speak to Tertius to stop hiding his love life.

Episode 039/3842 - Thursday, 29th of July 2021

Ruan opens up to Tertius about sensitive information, and Naomi and Louis' concerns about Joline are not in vain. Tertius finds out what Gaby did, and Tracy tips Conrad about the stories that Annetjie is spreading about him. Elise investigates the credibility of the theatre nurse, and Wimpie discusses a suggestion with Okkie.

Episode 040/3843 - Friday, 30th of July 2021

Elise listens to her thoughts and decides to get into action, although she risks getting into trouble. Naomi opens up to Okkie about Wimpie's fears, and Koos makes a difficult decision about therapy. Later, Elise lectures Conrad about what she stands to lose in future, and Naomi promises to stand by Conrad.

Conrad

Conrad insists on operating on Annetjie despite how he feels towards her. However, when he receives the results of the independent laboratory, he is left in shock! However, as he unpacks facts about the clinic, he realises that someone has the same problem. Nonetheless, Annetjie spreads malicious rumours about him, and it worries him. Later, Naomi promises to stand by him despite his storm. Will he vindicate himself?

Tertius

Tertius watches as his world comes crumbling. He gets into a fight with Gaby, and later, Lydia's decision tears him apart. Conrad convinces him to stop making his love life a secret when his drama gets out of hand. However, he discovers what Gaby did, and it leaves him broken. Will he fight for what they had?

Binnelanders teases for July 2021 are the tip of the iceberg of the rollercoaster of drama in the show. Tune in to kykNET every Monday to Friday at 19h30 for more details. Repeat episodes air on Saturday from 09h30.

