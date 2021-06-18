WHO Advises Women of Child Bearing Age to Not Drink Alcohol

The World Health Organization's Alcohol Action Plan is reportedly focused on a policy that has been highly criticised by many

Part of the policy stated that women of child-bearing age should not be allowed to drink alcohol as it is allegedly too dangerous for them

The WHO made sure to emphasise that there are three million fatalities yearly annually as well as diseases and injuries relating to alcohol

The initial draft of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Alcohol Action Plan 2022/30 contains a highly detested policy aimed at women of child-bearing age being prevented and banned from drinking alcohol.

The WHO states that the dangerous utilisation of alcohol results in about three million fatalities yearly and the overall burden of disease and injuries related to alcohol use remains high.

The WHO also stated that the utilisation of some of the policies focused at reducing dangerous use of alcohol have not been smooth in its member states.

The World Health Organisation has stated that it wants women of child-bearing age to be banned from drinking alcohol. Image: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP, Sean Gallup and Ute Grabowsky/Photothek

South African women's alcohol habits

A 2018 study by Stellenbosch University discovered that in South Africa women who both drank alcohol and smoked whilst pregnant had an estimated three times higher risk of stillbirth when compared to women who avoided these activities, according to TimesLIVE.

Sexist or not?

ECR reported that this policy has not been received positively by the majority of women with some even emphasising that it is sexist.

