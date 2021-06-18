Bafana Bafana’s Bongani Zungu Staying with Amiens SC Amid Interest

Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu will not leave his French club, Amiens SC, despite massive interest in his services

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player has just returned from a loan spell with Rangers FC in the Scottish Premier League and Amiens don’t want to sell him

At the same time, media reports indicate that the 28-year-old is on the radar of Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership

Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu is set to remain in France despite interest in his services. The former Mamelodi Sundowns player is a wanted man back home.

The latest information doing the rounds is that the French Ligue2 side’s president, Bernard Joannin, has indicated that they will retain the midfielder.

According to , the 28-year-old will head back to the French club after having a six-month stint with Rangers FC in the Scottish Premier League.

Bafana Bafana’s Bongani Zungu is set to stay with Amiens SC amid interest in him. Image: @BonganiZungu/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Amiens SC President confirms Zungu’s future

Guided by former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard, Rangers opted against making the temporary switch a permanent one, and speculation surrounding his future has been rife with reports in local media linking him with a move to Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns.

Joannin was speaking to the media as they welcomed a new coach, Philippe Hinschberger, where he confirmed that ‘Ben 10’ will return to the club ahead of the 2021/22 Ligue 2 campaign. Joannin told Maligue2:

"Bongani Zungu, who is returning from Glasgow on loan, will be an excellent addition."

Bongani Zungu linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs

FourFourTwo reports that the former University of Pretoria’s agent has been contacted by Amakhosi for a meeting with the player. This comes as Zungu still has a year left on his contract with Amiens. A source is quoted:

“The club has asked Zungu for a meeting to make an official offer. They really want to make him their first big signing in the coming transfer window, and are willing to meet his demands.”

Mngqithi speaks about possible moves at Sundowns

In other sports news covered by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi says he is unsure if four of their players in the form of Nicholus Lukhubeni, Nyiko Mobbie, Phakamani Mhlambi as well as Sammy Seabi will return to the club.

Mngqithi was questioned regarding the players who were loaned to other DStv Premiership clubs to gain regular game time last season.

However, with the players set to see their existing contracts coming to expiration at the end of June, the Masandawana players’ futures remain unclear, according to Goal.

Source: Briefly.co.za