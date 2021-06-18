Mandla Ncikazi Set to Beef Up Orlando Pirates' Technical Team

Former Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi has joined the ranks of Soweto giants Orlando Pirates on a three-year deal

The Sea Robbers did not divulge details around the role Ncikazi will be filling but said he would serve as part of the side's technical team

Ncikazi, who was recently sacked by Golden Arrows, said he was excited to be joining Pirates and is looking forward to the challenge

Orlando Pirates have released a media statement welcoming Mandla Ncikazi to the club's ranks on Friday.

The recently-sacked Golden Arrows coach is said to be joining the Soweto giants' technical staff on a three-year deal, although the specifics around the position he will be occupying have not been divulged.

Recently sacked Golden Arrows head coach Mandla Ncikazi has joined Orlando Pirates on a three-year deal. Image: @thediskigeneral10/ Instagram.

Ncikazi was this week shown the exit door at his former KZN employers. It is, however, thought that Ncikazi will play an instrumental role in the way of bolstering the Sea Robbers' technical team.

In a brief statement on Friday evening, ahead of the technical team and players gathering for preseason training on 1 July, Pirates announced the 52-year-old's arrival stating:

"Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Mandla Ncikazi. The 52-year old joins the Bucs technical team department on a three-year deal.

A boisterous Ncikazi, who is an experienced football mentor, said:

“I am pleased to be here and look forward to getting started."

