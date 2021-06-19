Doctor's 6-Month Forging Spree at Clicks Ended by Whistleblower

Dr Sheridan Walter was fired after he was charged with misconduct when it was discovered that he was forging prescriptions

The forms were signed by a doctor who is no longer working in South Africa and a fake practice number

A pharmacist became suspicious and raised his concerns with Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town where Walter was completing his internship

Dr Sheridan Walter was fired after he was charged with misconduct after using prescription forms signed by a doctor who is no longer working in South Africa and a fake practice number.

He used the forms at the pain clinic at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town. The clinic dispensed drugs such as the ADHD drug Ritalin, the sedative lorazepam and the opioid oxycodone.

Dr Sheridan Walter was dismissed after being charged with misconduct. Photo credit: sheridanwalter

Source: Instagram

Walter was able to use the forged prescription forms for six months until a Clicks pharmacist became suspicious and contacted the hospital. He was in the process of completing his internship according to TimesLIVE.

Positive identification led to charges

Hepatologist professor Mark Sonderup took a photo of Sheridan to Clicks and the pharmacist identified him as the person he suspected.

This resulted in Walter being fired following a disciplinary hearing. Following his dismissal, Sheridan argued that it was unjustified at his Public Health and Social Development Sectoral Bargaining Council hearing.

Commissioner Gail McEwan dismissed his request for reinstatement saying that “Walter posed an operational threat to the department of health as the trust relationship had been irrevocably broken.”

Now works as a consultant for films

Walter now offers his services as a medical consultant for film and TV productions.

"[I am] a medical doctor and a medical film production and script consultant working to make sure that there is authenticity in creativity in your production.

“And to assist in making the show, film, and scene as medically accurate as possible, keeping in mind the creative process, practicality and time constraint.”

