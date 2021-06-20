Coach Pitso Mosimane recently headed online to share the sweetest response to a Father's Day message from his beautiful and loving family

His family took the time to compile a heartwarming video and also shared a sweet message which Mosimane said made him feel super "emotional"

Many people were left swooning by the heartwarming post and soon headed to the comment section to share their thoughtful Father's Day messages with the star football coach

Pitso Mosimane recently received the most beautiful Father's Day message from his wonderful family who even took some time to make a short and sweet clip in honour of the star football coach.

Happy dad's day Pitso

"Happy Father’s Day to our “Top Dad” @TheRealPitso ❤️ You are such an inspiration to us and we appreciate you more than you can imagine. Can’t wait to see you soon. Much love, the Mosimane’s @moiramtsports @KopanoSegoale," read the beautiful post to which Pitso responded:

Pitso Mosimane became very emotional after receiving a sweet Father's Day message. Image: Mike Hewitt - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

An emotional dad

"Wow!!! Thank you very much, guys. Just woke up to this beautiful gesture that you guys have put together. This amazing and made me so emotional. Thank you very much Family. Miss you heaps."

Social media users are completely moved:

@TamerMo66065333 said:

"Mister Mosimane,, always in happiness, and we wish you success in your personal and professional life and from success to success with the giant of Africa, Al-Ahly of Egypt."

AlyElSherei said:

"It’s really beautiful..they ought to be very proud of their father as we all are..your youngest son is a carbon copy."

@WhiteHearts10 said:

"Happy Father's Day to you, Mr. Pitso. I wish you and your family everlasting happiness and wellness."

Source: Briefly.co.za