Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi has opened up about being a father and has loaded beautiful pictures onto social media

The Cell C Sharks superstar says he would always choose his family over anything and also sent a message to all the fathers in Mzansi

The rugby star’s post has attracted massive reactions, including notable followers in football figures such as Siphiwe Tshabalala

Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi has opened up about being a father as he celebrated Father’s Day in style. The Cell C Sharks star says he would always choose his family to be first in his life. Kolisi took to Instagram to share a number of pictures with family, including of his wife, Rachel.

The Gqeberha-born loose forward is currently in camp with the rugby national side as they prepare to face the British and Irish Lions next month.

Springboks star Siya Kolisi has opened up about being a father and dropped some sweet photos. Image: @Siya_Kolisi_The_Bear/Instagram

The post reads:

“I would choose you first over and over love this privilege and honoured being a father! Will never be Perfect but I’ll give my best at all times! Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers and all men who play a father figure in young girls and boys lives! May we not tell the children how to live but show them!”

South Africans respond to Siya Kolisi's Father's Day message

@Myormark said:

"Well said my brother. Beautiful family!! Happy Father’s Day.”

@Jayh_Kinetics said:s"This is everything my brother.”

@Tagrubgysa said:

“Lovely to see you son enjoying tag rugby so much at school. Great skills development for him and his classmates.”

@Bareafricadesign said:

“Happy Father's day Siya...”

@Errolgradwell said:

“If I could like this more than once I would.”

@Molefe.Maphose said:

“Beautiful family.”

@Julesaddriaans said:

"So beautiful!.”

@Nunurai_guti said:

“God bless you.”

@Deannell said:

“What a stunning message. Happy Fathers Day!”

Rugby fans will not see the Springboks and Kolisi on television

The South African Broadcasting Corporation has announced that they will not show the eagerly anticipated match between the Springboks and the British and Irish Lions.

In a statement released on Friday, SABC revealed that it would "not be possible due to rights restrictions imposed by SuperSport". The statement reads:

"The public should be aware that Springbok matches are defined as national sporting events by ICASA and that free-to-air broadcasters are mandated by the regulator to make these events available.”.

Kolisi reads a bedtime story to his kids

In other recent stories on Kolisi, Briefly News wrote that Kolisi is a great dad and he has shown Mzansi the way again after he shared a video of himself reading a bedtime story to Keziah.

There were two videos, the first one was of Keziah "reading" a story with Nicolas. It was a cute moment and made even more adorable when the large South African rugby player squealed peekaboo in a high pitched voice.

Bedtime story turns into Bible sermon

The second video was more serious, Siya took the opportunity to read a Bible story about Jesus meeting children and explaining that the Kingdom of Heaven is full of children. He reminded his children that love, kindness and spending time with people was the most important.

