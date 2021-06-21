AmaZulu star Siphiwe Tshabalala received a heartwarming message from his wife, Bonang Montjane-Tshabalala, as he celebrated Father’s Day

Tshabalala’s beautiful wife says the football star is so amazing as a parent and that he is everything she had ever hoped for

Mzansi social media users have now taken to the comments section to also wish the dreadlocked star the best of luck

Siphiwe Tshabalala’s wife has penned a beautiful message to her husband, an AmaZulu midfielder. Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala has credited the football legend for being a good father to their little ones.

The Instagram post had attracted 5 766 likes by the time Briefly News compiled this report and social media users reaffirmed their love for the couple. 'Shabba', the former Kaizer Chiefs captain, is among many fathers who received beautiful messages from their spouses.

Siphiwe Tshabalala’s wife has penned a sweet message to her husband for Father’s Day. Image: @SIphiweShabba/Instagram

The post reads:

“Happy Father’s Day to the world's coolest Dad... thank you for being my partner in parenthood and being so amazing at it... the sacrifices you make for our beautiful children don’t go unnoticed... Thank you for making them laugh harder than I do and being the sweeter parent between the two of us.

“The way you guide Owethu and do guy stuff with him like playing football together etc to the way you treat Kgoshigadi like a pure gold and make her blush and look at her like she’s the most beautiful girl in the world, it all means the world to me. You are everything I hoped for in a father for my children kea go rata Monna waka Happy Father’s Day.”

Mzansi in love with the post from Tshabalala’s wife

@bruceybld said:

“Beautiful message @bokang_m my proud neighbour and when I walk and see @siphiweshabba with the kids his fabulous fatherhood shines.”

@Maletstiri_mogodi said:

“Happy Father’s Day to Kgoshi ya lapa la gago.”

@JoyceMathipa said:

“Happy Father's day to him.”

@Kovinimoddley said:

“Amazing queen.”

@Nompilocel said:

“Happy Father's day to my Dearest Brother and superstar!! Nkulunkulu angigcinele nina.”

