Kristen Bell's net worth, movies and TV shows, family, name, education

Kristen Bell is one of those who follow a blueprint of achieving their goals after figuring out their talent. Since she was a little girl, her choice of career seemed obvious and settled. She started acting and made the most use of her opportunities and has walked her way into fame. Apart from Kristen Bell's net worth, she has a charming personality.

Actress and TV host Kristen Bell. Photo: @kristenanniebell

Source: Getty Images

Kristen Bell has enjoyed a profitable career so far. She became famous in the movie industry after she featured in the reality television show Veronica Mars. The actress has not let her foot off the pedal ever since. She continues to play several roles as an actress and animation voice-over.

Kristen Bell profile summary

Kristen Bell's real name: Kristen Anne Bell

Kristen Anne Bell Nicknames : Smurfette, Bellie, Annie, Anne, Kristen Bell

: Smurfette, Bellie, Annie, Anne, Kristen Bell Date of birth : 18th of July, 1980

: 18th of July, 1980 Age : 40 years old

: 40 years old Profession : Actress, animation and video game voice-over actress, entrepreneur, singer, and show host

: Actress, animation and video game voice-over actress, entrepreneur, singer, and show host Place of birth: Huntington Woods, Detroit, Michigan

Huntington Woods, Detroit, Michigan Country of birth : United States of America

: United States of America Nationality : American

: American Sexuality : Heterosexual

: Heterosexual Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Kristen Bell's height : 5 feet and 1 inch

: 5 feet and 1 inch Weight : 46 kilograms

: 46 kilograms Body measurements: 34-24-34 inches

34-24-34 inches Body build: Banana shaped

Banana shaped Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Parents : Tom Bell and Lorelei Bell

: Tom Bell and Lorelei Bell Siblings : Jody Bell, Matt Avedian, Laura Avedian, Megan Avedian, Sara Bell, and John Avedian

: Jody Bell, Matt Avedian, Laura Avedian, Megan Avedian, Sara Bell, and John Avedian Marital status: Married

Married Spouse : Dax Shephard

: Dax Shephard Children : Lincoln Bell and Delta Bell Shephard

: Lincoln Bell and Delta Bell Shephard Education: Shrine Catholic High School (graduated 1998) and New York University's Tisch School of the Arts (dropped out in 2001)

Early life

Kristen was born on the 18th of July, 1980, to Tom and Lorelei Bell. So, where was Kristen Bell born? The super actress was born and bred in Detroit, Michigan. Kristen Bell's parents were professionals in their respective fields. While Kristen Bell's father worked as the director of television news in Las Vegas, Nevada, her mother was a registered nurse.

Kristen getting diapers at the store. Photo: @kristenanniebell (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kristen's parents divorced when she was only two years old. Although she is the only child from the union, Kristen Bell has six siblings. She has two step-siblings from her father's second marriage and four from her mother's.

Interestingly, Kristen had a flair for acting and singing since she was a little girl. Her parents noticed this and streamlined her education towards her talents. Kristen's mother, Lorelei, hired an agent for her when she was 13 years old. So far, Kristen Bell's bodybuilding routine has helped her to keep fit.

Education

Kristen Bell's high school education ended in 1998 at the Shrine Catholic High School, Royal Oak, Detroit, Michigan. She was active in the school's acting and music group; she starred as Dorothy in the production of Wizard of Oz.

Upon graduation, the actress focused her education on improving her acting abilities. As a result, she gained admission to New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, intending to bag a degree in musical theatre.

Kristen was almost bagging her university degree when she dropped out of school in 2001. She had beaten other competitors in an audition to play Becky Thatcher in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. Pootie Tang and Kristen Bell's relationship may be familiar to her old fans. Pootie Tang was officially Kristen's debut movie in 2001, which hindered her from finishing her degree.

Career

At the age of 11, the actress got her first role on stage in the local production titled Raggedy Ann and Andy. After then, she appeared in The Adventures of Tom Sawyer in 2001 and an American drama series, Veronica Mars, in 2004.

Kristen and her pets. Photo: @kristenanniebell

Source: Instagram

How old was Kristen Bell in Veronica Mars? She was 24 years old when the series commenced. The actress was applauded for her role in the movie and built on this to walk into fame. Besides, Kristen Bell's sitcom appearances are characterised by humour and chills. So far, a list of Kristen Bell's movies and TV shows include the following:

Veronica Mars

The Good place

43 movie

Liv and Maddie

Nobodies

House of lies

Parks and Recreation

Burning love

Party down

Heroes

Deadwood

Ever wood

The Receipt

The O’Keefes

How to be a Latin lover

A Bad Moms Christmas

Like Father

Chips

Bad moms

The disaster artist

The Boss

Get him to the Greek

Safety not guaranteed

The lifeguard

Hit and run

Writer

Some Girl(s)

Big miracle

Scream 4

Chick Magnet

When in Rome

Fanboys

Couples retreat

Serious Moonlight

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Fifty Pills

Deepwater

Reefer Madness

The Pulse

Spartan

Gracie’s Choice

Pootie Tang

Polish Wedding

The King and Queen of Moonlight Bay

Family

The actress dated film producer Kevin Mann for about five years before ending things with him in 2007. Afterwards, she met Dax at a dinner party, and they hit it off. Dax proposed in 2009, but the couple decided not to marry until gay marriage is legalised in California officially.

Kristen and Dax on his birthday. Photo: @kristenanniebell

Source: Instagram

They got their wish and were married in 2013. Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's union has produced two daughters: Lincoln Bell, born in 2013, and Delta Bell delivered a year later.

How much is Kristen Bell worth?

Kristen Bell is worth an estimated $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Although Kristen Bell's Frozen salary is unknown, she makes most of her fortune as an entrepreneur, actress, singer, and video games and animation voice-over artist. She also hosts shows and has made it to the list of the richest celebrities in Hollywood.

For people who believe that a university degree determines one's success in life, Kristen Bell's net worth has proved that the creative use of one's gift is the first law of success. Today, she has become a bundle of inspiration to many.

