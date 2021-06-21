South Africans are impressed with a cute girl and her dad seen on social media wearing beautiful Kaizer Chiefs tops

The image was posted by @NagelJesse and shared by Chiefs after the club beat Wydad Casablanca match on Saturday night

South Africans were happy to see the little Khosi supporter and many are confident the club will win again next weekend

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A cute photo of a little girl seemingly supporting Kaizer Chiefs has found its way to the internet. The lovely photo is circulating on Twitter and has attracted positive reviews.

The image was posted by the club just after the Soweto giants managed to bag a win away from home against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday night.

Chiefs will now look to secure a favourable result when they host the North Africans this coming weekend. Should they get a goalless draw or a win at FNB Stadium, they will reach the final of the CAF Champions League.

Mzansi is reacting to an adorable photo of a little girl and her dad wearing Kaizer Chiefs' outfits. Image: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

"Great weekend indeed.”

Chiefs fans hail the young Khosi supporter

@Siya_Selepe said:

“I swear this is our admin and her daughter.”

@NicoWagzero said:

“What a great feeling indeed.”

@Masibui14 said:

“With a young Khosi.”

@NetshikulweDonna said:

“Why can't you guys ask the government to let us come to FNB and support chiefs on the 26th,we want to scare this Wydad.”

@ManziniSidwell said:

“The future is indeed bright... a little Khosi 4 life.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@LaluhMajpola said:

“Amakhosi ajabulile.”

SABC to broadcast the Chiefs versus Wydad match on 26 June

In other stories regarding Chiefs, Briefly News reported that the South African Broadcasting Corporation has announced they have secured the rights to televise the CAF Champions League match between Kaizer Chiefs and Wydad Casablanca.

SABC announced the news on their social media platforms but the public broadcaster will only show the second leg match next weekend, not the one that was played in Morocco on Saturday night.

The encounter will be aired on SABC 1's Open View channel 124 as well as SABC radio stations and the news has come as a relief for football fans.

The post reads on Twitter:

“Catch @KaizerChiefs vs @WACofficiel in the CAF Champions League 2nd leg semi-final encounter on Saturday 26 June @ 15:00 LIVE on SABC Sport on @openviewforever channel 124, SABC DTT, @TelkomONE, @Official_SABC1 & @SABCPortal Radio stations.”

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za