Durban Gen Teasers for July 2021: What plans does Lindelani have for Durban Gen

Durban Gen is an intriguing TV series that introduces you to the battles people face at work and away from it. Mbali’s decision to complete her medical degree in Durban General Hospital comes with many threats to her private life. She has to choose between remaining faithful to her fiancé Sibusiso Dlamini and falling in love with a senior colleague. Durban Gen teasers for July afford you a sneak peek of what to expect from this captivating drama.

Durban Gen is becoming fans’ favourite South African television drama since it premiered in October 2020 because of its education and entertainment. You will find the themes about heartbreaks and office romance quite relatable. With a new month comes a fresh set of episodes that you must not miss. Catch a glimpse before the official broadcast from the following paragraphs.

Durban Gen teasers for July 2021

If you have been following this fascinating South African soapie, you can attest that this drama series is one of a kind. What does Nkabinde stand to gain from the relationship with MacGyver? Will Sne understand that she is MacGyver’s one true love? How will MacGyver regain the trust of his family? Find out more from these new episodes of this highly engaging series.

Episode 194 - Thursday, 1st of July, 2021

Dr Zondo gets to the root of a strange case, while Nkabinde and Sne are at loggerheads regarding Nkabinde fashion choice.

Episode 195 - Friday, 2nd of July, 2021

Zandile and Thabo take a risk, but it does not pay off. But then, Lindelani makes a life-changing discovery while Ban Gumede attempts to reconcile with Calvin.

Episode 196 - Monday, 5th of July, 2021

Thabo waits for Lindelani to be disgraced after a video of him performing a despicable act surface.

Episode 197 - Tuesday, 6th of July, 2021

MacGyver is weary of the constant conflict with Sne. Precious’ baby shower does not go as expected, and Zandile and Thabo continue from where they stopped.

Episode 198 - Wednesday, 7th of July, 2021

Precious dedicates her entire existence to a healthy delivery of her baby. Meanwhile, Thabo does not seem to be ending his extramural activities anytime soon. Nkabinde observes that she keeps missing some personal possessions with MacGyver’s presence, while Sne denies being envious of the lovebirds.

Episode 199 - Thursday, 8th of July, 2021

Lindelani comes up with new plots for Durban Gen, and Precious gets home to meet a surprise. However, Sne is envious of MacGyver’s decision to move on.

Episode 200 - Friday, 9th of July, 2021

Zandile and Thabo lay in bed when Precious walks in on them. Unfortunately, the shock breaks her waters, and she goes into labour. The Dlaminis need MacGyver, but they could not figure out where exactly he is, making Nkabinde furious. MacGyver kisses Sne inside Nkabinde’s car.

Episode 201 - Monday, 12th of July, 2021

Thabo attempts to return from his sinful ways after the birth of the Dlaminis’ heir. Is this still possible? Nkabinde stops the relationship with her Toy Boy, while MacGyver gets an ultimatum from Sne.

Episode 202 - Tuesday, 13th of July, 2021

What are Thabo's chances of winning Precious over again? Will Zondo fall for the advances of one of South African’s greatest medical practitioners? Can MacGyver deal with a less luxurious life to reconcile with Sne?

Episode 203 - Wednesday, 14th of July, 2021

Thabo and Zandile get caught in a shameful act, while Zondo’s life gets more complex by the day, which she does not like. MacGyver gets a heavy heart from keeping secrets.

Episode 204 - Thursday, 15th of July, 2021

Zandile is unable to withstand Agatha’s fists. However, Mr Glass prepares to go any length so that Zondo becomes his.

Episode 205 - Friday, 16th of July, 2021

MacGyver gets a Deejay gig, courtesy of Nkabinde, and this heightens Sne’s suspicions and envy. Next, Zondo prepares for her surgical appointment with Dr Simelane.

Episode 206 - Monday, 19th of July, 2021

Precious has had enough of Thabo’s misdemeanours, and she is tired of having to overlook his shortcomings. She wants something new out of the relationship. Zondo’s big day is here, and she goes into the theatre while MacGyver continues to hustle for gigs.

Episode 207 - Tuesday, 20th of July, 2021

Sne thinks MacGyver is avoiding her, and Dr Mthenbu is tricked into believing he has a date with Zondo. Elsewhere, Sibusiso worries about the secrets he shares with Precious when the family of Dlamini calls a meeting.

Episode 208 - Wednesday, 21st of July, 2021

What will be the result of Thabo’s attempts at winning back the trust of his family? Will Zondo continue to outsmart Dr Mthembu, or is the end near for her? Will Nkabinde allow MacGyver and Sne to have a happily ever afterlife without a fight?

Episode 209 - Thursday, 22nd of July, 2021

Thabo has difficulty persuading the Dlaminis to believe that he is offering honest information because of his past actions. Meanwhile, Precious wonders why Zandile is trying to make her life hellish, and MacGyver is excited about the event he has coming up.

Episode 210 - Friday, 23rd of July, 2021

Agatha reveals the truth about Mbali’s marriage to Bab’Dlamini, and Zondo is excited about her relationship with a new man. Meanwhile, Sne betrays MacGyver.

Episode 211 - Monday, 26th of July, 2021

Bab Dlamini is displeased after discovering the truth behind Agatha’s secrets. But then, is this enough to make the Dlaminis fall like a pack of cards? Ngcobo and Zondo enter a new phase of their association. Also, MacGyver passes the night on set at Shisanyama, although it means nothing when the right person does not hear it.

Episode 212 - Tuesday, 27th of July, 2021

Zandile gets the true picture of things from Thabo, while Ngcobo and Zondo ignore each other after the events of the night. At the same time, Sne challenges MacGyver for falling in love.

Episode 213 - Wednesday, 28th of July, 2021

Zondo destroys the prospect of a romantic relationship, and Thabo becomes weary of the result of another meeting with the family. Likewise, MacGyver is unhappy about the death of a blossoming romance.

Episode 214 - Thursday, 29th of July, 2021

The family holds another meeting, but the secrets unveiled threaten the unity of its members. Elsewhere, Zondo and Ngcobo try to ignore their feelings for each other, while Sne is surprised after discovering the identity of who she is dancing for.

Episode 215 - Friday, 30th of July, 2021

Sibusiso faces some challenges trying to reconcile with new information about his lover. Besides, Sne keeps a secret from a prospective heartthrob, while Ngcobo and Zondo steal some moments to enjoy each other.

Thabo

Thabo is caught up in extramarital affairs, and it threatens his relationship with his immediate family. His lover gives birth after catching him in bed with another woman, which triggers a heart change. Suspicions and futility meet his attempts at turning a new leaf. What is the effect of his unfaithful acts, and will he convince his wife and family members that he is a good man?

MacGyver

MacGyver is a young man caught up in a web of romance between a young woman and an older woman. It seems he is in a relationship with the older woman because of the favours he gets from her. On the other hand, he keeps his relationship with Sne, his true love. Will he help Sne overcome her jealousy and convince her that she has his heart? Also, will he continue playing Nkabinde to keep the favours coming his way?

The Durban Gen teasers for July 2021 introduces you to the world of romance, secrets and familial bonding. Find out the cost of infidelity from Thabo and MacGyver as the show airs from Mondays to Fridays at 18h30 on e.tv. You can also watch the repeat version on e.tv and eExtra the following day at 13h30 and 11h15, respectively. The omnibus airs on e.tv on Sundays at 10h20.

