Lingashoni teasers for July 2021: The Mchunu brothers' downfall

Lingashoni teasers for July 2021 reveal the most captivating surprises you should expect from the show's cast. The Mchunu brothers boss people around until they meet their match. The brothers harass Robert because he is heavily indebted to them and manipulate Puleng into committing fraud on their behalf. Tower and Skoon refuse to bow down to the Mchunus. So why are the Mchunu brothers losing the battle to their rivals?

Tower and Skoon overpower the Mchunu brothers when one of them turns into a rebel. Meanwhile, Sara won't rest until she throws Mpumi into depression. Mpumi is holding onto her marriage despite the hatred and mistreatment from her in-laws.

July 2021 Lingashoni teasers

Robert vindicates Mandla of the false attempted murder accusations. War breaks out when he later meets the man who shot him. Neither Robert nor his shooter wants to spare the other person's life.

Thursday, 1st July 2021

Episode 60

Mohau is stressed over Mpumi's wedding day. NJ and Lulu later help Mpumi start a new life. Elsewhere, the Mchunu brothers get back at Robert.

Monday, 5th July 2021

Episode 61

Papi, Puleng, and Robert want to silence Mandla before he exposes them. The newlyweds are getting along just fine. Meanwhile, the Mchunus half-heartedly get into an agreement with Robert.

Tuesday, 6th July 2021

Episode 62

The Mchunu brothers keep their promise after Robert proves Mandla did not try to kill him. Mohau and Mpumi deal with the painful consequences of making wrong decisions.

Wednesday, 7th July 2021

Episode 63

Robert pretends to be happy while his family plunges into more problems. Will he hand over Mashao to Mandla. Meanwhile, the Mchunu brothers demand he pays their debt soon.

Thursday, 8th July 2021

Episode 64

Mandla gets a chance to bury his past, and someone fools Puleng into committing fraud. At the same time, Mohau prepares to get rid of Mantoa.

Monday, 12th July 2021

Episode 65

Things get messy when Mandla confronts the person who shot him. Puleng discovers that someone is using her to make money for the Mchunus. Sarah gives Mpumi a hard time. However, Mpumi benefits from the situation.

Tuesday, 13th July 2021

Episode 66

Mandla discovers shocking things about his woman while Puleng deals with the devil. Meanwhile, Mpumi vows never to trust people blindly.

Wednesday, 14th July 2021

Episode 67

Mandla puts his wives and troublesome brother-in-law in their place. Mantoa mischievously tries to stop Mohau from giving up on their love, and Puleng requests a favour from Papi.

Thursday, 15th July 2021

Episode 68

Puleng is dumbfounded by what Mandla's wants to do to Mohau. Someone provokes the Mchunus to abuse their power. Elsewhere, Mantoa starts a new life without Mohau.

Monday, 19th July 2021

Episode 69

Will Mohau accept Mandla's tempting offer? One of the Mchunu brothers turns into a rebel. Mohau fulfils his responsibility towards Mantoa even after breaking her heart.

Tuesday, 20th July 2021

Episode 70

Mandla and his son, NJ, argue because of his strict parenting. Tower and Skoon retaliate after the Mchunus gave them a blow, and Mantoa refuses to change her mind.

Wednesday, 21st July 2021

Episode 71

The Mchunus count heavy losses because of a rebellious teammate. Sarah and Mpumi give Donald conflicting advice that confuses him more. Meanwhile, Mandla and NJ's disagreements worsen.

Thursday, 22nd July 2021

Episode 72

Mohau's past resurfaces, and old enemies suddenly attack the Mchunu brothers. Elsewhere, Donald finds himself at a crossroad when his plans backfire.

Monday, 26th July 2021

Episode 73

Mandla gives Seipati and Mohau good news, unaware of Puleng's evil plan against them. The Mchunu brothers panic after receiving a creepy phone call. At the same time, Mpumi's hard decision upsets Lulu.

Tuesday, 27th July 2021

Episode 74

Puleng is determined to save her children's legacy. The Nondumo household has so much peace, while the Mchunu brothers must deal with their enemies before it is too late.

Wednesday, 28th July 2021

Episode 75

Puleng pressures Mohau to tell Mandla the truth, and the Mchunus want to kill Tower and Skoon. Sarah hates it when her friends get along with Mpumi.

Thursday, 29th July 2021

Episode 76

Tower and Skoon are now calling the shots in their revenge game against the Mchunus. Meanwhile, Mpumi's in-laws make her life a living hell when the secret she and Mohau protected for years comes out.

Mandla

The man pressures Robert should surrender Mashao to him. Mandla puts his household in order. He commands wives to respect his parenting decisions and reproaches his troublesome brother-in-law. Meanwhile, NJ refuses to submit to his father's authoritarian parenting. The father and son are now enemies.

Mohau

Mantoa tries to save her relationship with Mohau, but he pushes her away. She rejects his help when he tries to fulfil his responsibilities. Mantoa vows never to reunite with Mohau. Meanwhile, Puleng commands Mohau to tell Mandla the truth, and the secret Mohau and Mpumi kept for years spills into the limelight.

Did you like the Lingashoni teasers for July 2021? If yes, please tune in on 1Magic from Mondays to Thursdays at 19h30 to enjoy the show. Lingashoni actors are committed to giving their viewers nothing but top-notch entertainment.

