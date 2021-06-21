Ansu Fati's bio: age, nationality, injury update, salary, latest news

Records are meant to be broken. One wonder kid who is mercilessly smashing these records is Ansu Fati. You might recognize him from several Barcelona matches. He has hit multiple records to win titles, such as Barcelona's youngest ever league goal-scorer and the Champions League's youngest-ever goal scorer. But, where did it all start? Keep reading to discover this youngster's rise to stardom as well as his life off the field.

Ansu Fati is living the dream of many aspiring footballers. One is that of being a notable winger at such a young age, and the second is that of working besides prominent footballers like Lionel Messi. His electric pace and sharp right foot have made fans rank him among potential replacements for Lionel Messi. But, is this the case? Let us find out by exploring his personal and professional life.

Profile summary

Full name: Anssumane Fati Vieira

Anssumane Fati Vieira Date of birth: 31st October 2002

31st October 2002 Place of birth: Bissau, Guinea-Bissau

Bissau, Guinea-Bissau Ansu Fati age: 18 years

18 years Ansu Fati nationality: Spain

Spain Ansu Fati parents: Boji and Lurdes Fati

Boji and Lurdes Fati Siblings: Braima, Miguel, Djuco, and Djenaba Fati.

Braima, Miguel, Djuco, and Djenaba Fati. Profession: Professional footballer

Professional footballer Club: FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona Joined: 23rd September 2020

23rd September 2020 Contract expiry: 30th June 2022

30th June 2022 Contract option: 2 years

2 years Position: Left Winger

Left Winger Other position: Right Winger, Centre-Forward

Right Winger, Centre-Forward Foot: Right

Right Height: 1.78 m (178 cm)

1.78 m (178 cm) Weight: 66 kg

66 kg Ansu Fati FIFA 20 rating: 73

73 Instagram: ansufati

Ansu Fati's bio

Ansu is stealing the spotlight for his exceptional skills that allow him to go head-on with experienced defenders. He has quickly become a fan's favourite, and suddenly he has become the talk of the town.

How old is Ansu Fati? He was born on 31st October 2002 in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau, as Anssumane Fati Vieira to Boji and Lurdes Fati. He is currently 18 years old. His siblings are Braima, Miguel, Djuco, and Djenaba Fati.

He hails from a very athletic family, given that his brothers are also professional footballers. Ansu Fati’s brothers Braima and Miguel currently play for Vitória Guimarães SC B and FC Barcelona, respectively.

Although they were born in Guinea Bissau, they relocated to Herrera, Seville, Spain, after Braima signed with Sevilla. By then, Vieira was only six years old.

Career

Vieira spent most of his childhood playing football in the Bissau streets. After his move to Spain, he started training with local teams to help advance his skills. Initially, he played for CDF Herrera, but in 2010, he changed to Sevilla FC, where he played until 2012.

His skills soon caught the attention of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Sevilla, who could not help but reveal their interest in signing him. His father urged him to settle for FC Barcelona. So, in 2012, he joined La Masia, which is FC Barcelona's youth academy. Since then, his career skyrocketed.

He played for Barcelona's youth team in 2012. In 2019, the skilled footballer signed his first professional contract with the Catalan club. He signed to FC Barcelona on 23rd September 2020, opting for the club's two-year contract, which means his contract will expire on the 30th of June 2022.

Who is the youngest player in Barcelona? Is Ansu Fati the youngest player in Barcelona? These questions are flooding most sports tabloid pages following Ansu's contract deal with Barcelona. He is undoubtedly young but the youngest member is Pedri.

Ansu Fati highlights

Ansu Fati's records keep growing because the youngster keeps adding more milestones to his growing career. Below are some of his notable highlights:

31st August 2019

He scored the first goal and became the youngest Catalan club goal-scorer at only 16 years old, leading to a 2-2 draw against Osasuna.

14th September 2019

He was named the youngest player to ever score and assist in a Liga game, seven minutes after the match kicked off.

3rd September 2020

He became the second-youngest player to play for Spain during the UEFA Nations League.

20th October 2020

He became the youngest player ever to score two goals during Europe's Champions League.

24th October 2020

Ansu was named the highest-netting player less than 18 years in Laliga's history.

These are just to mention but a few. The prolific goal scorer in the making keeps making huge strides, and fans anticipate more records.

What is Ansu Fati's salary?

His salary is believed to be £1m per year if he remains in the first team, which he has done. It means he took home £17,138 during the 2019-20 season.

Why is Ansu Fati not playing?

Fati has not been spotted in the field for the last seven months and has missed roughly 44 games. This has raised concerns among his fans because they know he has sustained several injuries since 2019.

At 18 years old, the player has reported four injuries, three being knee injuries that have made him undergo knee surgery. Ansu Fati's recent knee injury seems more severe because he did not play for the final Euro 2020 tournament, which might explain the many searches on Ansu Fati Euro 2020.

In light of this, his fans have been looking for Ansu Fati injury update or Ansu Fati news detailing his comeback.

Fans were hoping he could disclose his return date. Unfortunately, Ansu Fati return date remains a mystery because he never gave one. Instead, he revealed that he was improving little by little and was working to getting to the preseason.

At only 18 years old, Ansu Fati has broken several football records. He is known for being the youngest Barcelona player to ever start in a league match. His unmatched skills make fans hopeful about his future.

