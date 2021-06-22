PSL Play-Offs Saga: Royal AM Risk Losing 3 Points to Chippa United

Royal AM insists they will not honour their PSL play-offs match against Chippa United that is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Durban

According to the club owner, Shawn Mkhize, they cannot afford to disregard the court ruling by Acting Judge Nyathi

At the same time, should they fail to pitch for the clash at Chatsworth Stadium, they risk losing three points to the Chilli Boys

With the battle between the Premier Soccer League and Royal AM raging on, the KwaZulu-Natal club faces a huge risk as they vow not to honour their fixtures. Royal are scheduled to face Chippa United on Tuesday in the PSL play-offs.

However, the club still feels they are the rightful GladAfrica Championship winners and have dragged the league to court. Should they fail to play against the Chilli Boys on Tuesday afternoon at Chatsworth Stadium, the three points will be given to Chippa.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE, CEO Sinky Mnisi said they will not play the game despite the order from the league to host the Gqeberha-based outfit. Mnisi told the publication:

“No, we are not playing based on the court order. That’s all. PSL can’t insist on us playing. Our legal stance is that we are not playing, simple. We don’t even want to comment. Royal AM is not playing based on AJ Nyathi’s court order, that’s it. If you need more, get our attorney Eric Mabuza, he is in the position to elaborate more."

Chippa United heading to Durban for the clash

According to the club’s Chief Operations Officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi, he confirmed their plans. Mzinzi explained:

“We are travelling to Durban and we are going to honour the fixture. We don’t have an official word from the PSL and until the league advises otherwise, we are going to Durban.”

As things stand, Chippa currently have three points in the bag after beating Richards Bay last weekend and a win will take them to six points, a step closer to retaining their DStv Premiership status.

Royal AM owner Shawn Mkhize addresses the ongoing saga

Controversial businesswoman Shawn Mkhize has insisted they will not respect the match and says they don’t want to breach the court ruling. She posted on social media:

"Violation of my rights, to fair competition, it’s not my fault that the three points were not awarded before the last two games of the season. I know a lot of you are wondering what’s going to happen with the recent developments - here is where we stand; myself and the entire Royal AM team are law-abiding citizens and we choose to be patient and wait for the court proceedings to unfold.

"That being said, we will NOT be participating in tomorrow’s play-offs as that would be going against Judge Nyathi’s ruling!”

South Africans react to Royal AM's stance

@Cedric_Manced said:

“You'll still end up losing your play-offs too, just keep on dreaming, football is not for you.”

@Kingmbulazi said:

“MaMkhize is also fighting for the dignity of our beloved football. After this, PSL executives will start caring for this sport and treating it with respect it deserves. Continue saving our football. All the best, Queen of Mzansi football.”

@Lihlemthembukhuzwayo said:

“Sending you strength from above. With God on your side, you will conquer.”

More PSL drama involving Royal AM

Taking a glance at other football stories, Briefly News reported that it seems there is more drama involving GladAfrica Championship side Royal AM and the Premier Soccer League.

This comes after the KwaZulu-Natal club has made it clear they will not participate in the play-offs.

The club has since dragged the league to court following the ruling that the Royal AM will not play in the DStv Premiership next season but to contest for their promotion via the play-offs.

According to the latest media reports, a source has told Daily Sun that the club has appealed the decision to automatically promote Sekhukhune United.

