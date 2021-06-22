Kaizer Chiefs' & Mamelodi Sundowns' CAF Run Helps Mzansi Earn Top Rankings

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns good run in the CAF Champions League has helped South Africa remain a top-ranked nation

Thanks to Chiefs and Sundowns, Mzansi will remain among the 12 top-ranked nations and they maintain that spot for the eighth year in a row

The latest ranking comes after the Brazilians reached the quarter-finals whilst Amakhosi are on the verge of booking a spot in the final

The 1-0 win for Kaizer Chiefs over Wydad Casablanca has helped South Africa to remain in the top ranks in the continent. Chiefs beat the Moroccans away from home this past weekend.

The latest media reports suggest that the victory has benefitted the country to remain amongst the top 12 ranked national associations for the eighth year running, to allow four clubs to enter the inter-club competitions.

Mzansi is placed together with African powerhouses such as Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, DR Congo, Guinea, Nigeria, Zambia, Angola, Sudan, and Tanzania in the top dozen nations, according to KickOff.

Kaizer Chiefs' and Mamelodi Sundowns' good run in CAF competitions have helped South Africa in the rankings. Image: @KaizerChiefs/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The website further reports that the continental football governing body has already opened for the registration of clubs that will play in the 2021/22 season, with the deadline set for June 30.

Mamelodi Sundowns will enter the CAF Champions League as domestic champions along with Benni McCarthy's AmaZulu, who qualify as the second entrant for now.

However, Usuthu could find themselves demoted to the Confederation Cup should Amakhosi go on to lift this year’s continental trophy.

Marumo Gallants will be joined by Orlando Pirates in Confederation Cup

Formerly known as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and having claimed the Nedbank Cup title, Gallants have automatically qualified for the Confederation Cup.

The Buccaneers managed to secure a third-place finish last season and will join the Limpopo-based club.

CAF has also announced that the inter-club tournaments are set to get underway in September this year, with the first round on the weekend of 10-12 September. The second round will then take place on 15-17 October and 22-24 October.

4 Kaizer Chiefs players in CAF Team of the Week

Goal reported that in the wake of their gutsy display in Morocco, Chiefs players have been rewarded with entries into the team of the week.

Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, defender Erick Mathoho, midfielder Njabulo Blom as well as striker Samir Nurkovic have all found their way into the squad.

@HlulaniH said:

“Are you aware that mathoho has been on every best XI of the week on all caf games. for all the Games he played.”

@NeoMogomana said:

“That Al Ahly midfield duo will meet a flavoor called Salt and Pepper, they must be ready in advance, anyway congratulations to our fellow finalist in advance.”

@GuysKhosi said:

“I know Al Ahly Fans will vote for Dieng to be Player of tournament. But guys Bruce "Baby" Bvuma is the one for us Khosination!!!”

@Thabang9452 said:

“Njabulo Blom is a workaholic young player, so strong, definitely going to flourish, a le dumele..”

Fikile Mbalula praises Chiefs for recent win over Wydad in CAF

In related sports stories, Briefly News reported that Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has praised Kaizer Chiefs for their 1-0 win over Wydad in the CAF Champions League on Saturday night. Mbalula says the club has definitely made Mzansi proud.

Mbalula is known to be an Orlando Pirates supporter and took to Twitter to credit the Soweto giants, saying he is not a fan of the Chiefs but decided to shower them with praise for the win.

A goal through Samir Nurkovic saw the Glamour Boys bag a crucial victory in the opening leg of the semi-final and will look to wrap it up next weekend to reach the final.

Mbalula said on Twitter:

“Am not a fan of @KaizerChiefs but they are on the verge of great success, they deserve our support in this continental competition. Let’s suspend BoLAKALETSI for now, this is bigger than narrow selfish-interest.”

