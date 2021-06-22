Legacy Teasers for July 2021: Can James overpower Felicity?

The Price household is under siege, but they are unaware that one of their own is behind their recent troubles. Meanwhile, James does all he can to gain total control over Felicity and take over Legacy. But, can he outwit the tenacious Felicity? Keep reading Legacy teasers below for more.

Legacy cast. Photo: @That_Politician

Source: Twitter

Petra’s troubles continue to escalate as she tries to plan for her future as a mother. Dineo is also facing problems and is forced to confront the betrayal of a close friend. Who will come to their rescue?

Legacy teasers for July 2021

The drama coming up on M-Net’s Legacy this July has new, unexpected twists. How will the characters navigate? Here are the teasers on what to expect.

Legacy on M-Net episode. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thursday, 1st July 2021 (Episode 164 – Mind games and broken trust)

Petra faces a difficult situation and has to come up with a working solution. There is trouble at the Price household, but they are unaware that one of their own has orchestrated the plan.

Monday, 5th July 2021 (Episode 165 – Stretched thin by sin)

Nirvana places Msizi and Angelique in a helpless situation. Elsewhere, Petra gets a strict ultimatum from Jonno.

Tuesday, 6th July 2021 (Episode 166 – Spoilt for choice)

Msizi is in a dilemma on who to throw under the bus between the minister and the NPA to rescue himself. Petra has reached a point where she must choose either her career or love.

Wednesday, 7th July 2021 (Episode 167 – Bitter Choices)

When there is no way out, Dineo has no choice but to face the betrayal of one of her closest friends. Petra is confused about who to choose between the two men in her life as well as between her two visions of the future.

Thursday, 8th July 2021 (Episode 168 – The truth will set you free)

Two old lovers have to choose between staying or disappearing as the net tightens around them. At last, Petra listens to her heart but later finds out it is not a good judge of character.

Legacy on M-Net episode. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Monday, 12th July 2021 (Episode 169 – The fallout)

There is a significant blow at Legacy as Dineo confesses that she is innocent. Petra faces a difficult time choosing one man and ends up losing all of them.

Tuesday, 13th July 2021 (Episode 170 – Consider me)

James and Felicity try their best to outsmart Dineo, and everything is decided through voting. SJ and Petra finally settle their differences.

Wednesday, 14th July 2021 (Episode 171 – Game over)

It seems like the end of the road for Dineo’s game. Elsewhere, two former sweethearts decide to give their relationship a second chance.

Thursday, 15th July 2021 (Episode 172 – Two can play that game)

An old acquaintance manages to fool the Prices. Petra is doing all she can to make her relationship work but finds out she was not ready to face something. Will she quit?

Monday, 19th July 2021 (Episode 173 – The birth of betrayal)

James finds an opportunity in the night he shared with Nirvana to make her consider the demands made by Felicity. Will she give in to the manipulation? Elsewhere, Petra comes across evidence that confirms what she has been suspecting, but a look at her condition makes the situation more complicated.

Tuesday, 20th July 2021 (Episode 174 – Saving face)

Dineo comes up with radical decisions to ensure the family is okay. Meanwhile, Petra finally starts making decisions regarding her future as a mother.

Wednesday, 21st July 2021 (Episode 175 – Tabula Rasa)

Felicity is getting ready for the formal announcement while James starts strengthening his power without her knowledge. Sanele assists Petra in making a crucial decision.

Thursday, 22nd July 2021 (Episode 176 – New dawn)

Felicity manages to get rid of old foes with the help of James, and Legacy seems to have a promising new future. Elsewhere, Petra has no choice but to disclose her secret to SJ even if the revelation will cause them harm.

Legacy on M-Net episode. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Monday, 26th July 2021 (Episode 177 – Power and other developments)

James persuades Felicity to make good use of her newfound power. Dineo advises SJ even though she is also going through a hard time.

Tuesday, 27th July 2021 (Episode 178 – A fighting chance)

People are left with more questions than answers when the power couple makes shocking changes at Legacy offices. Petra does not see any light at the end of the tunnel as she tries to plan for her future.

Wednesday, 28th July 2021 (Episode 179 – New directions)

James has not stopped trying to bring Felicity down at Legacy. Petra makes decisions that she thinks are good for her without regarding the other party involved.

Thursday, 29th July 2021 (Episode 180 - A twisted approach)

James has a plan that will make him have total control over Felicity. Petra catches up with Jonno during a function and seizes the chance to make an earnest appeal.

Legacy on M-Net episode. Gif: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What happens to the Legacy cast?

In Legacy July episodes, the characters are faced with different obstacles that they must overcome or fall. How will they handle the situation? Here is a recap of what happens to some of the Legacy characters.

Petra

She is confused between choosing love, which involves two men, and her career. After deciding to settle her differences with SJ, she discovers something she was not prepared for. She knows that revealing the secret to SJ will ruin them. How is her future going to be as a mother?

James

He is obsessed with gaining control and does all he can to undermine Felicity. He pretends to be by Felicity’s side but continues to cement his power behind her back. Can he outsmart her?

Do the above Legacy teasers reveal what you had expected to witness in July? Well, now that you know what is coming up, ensure you follow the drama on M-Net from Mondays to Thursdays at 7.00 p.m.

READ ALSO: The River 2 on Mzansi Magic teasers for July 2021: Chaos escalates at the Dikana mansion

Briefly.co.za highlighted what is coming up in July episodes of The River 2 on Mzansi Magic. The Dikana household is not at peace as they face endless problems, while Lindiwe is determined to fix her home despite Zweli’s opposition. Is there hope of finding a lasting solution?

Source: Briefly.co.za