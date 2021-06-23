Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says his fans should look at his career and also move out of their comfort zones

The former Mamelodi Sundowns boss, Mosimane, explains why he took a two-year contract offered by Ahly and ditched a four-year deal in Tshwane

Looking at the reactions, many of his fans from all over the African continent are very impressed and truly inspired

Responding to a video clip posted by Steve Harvey, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says he also took risks in his life. The former Mamelodi Sundowns boss has shared his journey on social media.

‘Jingles’ has encouraged his followers to also get out of their comfort zones and explore great opportunities out there. Having spent more than six years at SuperSport United, Mosimane says losing his mother is still painful but he doesn’t have regrets.

After leaving Matsatsantsa, the former striker then joined Bafana Bafana where he stayed in the technical team for five years before moving to Sundowns in 2012.

The post reads:

“Steve, the biggest pain I got was when I lost my Mom, hence I jumped from SuperSport United FC (7yrs), I then jumped to face SAFA in court (after 5 yrs). I recently jumped a 8+4 year good contract to a 2 year one at Al Ahly. I again jumped a 6 year contract to come back to SA. Why? Comfort zone.”

Mzansi fans react to Al Ahly coach Mosimane’s courageous message on Twitter

@PitsioLelahanae said:

“But coach all these jumps were better than the job u had at that time, SAFA paid u more than SSU. When you went to Downs, you were unemployed and you stayed for 8 years. There are rumours that Ahly pays you more than wat you were going to earn at downs."

@Killerpass1 said:

“That beside the point, the point is he was in a comfort zone.in this case, he had left a 4-year contract at sundowns for a 2 year at Ahly. He could be fired anytime at sundowns he is treated like a diamond hence he spent 8 yrs..”

@RamezMalak5 said:

“Best of luck to you, Mr. Pitso, for your jump with Al-Ahly, the realization of your dream, the building of a strong team and making glory with the largest team in the African continent..”

@Allam_Mousa said:

“It may be 2 years contract Mr Pitso in AL Ahly team but at the same time you signed a lifetime contract in the heart of the fans...what a good 2 years contract.”

@KebponeTshidiso said:

“Coach ppl are missing the part where you are saying are coming back to SA could it perhaps be you bra Steve and Mandla Ncikazi and Orlando pirates FC?.”

@MrDouble007 said:

“The Bafana Bafana contract offer he declined to take.”

@WedsonNyirenda said:

“Oooooh good morning Pitso. Successful people always jump. The higher the height jumped the greater the success. Those who don't jump are good at pointing at the ones who jump period..”

@Tabo9654 said:

“Don't ever come back to SA this people are slowing you down.”

@SinelisoLindani said:

“You are an inspiration Mr Mosimane Mzansi's finest hoping to see you on Bucs bench one day.”

@SiyakhaDike said:

"Calculated risk-taker.”

Al Ahly coach Mosimane pays tribute to ex-Sundowns employee Thulani Thuswa

Looking at stories regarding the two-time CAF Champions League winner, Briefly News reported that Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has paid tribute to former Mamelodi Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa.

Thuswa recently passed away in a tragic accident. The former Masandawana communicator’s death has shocked many in the football fraternity and Mosimane was among those who attended Thuswa’s memorial service.

The event was staged at the Nasrec Memorial Centre in Johannesburg and the fallen football servant was Mosimane’s representative in Mzansi including Sundowns skipper Hlompho Kekana since parting ways with the Tshwane giants in 2019.

