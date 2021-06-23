Doodsondes 3 teasers for July 2021: The season finale is here

Doodsondes season 3 is wrapping up in July. Viewers were eagerly waiting for this addictive show's ending. Which couple will stand the test of time? The juicy spoiler alerts in Doodsondes 3 teasers for July 2021 will keep you a step ahead of fellow viewers.

Doodsondes 3 teasers for July 2021. Photo: @etvSA (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

There will be slight changes in e.tv and eExtra's programs after Doodsondes ends. The ninth episode of Family Feud South Africa season 2 will air on Friday 9th July 2021. These channels will then start airing Deur Dik en Dun season 3 from Monday, 12th July 2021.

July 2021 Doodsondes teasers

It is hard to predict this show's ending because surprises pop up in each episode. Be assured that Doodsondes actors will leave many viewers longing for the fourth season. Here is what is going to happen to your beloved characters:

Thursday, 1st July 2021

Episode 79

Halit vows to get back at Sahika after receiving life-threatening news. Zehra drinks her sorrows away instead of confiding in Birkin. Meanwhile, Yildiz upgrades her flirting game.

Doodsondes 3 teasers for July 2021. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Friday, 2nd July 2021

Episode 80

Sahika's revenge plan succeeds, and Ender is an obstacle in Yildiz's love life. Elsewhere, Halit engages in some illegal business deals.

Monday, 5th July 2021

Episode 81

Lila receives her salary and gives her family a dinner treat. Meanwhile, Zehra sinks deeper into alcoholism. Ender plans to use Halit's bankruptcy to eliminate Sahika, and someone rescues Yildiz from a dubious blind date.

Tuesday, 6th July 2021

Episode 82

Sahika's plan makes excellent progress but backfires later on. At the same time, Ender's life is in danger.

Doodsondes 3 teasers for July 2021. GIF: youtube.com, giphy.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wednesday, 7th July 2021

Episode 83

Yildiz receives two unexpected visitors while struggling to rescue Zehra from alcohol addiction. Elsewhere, Ender finally signs the most anticipated deal.

Thursday, 8th July 2021

Episode 84

Sahika uses Halit as she pleases because she is in charge of the situation. She gets upset when Kerim starts being affectionate towards Yildiz. Later, Zehra makes a life-changing decision.

Sahika

Halit and Ender fail to eliminate the mischievous Sahika. She overpowers Halit after his illegal businesses land him into bankruptcy and starts dictating Halit's life as soon as she gains control over the situation.

Doodsondes 3 teasers for July 2021: The season finale is here

Source: UGC

Yildiz

Someone saves the seduction princess from her blind date's fishy game. Yildiz tries to save Zehra from ruing her life in alcoholism. Later, Sahika gets jealous when she notices that Kerim is falling in love with Yildiz.

Watch the final episode of Doodsondes 3 on e.tv and eExtra every weekday at 17h30 and 21h30. Viewers admit that it has been a great show because the cast maintained quality entertainment throughout the third season.

READ ALSO: Glow TV A Love to Die for series: cast, full story, plot summary, teasers

Glow TV's A Love Die For is globally famous because its cast members have been in the industry for years. They are the highest-paid and wealthiest Indian actors. Its scriptwriter, Yash A. Patnaik, is the brilliant brains behind multiple most-viewed Indian dramas series.

Briefly.co.za published the pictures and real names of A Love to Die for cast members, the series' full story, plot summary, and teasers. The show starts with Deep falling in love with Aarohi at a party, yet he is married to Tara. How does Tara frame-up Aarohi with murders she did not commit?

Source: Briefly.co.za