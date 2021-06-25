Royal AM Boycott Second Game in 1 Week As Playoffs Drama Unravels

For a second time in one week, Royal AM FC cast South African football into an abyss after the club abandoned their PSL promotional play-offs game

The Durban side left Richards Bay FC in their wake, much in the same way as they did to Chippa United on Tuesday at the same venue

The club's businesswomen owner, Shauwn Mkhize, is sticking to her guns after she declared previously that she 'will not be bullied'

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Royal AM grabbed the headlines again on Thursday afternoon after the club declined to pitch up for their PSL promotional play-offs match against Richards Bay FC at Chatsworth Stadium.

Just as with Chippa United a few days before, Richards Bay took to the field for their away fixture‚ only for the referee to declare an end to the game even before it kicked off.

Royal AM boycotted their second game of the PSL promotional playoffs in one week after being a no-show against Richards Bay FC. Image: Oupa Bopape/ gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

The three points will be awarded to the Richards Bay outfit as businesswoman Shauwn Mhize and her club's defiant stance persists. The KZN side has been embroiled in a court row in which it aims to be reinstated to the top of the GladAfrica Championship.

Briefly News reported on Tuesday that in a video on Instagram on Monday, Mkhize declared that neither she nor her club would be bullied to comply with the PSL's insistence that they arrive for their scheduled playoff games.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

The Durban outfit's stance is that a court interdict ruling that the playoffs be stopped should remain in effect while they apply to take the case to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

According to SowetanLIVE, the PSL's interpretation – which is contrary to the one held by Royal AM – has been that the interdict only applied for the duration of the appeal that was dismissed at the high court.

Many expect the book to be thrown at Mkhize's club with rules, for a team not showing up for a match, in the National Soccer League (NSL) Handbook stating that the club will be charged with misconduct.

Following the club owner's clear path, Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi had said on Wednesday that the club would not honour Thursday’s fixture.

Reactions as Royal AM abandon play-off game

Social media was abuzz on Tuesday afternoon following Royal AM's decision to boycott their PSL promotion play-off fixture against Chippa United, as reported by Briefly News previously.

The club which is owned by businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize had earlier made an about-turn on a previous decision not to honour the fixture. The Durban-based side arrived at the stadium amid huge speculation on whether they would honour the game.

Much to the shock of Mzansi's soccer-loving public, in a brief appearance, the club's players and support staff were seen packing up before leaving a stunned Chippa United and a cast of media behind them.

In a video on Instagram less than 24 hours earlier (Monday, 21 June) Mkhize declared that neither she nor her club would be bullied to comply with the PSL's insistence that they arrive for the playoff.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za