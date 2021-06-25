Kaizer Chiefs Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune Describes Retirement Reports as Fake

Kaizer Chiefs veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says he is not planning to retire from the game any time soon

The Bafana Bafana skipper has reacted to a social media post suggesting he'll be hanging up his gloves at Chiefs

In the post, it was reported that Khune will supposedly step down once Kaizer Chiefs win the CAF Champions League title this season

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has rubbished reports that he is set to retire once they win the CAF Champions League.

Khune spotted a social media post circulating around suggesting that he will hang up his gloves should they lift the lucrative trophy. He won the Premier Soccer League, Nedbank Cup, MTN8 as well as the Telkom Knockout Cups.

These are all trophies on offer in the South African top flight and the North West-born star is said to be willing to step down if they bag this year's continental title.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says the news of retirement is just fake. Image: @ItuKhune32/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the wake of the reports, Khune didn’t hesitate to head to his Twitter page to deny them.

The post reads:

“Fake News.”

@Sifiso_Gumede said:

“I don't think anyone will ever believe this fake news.”

@OndelaBidli said:

“Hawu kanti when are you planning to retire.”

@NtuthuzeloDlepu said:

“Ezinye izinto azenzi sense uyibhala njani into enje ngomnye umntu.”

@TrevorNadaba7 said:

“We still need you. You make the same mistakes twice but we need you brother, even when you retire we will still need your services!!! You've been the best and you can still claim your number one position in Bafana and KCFC..”

@ShamisoPeterson said:

“I wish it was true grootman, I think it's time don't you? I am just saying.”

@_HisExcellency said:

“Expose the page captain so we can play far away from it!.”

Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune’s behind-the-scenes role at Kaizer Chiefs

Even if Khune remains a spectator or a third choice netminder at Naturena, he still has a big role to play behind the scenes. The Bafana Bafana skipper is still seen as a role model to the likes of Bruce Bvuma to the young Brylon Petersen, who are still growing in the game.

There’s no doubt that Khune has to be credited for Bvuma’s brilliant goalkeeping last weekend as he bagged the Man of the Match award against Wydad Casablanca.

Chiefs are set to welcome the Moroccans on Saturday evening and even if Amakhosi don’t have the veteran between the goalposts, he will still have a massive role to play.

At the same time, his future has been a subject of speculation and reports suggested that he is one of the players set to leave the club, but the return of coach Stuart Baxter could give Khune a second chance and a new contract.

Itumeleng Khune inspires a young goalkeeper and Kaizer Chiefs fan

Checking out previous news reports, Briefly News reported that a South African mother has shared a beautiful video of her son practising his goalkeeping skills on social media.

The proud mom says the young boy is inspired by Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune. @Malebz4Fentse has tagged the Amakhosi number one keeper and the video clearly shows how good her boy is.

This comes after Khune has also shared a post on Twitter, displaying his acrobatic prowess while in training.

The post reads:

"Now I see why my son looks up to you.”

