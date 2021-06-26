Pholosho Mokome's grandmother turned 81 and he treated her to a beautiful photoshoot to celebrate the amazing milestone

She looks like a really fun gogo as she posed for the snaps with 1940 written in ballons behind as she sat alongside a photo of her late husband

Social media users loved the post and took to the comment section to wish the gogo a very happy 81st birthday

Pholosho Mokome took to Facebook to celebrate his grandmother's 81st birthday. He gave her the VIP experience and treated her to a photo shoot.

The stunning pics draw a lot of praise from Facebook users particularly because they were touching and the granny looked like a lot of fun.

She posed in a beautiful dress with large balloons revealing the year she was born; 1940. She also had a photograph of her late husband next to her.

Pholosho Mokome treated his grandmother to a VIP photoshoot for her 81st birthday. Photo credit: Pholosho Mokome

Social media users react to the amazing snaps

The post got a whole lot of love in the #ImStaying group on Facebook with over 44 000 reactions, more than 3 000 comments and almost 200 shares.

ateema Ismail Haffeejee:

"Happy birthday Gogo, such beautiful pictures."

Toni Herbst:

"Happy birthday Gogo. Wishing you a fabulous journey on your next trip around the sun. ."

Marlene Julies:

"So sweet big present out of God's hand enjoy your born day Gogo."

Anita van Rensburg:

"Beautiful Lady! Hi Birthday Girl! Wish you a beautiful Birthday filled with love and God's blessings, love and protection! Lots of love! ."

Zeida Solomons:

"This is so precious. I just lost my mom a few weeks ago and this has me in tears. Keep taking good care of her. When they are gone they are not coming back."

