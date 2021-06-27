Kaizer Chiefs will square off against Al Ahly in CAF Champions League final

The Kaizer Chiefs will be facing some stiff opposition in the CAF Champions League final as they face off against Al Ahly

The Chiefs managed to qualify with 1 -0 aggregate make it into the final while Al Ahly sailed through after defeating Esperance of Tunisia 3-0

Chiefs fans see it as a clash of the titans while others see the match as a Daniel versus Goliath situation

Kaizer Chiefs will have their work cut out as they face off against Al Ahly in the CAF Champions League final. Photo credit: @YesWeCrann

The Kaizer Chiefs will face off against the powerful Egyptian outfit Al Ahly coached by Pitso Mosimane.

It will be a case of Daniel versus Goliath as the Chiefs face Al Ahly who won their last match against Esperance of Tunisia 3-0 in Cairo.

Social media users react to the news of the face-off

@YesWeCrann:

"Kaizer Chiefs v Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly, with Stuart Baxter back in charge of Amakhosi, is the #CAFCL final that we deserve…

Mosimane and Baxter went toe-to-toe for years in South Africa, and both landed punches - a clash on the continental stage would be epic.

A back story."

@KabeloMohlah02:

"When Kaizer chiefs hear that AL AHLY have 27 Games unbeaten."

@NDIMZIN:

"Last season Al AHLY SC parted ways with thier coach leaving the team in CAF CL Semifinal.PITSO took over and won it.

Chelsea fired Lampard .Thomas Tuchel came in and won the Champions league.

Kaizer Chiefs fired Hunt after reaching CAF CL Semifinals.

I won't say anything."

@DrSbahleDladla:

"There’s no way Kaizer Chiefs will beat Al Ahly in the final of #TotalCAFCL, I hope you guys understand. Good morning! "

Fans celebrate Kaizer Fhief's progression

The Kaizer Chiefs have silenced their critics by making it through to the CAF Champions League final despite drawing to Wydad AC.

The Chiefs are able to progress with a 1 - 0 goal aggregate.

Chiefs fans took to social media to celebrate their team's success and the very real possibility that they could go all the way.

