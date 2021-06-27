Coach Pitso Mosimane of Al Alhly recently decided to give the chairman of Kaizer Chiefs, Kaizer Motaung a shoutout after the team reached the final of CAF Champions League

In his post, coach Pitso wrote that he is simply giving credit where it is due while congratulating Motaung

Many people loved the post and soon headed to the comment section where they engaged in the usual South African sport banter

One thing you never expect to see is an opposing team leader sharing congratulatory messages with the opposition. This is why we were all surprised to see coach Pitso Mosimane of Egypt's Al Ahly, congratulating Kaizer Chiefs chairman, Kaizer Motaung.

Giving credit where credit is due

"Congratulations Chairman “Shintsha Guluva” for reaching the Final of the CAF Champions League.Let’s give credit where it's due, wrote Pitso in the inspiring Twitter post.

Many loved the gesture while others questioned the intention

@Nickofentse said:

"Pirates played 2 finals but they were not noisy like kaizer Chiefs. I favour Coach Pitso to win."

@malumzskhulu said:

"Shaya labantu wena Pitso"

@chikijana said:

"Al Ahly please do us a favour..there won't be peace in SA if this team from Soweto can win this cup"

@BoyJacobs2 said:

"You are scared already...Chiefs are leaving PSL next season, we are going to play in La Liga"

Kaizer Chiefs goes to the CAF finals

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs delighted fans and South Africans when they qualified for the CAF Champions League final with 1- 0 aggregate. They managed to draw against Wydad AC which was all they needed and now they need to prepare for their next match.

The Kaizer Chiefs will face off against the powerful Egyptian outfit Al Ahly coached by Pitso Mosimane. It will be a case of Daniel versus Goliath as the Chiefs face Al Ahly who won their last match against Esperance of Tunisia 3-0 in Cairo.

The Kaizer Chiefs have silenced their critics by making it through to the CAF Champions League final despite drawing to Wydad AC. The Chiefs are able to progress with a 1 - 0 goal aggregate.

Source: Briefly.co.za